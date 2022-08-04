Camille Balanche Breaks Collarbone in Mont-Sainte-Anne Crash

Not what I wanted to share after this first day of practice but I crashed on my shoulder and broke my collarbone! I’m proud of my season so far and I was so close to achieve my dream but shit happens! I was kinda waiting this day to arrive as I was super lucky since 2017! Good luck for everyone racing this weekend! I will be cheering from the side! It’s hard to tell if I will be back before the last round but I will take one day after the other and keep you updated. — Camille Balanche