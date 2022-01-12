Cam Zink Signs with Devinci

Devinci has revealed that they have signed freerider Cam Zink for 2022 and beyond.
Cam Zink previously rode for YT for seven years from 2014 to 2020, with him even helping to bring YT bikes to North America in 2015
. Cam did leave YT at the end of 2020
, although he kept on riding a YT in 2021 taking on last year's Red Bull Rampage on a 2016 YT Tues. 2022 sees a whole new direction for Cam as he joins Devinci and gets to ride its Wilson DH bike and high pivot Spartan enduro bike.
|With industry-leading technology, made in North America, and an incredible team to work with, this is going to be amazing.— Cam Zink
|We are extremely excited to have Cam join the Devinci family. Cam’s experience and involvement in the industry both on and off the bike will bring true value to the development of the brand and its products across the global market. I think we are all excited to see Cam on a Devinci bike at his next Rampage event amongst other key initiatives to come…— Jimmy Adams, Cycles Devinci Sports Marketing Director
