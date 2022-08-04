Camille Balanche Breaks Collarbone in Mont-Sainte-Anne Crash

World Cup overall leader Camille Balanche has just shared the news that she broke her collarbone in the first day of practice at Mont-Sainte-Anne. With a 230 point lead over Myriam Nicole and 369 point lead ahead of Vali Höll, Camille was in a strong position to take the 2022 overall series with just Mont-Sainte-Anne this weekend and Val di Sole September 2-4 remaining.
|Not what I wanted to share after this first day of practice but I crashed on my shoulder and broke my collarbone! I’m proud of my season so far and I was so close to achieve my dream but shit happens! I was kinda waiting this day to arrive as I was super lucky since 2017! Good luck for everyone racing this weekend! I will be cheering from the side! It’s hard to tell if I will be back before the last round but I will take one day after the other and keep you updated.—Camille Balanche
We're gutted to see the Swiss rider injured and wish her all the best with her recovery.
Still time remaining to change fantasy teams!? She was my safe bet this season...
Heal up fast and see you on the race scene soon!
There's a snap/crack noise just as she goes past the Orange Pads and she utters "Whaa", then she nose dives into the right edge of that rock in the landing zone. I wonder if something on her bike broke??? It may be totally unrelated but the timing is a bit suspect.