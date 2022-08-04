Camille Balanche Breaks Collarbone in Mont-Sainte-Anne Crash

Aug 4, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


World Cup overall leader Camille Balanche has just shared the news that she broke her collarbone in the first day of practice at Mont-Sainte-Anne. With a 230 point lead over Myriam Nicole and 369 point lead ahead of Vali Höll, Camille was in a strong position to take the 2022 overall series with just Mont-Sainte-Anne this weekend and Val di Sole September 2-4 remaining.

bigquotesNot what I wanted to share after this first day of practice but I crashed on my shoulder and broke my collarbone! I’m proud of my season so far and I was so close to achieve my dream but shit happens! I was kinda waiting this day to arrive as I was super lucky since 2017! Good luck for everyone racing this weekend! I will be cheering from the side! It’s hard to tell if I will be back before the last round but I will take one day after the other and keep you updated.Camille Balanche

We're gutted to see the Swiss rider injured and wish her all the best with her recovery.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries DH Racing Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


40 Comments

  • 26 1
 Gutted for her, she had the overall forsure. Heal up soon! She will be ripping next year.
  • 7 0
 Gutted for her anyway, overall apart. She's such a great and NICE athlet/person... Bon courage Camille... et désolé...
  • 2 7
flag fabwizard (41 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Could plate today and race Saturday. I dont recommend it, but it is possible. Get a few points to make sure doesnt lose overall lead.
  • 4 0
 @fabwizard: that's not a thing.
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: Not enough points to make it worth it, I'd say.
  • 11 0
 Maybe it's not all over yet. She could return for the last race and race for the overall title. Good luck.
  • 8 0
 Gutted for her, she had the overall locked up for sure this weekend!
  • 7 0
 Noooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!
  • 5 0
 Devastating for Cami... one minute on top of the world now this !!! This sport takes no prisoners!! Wishing you a speedy recovery Camille.
  • 5 0
 So sad, she really deserved the overall…
  • 3 0
 Pompon and Vali will battle it out now. Crazy. Shows why you never give up.
  • 2 0
 @suspended-flesh: It's not over yet. Depending how fast she gets it fixed and how fast she heals, she could still come back to the last race
  • 1 0
 @bashhard: True, but she'll get zero points for at least one race.
  • 2 0
 Oh no.... She could still pull off winning the season, if it's not completely busted up - look at how well Loic is riding with a recently broken collarbone....could still happen!
  • 4 0
 What was the snapping sound right before she crashed?
  • 2 0
 I thought it was a blown tire (which killed her speed for the next drop)
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: more like broken rim.
  • 1 0
 @Archimonde: Quite possibly, yeah.
  • 1 0
 It's only Thursday, and Jorge Lorenzo got fifth at Assen in 2013 with a two day old plate in his shoulder, just sayin'! ...Seriously, I hope she bounces back fast enough to clinch the title. What a season--she deserves it!
  • 1 0
 Nooo! Get well soon, Cami! And don't over do it trying to get ready foe the last world cup race... Your body won't thank you for forcing it.

Still time remaining to change fantasy teams!? She was my safe bet this season...
  • 3 0
 Damn. Really hope she can safely make it back to race the last round!
  • 2 0
 Val Di Sole on a fresh collarbone is gonna be brutal, hope she can heal fast cause that's gonna be gnarly
  • 1 0
 the track is probably the nastiest proper DH out there. period. Massive respect to anyone on that hill and to Camille I am gutted for you as well sending vybz
  • 1 0
 More than Val di Sole?
  • 1 0
 More than Snowshoe in the wet?
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: "...it's probably the most brutal track of the year." ~ Cathro from the start of his track preview video
  • 1 1
 Rode Val di Sole today, confirming the track is absolutely insane to ride let alone race. More tech and fast/direct than goats gully. And wrong line choice can kill you.
  • 1 0
 Oh man you can see her front wheel deflect of a rock/root and send her to the ground. Brutal!

Heal up fast and see you on the race scene soon!
  • 2 0
 bummer! she was on a roll
  • 1 0
 Seriously bummed but that's the game. Heal well and fast. Hopefully you will make it back in September!
  • 1 0
 That sucks. I was wondering who the first victim would be. Track looks gnarly AF!!!
  • 1 4
 Well that royally stinks. Heal up CB. Especially untimely with the great season she was having.

There's a snap/crack noise just as she goes past the Orange Pads and she utters "Whaa", then she nose dives into the right edge of that rock in the landing zone. I wonder if something on her bike broke??? It may be totally unrelated but the timing is a bit suspect.
  • 1 0
 Damn it! And on such a relatively tame section too. Take it easy Camy.
  • 2 0
 Sometimes it the easy stuff that gets you! Exhibit A what happened to Remy Metallier
  • 2 0
 @IsaacWislon82: Totally. "Let me just pause and look at this section.... aaaand I'm broken".
  • 1 0
 Sorry Cami! Heal up fast!!!
  • 1 0
 Such a bummer for her! And right at the end of the track too.
  • 1 0
 Ugh brutal!
  • 1 0
 That sucks butts
Below threshold threads are hidden





