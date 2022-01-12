close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Cam Zink Signs with Devinci

Jan 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Devinci has revealed that they have signed freerider Cam Zink for 2022 and beyond.

Cam Zink previously rode for YT for seven years from 2014 to 2020, with him even helping to bring YT bikes to North America in 2015. Cam did leave YT at the end of 2020, although he kept on riding a YT in 2021 taking on last year's Red Bull Rampage on a 2016 YT Tues. 2022 sees a whole new direction for Cam as he joins Devinci and gets to ride its Wilson DH bike and high pivot Spartan enduro bike.

bigquotesWith industry-leading technology, made in North America, and an incredible team to work with, this is going to be amazing. Cam Zink

bigquotesWe are extremely excited to have Cam join the Devinci family. Cam’s experience and involvement in the industry both on and off the bike will bring true value to the development of the brand and its products across the global market. I think we are all excited to see Cam on a Devinci bike at his next Rampage event amongst other key initiatives to come… Jimmy Adams, Cycles Devinci Sports Marketing Director





Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Devinci Cam Zink


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Another Prototype High Pivot Bike in North Vancouver [Updated with Responses from Rocky & Commencal]
78795 views
First Look: Antidote's Darkmatter 29 is Still the Pagani of Mountain Bikes
72943 views
Forbidden Launches New Downhill Team with Connor Fearon
53450 views
Bike Index Uncovers International Bike Theft & Sale Operation
46460 views
Santa Cruz Syndicate Confirms Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone & Nina Hoffmann for 2022
44263 views
The Santa Cruz Syndicate Teases its 2022 Lineup With Cryptic Social Media Post
42755 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - January 2022
40527 views
Video: 32 Bikes Bottomed Out In Ultra Slo Motion (1000 FPS)
31853 views

26 Comments

  • 10 0
 unexpected team news. are all their bikes being made in North America now? I thought it was just some of the aluminum models?
  • 4 0
 Carbon is overseas, some Alu are produced in Quebec with material sourced in the area.
  • 1 6
flag mrkj221 (34 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 From what I know (google) all of the frames are made Canada.
  • 1 0
 @aaronaaron: Why cant they just produce the carbon here?
  • 2 0
 @michaelbozof: ovens are more expensive, moulds are cheaper to make there too, most fibre making facilities are in Asia too, and of course cheap labour and electricity
  • 1 0
 @michaelbozof: Ask We Are One about that. Unless he is riding the alu bikes, they are made overseas.
  • 7 0
 I did not expect this, wasn't Cam talking about 26" bikes being better and him making his own bikes at rampage ?
It's cool none the less but I wonder how this came to be !
  • 1 0
 He had implied it wouldn't necessarily be soon but that he had been considering it. Maybe devinci offered enough that he will lend his design input to a freeride bike in their lineup
  • 1 0
 Both of those things are true. Cam did say that he prefers 26 inch wheels and that he had played around with designing a bike and riding the prototype. However, Cam said that he wasn't going to actually do that because it was too complicated. He mentioned that he had been talking to a few brands and that something would be announced in the future. The future is now and Devinci is in it
  • 3 1
 Lets goooooo This will definitely boost their popularity. Also a very good combo. Hopefully he can customize his own bike with them, as he said before he wanted to make his own bike for rampage
  • 7 1
 DaVinki?!?!
  • 3 0
 I see a U.S. distribution deal in the works here. Zink has experience distributing YT and Sensus, Devinci needs a larger U.S. market share and strong dealers.
  • 1 0
 YT didn't have a distribution center/ network at the time so there was an opportunity. I don't see that happening here.
  • 3 0
 Great to see he finally has a new frame sponsor. Did not see that coming with Devinci though.
  • 3 0
 This is good for the brand! Time to put Devinci back on the map
  • 2 0
 Now it makes sense alongside the 26 inch Wilson prototype we’ve seen a few weeks ago
  • 1 1
 At first I thought of jordanboostmaster when I saw that bike but now it all makes sense
  • 2 0
 NNIICCEE!! Congratulations Cam!
  • 2 0
 Yessss! Just hope Devinci starts to do some 27.5 long travel bikes again.
  • 1 0
 it'll be very interesting to see what he chooses for rampage. can't exactly picture a 29" Wilson spinning off cliffs...
  • 1 0
 Congrats, it's definitely a win-win for both parties
  • 1 0
 Yes!! hopefully a new freeride bike coming soon!
  • 1 0
 Ahhhh so zink is the reason there is no stock of anything anywhere
  • 1 0
 Awesome! Congrats Cam!
  • 1 0
 Congrats Devinci!
  • 1 0
 Awesome news.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008120
Mobile Version of Website