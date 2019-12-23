Camille Balanche Signs With Dorval AM

Photo: Julien Ledermann

I’m super stoked to begin this new chapter of my life with the Dorval am team and Commencal bike. I have the coolest teammates and being three elite women in the same structure is going to push me a lot. It was my dream to become a pro rider so I’m just over the moon. — Camille Balanche



Press Release: Dorval AM



The Dorval am team announces the arrival of a new female rider for the 2020 season. Camille Balanche from Switzerland will be joining World Cup podium contenders Monika Hrastnik and Mariana Salazar. We are proud to be the only team on the World Cup circuit supporting three women elite. On the men’s side, it remains the same with the two French TOP 20 riders Baptiste Pierron and Benoit Coulanges.



Camille Balanche, 2019 European champion, completed her first World Cup season as seventh overall. With two podiums, 3rd in Val di Sole and 5th in Lenzerheide, her dedication as a privateer paid off. We are happy to give her the opportunity to be fully supported.



The Dorval am team is pointing in 4th of the UCI elite team ranking. The roster is growing every year and we are excited to start the 2020 season with a new rider and some added sponsors.





Camille Balanche has today announced she is joining the Dorval AM team for 2020 and beyond.Balanche raced as a privateer last year in her first full World Cup season and earned 2 podiums and a second-place at Crankworx Innsbruck. She becomes the third elite woman to join the Dorval AM team alongside Monika Hrastnik and Mariana Salazar.It looks like Dorval are sticking with Commencal frames for another year with Fox suspension and Schwalbe tyres too. Expect a full team release in the New Year.