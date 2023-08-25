Camille Balanche Out of the Andorra World Cup After Qualifying Crash

After news of a crash during her qualifying run, an update has been released on Camille Balanche's condition.
During qualifying Camille Balanche was blown off course on the road gap by a gust of wind and had what Emilie Siegenthaler says was "the biggest crash of her life." After being airlifted to hospital and undergoing X-rays and scans the news came back that nothing was broken and there was no serious head trauma or internal bleeding. Camille is said to still be in a lot of pain and will be taking time to recover from the accident.
|Our Camille Balanche had the biggest crash of her life today in quali, blown off the big road gap by a wind gust... but she's tough.
She's stable, no serious head trauma or internal bleeding but definitely in a lot of pain right now.— Emilie Siegenthaler
|Our warrior is a tough one to say the least.
Camille got a big wind gust off the road gap and crashed. The impact was huge so she was taken care of by the medics immediately.
After X-rays and scan exams, she apparently didn’t break anything but she’s in a lot of pain so she needs all the support to get through it. Obviously, she will stay overnight under surveillance and she will not line up tomorrow.— Dorval AM Commencal
We wish Camille all the best with her recovery.
Communique - Extreme weather / change of schedule Saturday DHI
Based on the latest weather forecast from the national weather forecasting service, the existing schedule for the UCI Downhill World Cup tomorrow, Saturday 26 August will not be possible as planned due to extreme wind speeds.
This safety decision has been made by the UCI, WBD Sports and the local organisers to ensure the welfare of the athletes, teams, marshals, volunteers, spectators and everyone working at the event.
A revised race schedule will be agreed and communicated at 06:15am tomorrow morning following a final weather forecast review.
If racing goes ahead, the schedule will be as follows:
07:30am – 08:30am Training, WE & ME combined.
09:00am – Final WE, 17 qualified riders.
09:45am – Final ME, 61 qualified riders.
If a further deterioration of the weather is predicted to coincide with this revised schedule the event will be postponed for the day & further updates will be communicated as appropriate.
Please ensure your tents and equipment across the paddock area are secured for high winds and heavy rain, and that your personnel are all safe.