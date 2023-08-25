Camille Balanche Out of the Andorra World Cup After Qualifying Crash

Aug 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Camille Balanche charges though the first bit of new track in the lower woods.

After news of a crash during her qualifying run, an update has been released on Camille Balanche's condition.

During qualifying Camille Balanche was blown off course on the road gap by a gust of wind and had what Emilie Siegenthaler says was "the biggest crash of her life." After being airlifted to hospital and undergoing X-rays and scans the news came back that nothing was broken and there was no serious head trauma or internal bleeding. Camille is said to still be in a lot of pain and will be taking time to recover from the accident.

bigquotesOur Camille Balanche had the biggest crash of her life today in quali, blown off the big road gap by a wind gust... but she's tough.

She's stable, no serious head trauma or internal bleeding but definitely in a lot of pain right now. Emilie Siegenthaler


bigquotesOur warrior is a tough one to say the least.

Camille got a big wind gust off the road gap and crashed. The impact was huge so she was taken care of by the medics immediately.

After X-rays and scan exams, she apparently didn’t break anything but she’s in a lot of pain so she needs all the support to get through it. Obviously, she will stay overnight under surveillance and she will not line up tomorrow. Dorval AM Commencal

We wish Camille all the best with her recovery.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Injuries World Cup DH Camille Balanche Andorra World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,617 articles
Report
21 Comments
  • 21 0
 Definitely routing for a speedy recovery, such an awesome rider and so humble
  • 11 0
 Dang sounds like she got a bit lucky if it was the biggest she's ever had. Heal up champ
  • 7 0
 I stood at that gap today not that long before Camille's accident. The wind was gusting and i did think to myself it was starting to look iffy. Best wishes for a speedy and full recovery Camille.
  • 10 1
 Why did they send riders down the track in these conditions? All the best and speedy recovery for Camille!
  • 6 0
 They've just announced a change of schedule (or possible postponement) for tomorrow's race due to the wind. Better late than never I guess.
@edspratt Maybe this deserves a separate post of it's own.

Communique - Extreme weather / change of schedule Saturday DHI

Based on the latest weather forecast from the national weather forecasting service, the existing schedule for the UCI Downhill World Cup tomorrow, Saturday 26 August will not be possible as planned due to extreme wind speeds.

This safety decision has been made by the UCI, WBD Sports and the local organisers to ensure the welfare of the athletes, teams, marshals, volunteers, spectators and everyone working at the event.

A revised race schedule will be agreed and communicated at 06:15am tomorrow morning following a final weather forecast review.

If racing goes ahead, the schedule will be as follows:

07:30am – 08:30am Training, WE & ME combined.

09:00am – Final WE, 17 qualified riders.

09:45am – Final ME, 61 qualified riders.

If a further deterioration of the weather is predicted to coincide with this revised schedule the event will be postponed for the day & further updates will be communicated as appropriate.

Please ensure your tents and equipment across the paddock area are secured for high winds and heavy rain, and that your personnel are all safe.
  • 1 0
 @commental: Thanks, I just saw this. I’m working on something about it now. It will be interesting to see how they work the broadcasts without semi-finals.
  • 1 0
 @commental: I'm confused by this. I wonder if they meant "Semi-final" instead of "Final" at 9:00 and 9:45. Or are they doing away with the semi-finals altogether and just going with finals in the morning due to extreme weather expected in the afternoon?
  • 2 0
 @Bibico: semi final would be cancelled.
  • 1 0
 @Bibico: Based on the forecast there are storms expected in the afternoon, similar to the one on track walk day. Sounds like they will be doing away with semi's.
  • 1 0
 @bgoldstone: Final says 61 riders, so do you know, are they reverting to last year's format?
  • 1 0
 @commental: that’s what it look like they are doing.
  • 2 1
 A totally preventable crash. I see it all the time at races where one extra pad on a tree could have made the difference between injury and just a crash.This always bothers me when someone gets hurt when it could have been prevented. DH is dangerous so might as well take as much of the risk out as you can with course mods.
  • 4 1
 Should have put a wall up to stop the wind?...
  • 2 0
 @jibbandpedal: Delayed the event until better conditions.
  • 1 0
 @powderhoundbrr: Why would they delay it when everyone else made it down fine? Unlucky yeah but not necessarily preventable.
  • 1 0
 Wind and big features is one of the scariest combos. I've had a few times where after takeoff it was the immediate "Oh ShT!" thought and it's absolutely gutwrenching. I hope she heals up fast.
  • 2 0
 Abby Hogie crashed on the same jump due to a gust, but luckily didn't hit the ground as hard as Camille did. I guess it must have been very dangerous there today
  • 2 0
 Big gap. Stood under the chopper as it took her away. Poor thing. Hope she heals up fast.
  • 1 0
 It is almost always windy on the top, where the new track starts. Even the little jumps can get very sketchy. I hope it is not to bad for Camille, scary accident.
  • 1 0
 Hope CB heals up soon! Tough year for Commencal.
  • 1 0
 Noooooo Camille!! ahh I thought for sure this was gonna it





