INDUSTRY INSIDER

Cam Zink Potentially Out of Rampage With Dislocated Shoulder

Oct 16, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

bigquotesExcuse the language. Not a good way to start the day... On a positive note, I managed to land and successfully ride off another 4 foot drop with one functional arm without dying.

We hope Cam's Rampage isn't over and have reached out for comment.

Must Read This Week
2019 Racing Rumors: Gwin Off YT, Ratboy to Cannondale, & More
110497 views
British Mountain Biker Shot Dead Near Morzine by Hunter
98802 views
Opinion: Why Have Bike Makers Ignored this Grassroots Fix?
80353 views
$5 Raffle: 3 Days Left To Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
76602 views
Video: How to Buy a Mountain Bike
57557 views
Tire Makers Co-Develop an Inflatable Bladder System to Prevent Flat Tires
50699 views
Video: Mass Carnage as Gee, Greg Callaghan & Loic Bruni Overtake Riders During Red Bull Foxhunt
43754 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Replace Your Tires?
41352 views

9 Comments

  • + 2
 Could be the Great God Gnar hinting that this year isn't the one Cam...
Or...
the Great God Gnar may just be testing you...
There's only one way to find out...

RAMPAGE!

Salute
  • + 2
 My buddy's arm used to do that until he got surgery. Seriously I would have to put it back in every time we snowboarded, not even from falls. Heal up Zink!
  • + 2
 You know you went big when you dislocate your shoulder without even crashing. Cam, you're an animal, hope you heal up quick!
  • + 1
 My voice does that when I F@*# Sh*t up, too... just not as calmly (or as sped up =) Heal up quick, Cam!!
  • - 1
 Ouuuuuuch! F^@$!!!!!!!!!!!!! SH!)!!!!!!!!!!

Sorry excuse the major drama and attention grabbing curse words, I separated my shoulder typing.
  • + 1
 What tire does he run on the front, Schwalbe?
  • + 1
 Michelin
  • + 1
 NNOOOO!!!! Be safe out there @EeehhZink !!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Noooooo! Dammit dammit.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026900
Mobile Version of Website