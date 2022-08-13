Cam Zink's Prototype Devinci - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Aug 13, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Prototype Devinci. Photo by Matt Beer.


Cam Zink, who signed for Devinci in January, has been rolling around Whistler on an unreleased prototype that looks to have more travel than the 160mm Spartan HP that Kazimer tested last September.

Matt Beer snapped the photo above with his Nokia flip phone from 2003, but it does give us a good view of the bike's Split Pivot suspension layout and what looks to be a Push Elevensix shock. Devinci didn't want to say much about Cam's bike other than it was welded in their Chicoutimi, Quebec, factory, but they're definitely working on something new.

13 Comments

 I'm not sure I understand the high pivot for freeride application. Doesn't it make the bike a lot less poppy?
 no pedal kickback when stomping 40 ft drops ofc
 Are we still allowed to say "Looks like a Session"?
Asking for a friend.
 I opened this thinking it was going to be some sort of slope style bike, but this is way better! Can’t wait to see what they make for him!
 How about the build on this thing, Looks like trickstuff brakes with shimano rotors, and Canfield cranks!
 Can anyone comment on jumping characteristics of a high pivot?
 Not me. I still biff getting over consecutive tree roots.
 Still on the Canfield cranks! Possibly his 155mm’s from rampage?
 Purpose built Rampage machine.
 Canfield cranks, maybe to get shorter than the usual short 165s?
 looks like a session
 Don't knock the Nokia.
 I like it already!





