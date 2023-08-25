Camille Balanche Out of the Andorra World Cup After Qualifying Crash

Our warrior is a tough one to say the least.



Camille got a big wind gust off the road gap and crashed. The impact was huge so she was taken care of by the medics immediately.



After X-rays and scan exams, she apparently didn’t break anything but she’s in a lot of pain so she needs all the support to get through it. Obviously, she will stay overnight under surveillance and she will not line up tomorrow. — Dorval AM Commencal