Cami Nogueira Signs With Propain Bicycles

PRESS RELEASE: Propain Bicycles
We’re happy to announce the signing of freerider Cami Nogueira
.
Hailing from Argentina and currently residing in Aspen Colorado, Cami Nogueira is rapidly becoming a household name. Known for big sends and an aggressive approach to technical, steep descents, it’s no surprise that Cami has found her way to the top of the freeride mountain biking scene. In the past two years, she’s pulled off back-to-back first place finishes at Proving Grounds
, earning the top spot with her bold riding style. She was also hand selected for two consecutive appearances at Red Bull Formation, during which the most elite women in freeride push the boundaries of the sport. At the most recent Red Bull Formation, she earned herself the “Spicy Award”, an honor reserved for the rider with the spiciest line and the tenacious attitude to match. Just when we thought her resume couldn’t be more impressive, she took on even more mind-bending features during Yoann Barelli’s 2022 Tour de Gnar
.
Cami is a true pioneer in the freeride world. Her rise to the top of the scene has been incredible to watch, and we’re excited to be able to support her as she continues her career.Welcome to the team, Cami!
NameCami NogueiraOrigin
San Martín de los Andes, Patagonia, ArgentinaResidence
Aspen, Colorado, USAge
29Favorite bike
Spindrift and RageDiscipline
Mountain biker Favorite Event
Red Bull FormationFavorite Food
Argentine asado or pizzaFavorite Song
Really hard to choose one, but… Ready or not, Fugees2022 Resolutions:
Ride new places, do some gnarly things, get new tricks, go riding with my friends and make new ones. Participate in some cool events.
Cami on working with Propain:
Driven by her father, Cami started her career early in cross-country. As a teenager, she took part in a downhill race and realized that this direction suited her more. In addition to downhill, Cami also spent a lot of time out in nature with her bike and friends, building and testing their lines. This gave her the love for freeride riding. After her first visit at Whistler Bikepark at the age of 17, her decision was final: she was determined to become a professional mountain biker.
After many World Cup races, a few EWS participations, and Crankworx stops, she decided to shift her focus away from racing in 2019 and invest more time in freeride again.
The investment in freeride paid off, and she was invited to Red Bull Formation 2021. At this point, it was clear to everyone that Cami is a unique rider with a great future ahead of her.
Cami's Spindrift CF in Carbon-Raw
|"Propain is one of the few brands that's true to freeriding and they have all the tools that I need for my job. I'm super stoked to be riding for this awesome brand!" - Cami Nogueira
We are looking forward to the upcoming projects with Cami.
Let’s have an awesome time together!
