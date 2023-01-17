Cami Nogueira Signs With Propain Bicycles

Driven by her father, Cami started her career early in cross-country. As a teenager, she took part in a downhill race and realized that this direction suited her more. In addition to downhill, Cami also spent a lot of time out in nature with her bike and friends, building and testing their lines. This gave her the love for freeride riding. After her first visit at Whistler Bikepark at the age of 17, her decision was final: she was determined to become a professional mountain biker.



After many World Cup races, a few EWS participations, and Crankworx stops, she decided to shift her focus away from racing in 2019 and invest more time in freeride again.



The investment in freeride paid off, and she was invited to Red Bull Formation 2021. At this point, it was clear to everyone that Cami is a unique rider with a great future ahead of her.



