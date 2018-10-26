Cam Zink Pulls Out of Rampage

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

View this post on Instagram

Last night, the last trick to check off before finals today- Feel like I went through hell to even get to this point... but my shoulder gave out on landing and is completely 👎 today. Good luck to all my brothers on the hill today! Surgery is scheduled and I'll be back next year! #rampage #cashrollseverythingaroundme #creamgetthemoney