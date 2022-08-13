Cam Zink's Prototype Devinci - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Cam Zink, who signed for Devinci in January
, has been rolling around Whistler on an unreleased prototype that looks to have more travel than the 160mm Spartan HP that Kazimer tested last September
.
Matt Beer snapped the photo above with his Nokia flip phone from 2003, but it does give us a good view of the bike's Split Pivot suspension layout and what looks to be a Push Elevensix shock. Devinci didn't want to say much about Cam's bike other than it was welded in their Chicoutimi, Quebec, factory, but they're definitely working on something new.
13 Comments
