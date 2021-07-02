Camille Balanche Picks Up Monster Energy Sponsorship

Camille Balanche has announced on social media that she has earned a Monster Energy sponsorship.
Balanche is the reigning World Champion and current series leader in the Elite Women’s field following her victory in Leogang
. Balanche’s rise to the top of the sport has been rapid and 2021 is only her third full season of racing after having previously been junior fencing champion in Switzerland and representing her nation in Ice Hockey at the 2010 Vancouver winter Olympics.
|New collab Monster Energy x Troy Lee Designs!! I’m sooooo stoked! Let’s start the adventure!—Camille Balanche
This makes Balanche the second woman on Monster's roster
alongside Manon Carpenter. It’s great to see Balanche pick up some extra support and we look forward to watching her race in her new custom helmet on Saturday.
