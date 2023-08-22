Video: Following Camille Balanche's Quest To Win on Home Soil at Lenzerheide

Words

: CommencalFor any athlete, racing in their home country comes with a lot of excitement and pressure, and it’s no different for Swiss Downhill mountain bike racer Camille Balanche.In this mini documentary, we went behind the scenes and followed Camille during the first World Cup of the 2023 season in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, as she juggled the pressures of seeking to win a race on home ground, from packing up at home and preparing for a fortnight on the road, to meeting up with teammates and friends on the World Cup circuit for the first time this year and getting to grips with a new racing format.Video: Samantha DugonPhotos: Jey Crunch