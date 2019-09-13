Caminade Announces Tailor Made Titanium ChillEasy

Sep 13, 2019
by BUISAN Geoffrey  


PRESS RELEASE: Caminade

After a long summer, riding in the Pyrenees on our ChillEasy, it's time to show our final version. You’ll find all the specifications, pricing and production times below. ChillEasy comes from the idea to make one bike to do it all: classic enduro spins, some bike park laps and some big enduro days across the valley. To fulfill all those criteria we thought of something light, something reliable, something fun.


ChillEasy details
• Wheelsize: 29er front and 27.5 rear
• Fork travel: 160mm 51mm offset
• Coil or Air options, 210 x 55mm
• Tailor made Titanium frame
• Reach: 470 / Head angle 65° / Chainstay lenght 445mm
• 12x157mm rear spacing
• Weight : 14,46kg / 32lb
• Lifetime warranty
• Price: 6,185€, 3950€ frame w/ head set and crank set
• More specs: Caminade website

Specific crankset machined in France by Specialites TA due to the concentric pivot
OneUp component EDC tools on Geoffrey's bike.


In-house production and values

You might know that in our workshop, we build a lot of titanium bikes. Titanium is a raw material which is perfectly suited to building a mountain bike. Lightweight, durable over the long term in both mechanical strength and appearance, and makes a rad looking bike to make the purest mountain biker smile.

Erwan, R1 framebuilder working on a special project.

What about our values? Yes, we want to talk about values and what motivates us, because if we wanted to be rich these days, we would subcontract production of the ChillEasy to a Chinese company. However, we prefer challenging ourselves to create employment in our region and to think differently to keep the dream alive!


Tailor made fabrication

We are craftworkers. Your buying experience will be completely different because you will talk directly with the engineers (Brice and Geoffrey) who conceive, design and develop your bike. Through this discussion, we will co-create the ChillEasy according to your measurements and your riding style. You will have a specific reach, stack, head angle, fork travel. Customization is a euphemism here. Then, the fabrication part is in Erwan’s hands who welds your titanium frame in our workshop. It’s completely crazy how this entire path is condensed in 80 square meters in Ille-sur-Têt.

Refined design around the rear shock.

The ChillEasy was designed keeping in mind our know-how. We may be limited by a craftworker’s financial means, but we are unlimited by our agility. The kinematics of the bike are simple: a concentric pivot around the bottom bracket. A progressive-linear ratio, a neutral anti-squat. The objective: to reduce the number of parts on the bike by relying on the latest shock developments which are very well managed hydraulically. The result: a bike which pedals well and a controlled compression curve.

Our mastery of bending tubes in our workshop since the outset, allowed us to draw a bike with a refined and disruptive design. Its asymmetry is compensated mechanically by machined parts and titanium tubes to stiffen the frame.

A custom build

Our online configurator allows you to build your dream bike with the best components on the market. We ride, test and check all the products we put in our configurator. It’s up to you to choose what goes on your made-to-measure ChillEasy! Production times are around two months. If you order now, you could have your bike for the end of November.

Find the configurator on Caminade website

Photo and video credit: Gaetan Clary

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Caminade


