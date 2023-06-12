Video: 13-Year-Old Camden Rutherford Rips Rotorua in 'Dancing With Gravity'

Words: Liam Brierly



Meet Camden Rutherfurd, the 13-year-old prodigy who has taken the MTB community by storm. Camden is one of the fastest kids on the block you'll ever meet, achieving back-to-back podium finishes at national and world DH rounds at the age of 13. It's safe to say that Camden has a bright future on bikes. With support from some of the biggest names in the DH race and freeride game, such as Bernard Kerr and Matt Walker, he is making waves in terms of progress and skill every day. Camden's dedication to riding bikes is awe-inspiring. He spends countless hours honing his riding skills. Despite his exceptional talent, Camden remains humble and down-to-earth. The MTB industry closely watches his constant progress as he leaves his mark on the track and in the pits. With each race and ride, he proves that age is no barrier when passion for a hobby meets skill. Brace yourself for this talented 13-year-old prodigy, destined to make a massive mark on the world of mountain biking.