Cami Nogueira Breaks her Wrist at Crankworx BC

Sep 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Camila Nogueira


Cami Nogueira has announced on social media that she has broken her wrist while riding at Crankworx BC.

Cami crashed over the weekend at the first venue of the Crankworx BC series where she secured a 5th in DH, 9th in Air DH and Dual Slalom. Cami says that she is already on her way back to Colorado to receive surgery on the injury and start her recovery.

bigquotesNot the news that I want to post but yesterday I had a stupid crash and I broke my wrist… the good thing is that jsnswt went to Revelstoke to rescue me and we are on our way back to Colorado to get my surgery… Cami Nogueira - Instagram


We're sending healing vibes to Cami and hope to see her back on the bike and shredding soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Crankworx #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
66221 views
The Story Behind Push Industries' Prototype Linkage Fork
64563 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
57713 views
Review: 12 Months With the EXT Era Fork
48481 views
Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion
47719 views
Williams Racing Products Release New CentreHub Decoupling Spider
40501 views
Field Test: 5 Enduro Bikes (and 1 eMTB) Face the Efficiency Test
40374 views
Bike Check: Brad Copeland's 'Mechanic's Superbike,' a Modified eCommuter Designed for Kate Courtney's Tech Support
39040 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 jsnswt, ah Jay Sweet. No vowels is so hot right now, like a mouth full of novacaine.
-drklndmclrkn

Heal up quick Cami (cmi) broken wrists suck.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007909
Mobile Version of Website