Cam Zink Potentially Out of Rampage With Dislocated Shoulder

Excuse the language. Not a good way to start the day... On a positive note, I managed to land and successfully ride off another 4 foot drop with one functional arm without dying. #rampage #goprohero7

A post shared by Cam Zink (@camzink) on Oct 17, 2018 at 7:07am PDT
Excuse the language. Not a good way to start the day... On a positive note, I managed to land and successfully ride off another 4 foot drop with one functional arm without dying. #rampage #goprohero7
A post shared by Cam Zink (@camzink) on Oct 17, 2018 at 7:07am PDT
9 Comments
Or...
the Great God Gnar may just be testing you...
There's only one way to find out...
RAMPAGE!
Sorry excuse the major drama and attention grabbing curse words, I separated my shoulder typing.
