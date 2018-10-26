INDUSTRY INSIDER

Cam Zink Pulls Out of Rampage

Oct 26, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

bigquotesLast night, the last trick to check off before finals today- Feel like I went through hell to even get to this point... but my shoulder gave out on landing and is completely [thumbs down emoji] today. Good luck to all my brothers on the hill today! Surgery is scheduled and I'll be back next year!

Sad news for Zink fans - we all wish him a speedy recovery and a return to form next year!

23 Comments

 The smarter man knows when to pull the plug to make it for the long haul
 While true, even showing up w/ a suspect shoulder at Rampage isn’t smeeeert. It’s not an event. It’s RAMPAGE.
flag MatthewYoung4 (8 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 The smartest man never pulls out.
 @MatthewYoung4: just wait till you have your first child. After that pulling out is always the best option
 Honestly I'm glad it happened on a landing with minimal consequences instead of somewhere that could lead to a more severe injury
 You’re STILL THE MAN Z.
Best to you.
 I had a super bad feeling about Zink this Rampage, glad this happened before he tried to spin a 40 foot drop. Wishing the man a successful surgery and speedy recovery!
 Really glad he made the call. If you're not 100% and the shoulder could pop out unexpectedly, you're not ready for something like this. Heal up properly and show us what you've got when you're back.

Now that he's quit so shortly before the event, is there actually a rider on the reserve list who'll take his spot?
 @reecewallace pleaseeee
 May as well just throw this here before anyone else... Casey browntown
 just pleased at least this isn't too serious, I worry for these guy's and that Cam has the sense to be wise and pull out before anything worse could happen, heal up strong mr man
 Sooo, if Cam Zink is out, will there be anyone that replace him? I mean what about Reece Wallace ?
 Too late in the game unless someone were to ride his line!
 totally, only thing I cold think would stop a substitution would be it being so late before the comp
 @raddog: If I remember correctly, last year RB Rampage 2017 Conor MacFarlane crashed during practice and Ryan Howard replace his place. Am I right ?
 I'm actually glad to hear this given the situation. Last thing I wanted to see today was Zink's shoulder coming out on a huge flat drop flip.
 Damn Zink, get well and rested, and look after that beautiful family of yours! Best wishes!
 Such a good decision, I was genuinely worried about him. Heal up Zink!
 Ronnie Mac would NEVER pull out...
 good call on Zinks part ...but RIP half of the fantasy picks
 wize move mr zee
 get well soon man!!
 #LetRandyRide Salute

#CancelRandy tup

