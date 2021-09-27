Cami Nogueira Breaks her Wrist at Crankworx BC

Not the news that I want to post but yesterday I had a stupid crash and I broke my wrist… the good thing is that jsnswt went to Revelstoke to rescue me and we are on our way back to Colorado to get my surgery… — Cami Nogueira - Instagram

Cami Nogueira has announced on social media that she has broken her wrist while riding at Crankworx BC.Cami crashed over the weekend at the first venue of the Crankworx BC series where she secured a 5th in DH, 9th in Air DH and Dual Slalom. Cami says that she is already on her way back to Colorado to receive surgery on the injury and start her recovery.We're sending healing vibes to Cami and hope to see her back on the bike and shredding soon.