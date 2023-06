Words: Commencal



2020 World Champion and 2022 DH World Cup Champion, Camille Balanche knows what to put in the mix to stay on top and progress. Hard work, analysis and self-awareness are part of her daily life as a top-level athlete. The final objective never changes: to cross the finish line with the fastest possible time!Delve into the off-season with Camille Balanche to discover the life of our Dorval AM rider.Rider: Camille BalancheVideo, Edit and Photos: GaƩtan Clary