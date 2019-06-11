Caminade Shows Off Prototype Titanium Enduro Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Caminade Bikes
My name is Geoffery Buisan. It all started last December when I made the decision to join the Caminade. Until the end of my studies in February, I communicated almost daily with Brice to discuss vision and strategy. Mountain biking is deeply ingrained in Caminade's identity. Don’t forget that the One4All and SimpleTrack were the first bikes in our lineup. As time moved on, our customers requested a gravel bike. Naturally, we put our energy in this direction, with the design and development of a titanium welded gravel bike with fork and stem manufactured in our workshop, and the innovative carbon joints that led to the manufacture of the AllRoad and LongRoad, thus bringing to market a titanium bike at an affordable price.
In the end though, I'm a flat pedal mountain biker at heart so one beautiful January morning when Brice suggested that I design a titanium full suspension MTB, I was excited for what was to come.
ChillEasy identity
Our in house production in the south of France next to Perpignan in Ile-sur-Têt
The ChillEasy is destined to ride hard. It's capable in endurance riding all the way up as well as tackling tough terrain on the way down.
We determined the bike must be fit to ride over a variety of terrain so we had several tests it must pass to ensure this could happen:
First, the Garoutade itinerary that we have at the start of the workshop. It has 60 km of riding with 2500 m of elevation. Then the bike bust allow me to go down the 1500 m of descent on the famous yellow train DH, and finally, to cruise laps on the most exposed trails of Bike Park Les Angles.
The name of the bike came to us during a brewery day at La Ferme Ta Gueule. Like a SpeakEasy, the philosophical beers of this microbrewery relax customers into a fun easy going evening. We want out bike to be a machine to give you effortless pleasure and that’s why we call it ChillEasy! Chill to signify having a good time, and Easy for the ease at which this bike will ensure you have a good time! To reinforce the Chill side of the bike, we welded a bottle opener next to the bottom bracket.
Titanium Frame
Details matter: CH3, Can Ma Mere and Mental Margarita are the names of the trails we built next to the workshop.
I started mountain biking at the age of 15 and I'm 25 today. Before arriving at Caminade, I had only known the aluminum and carbon frames made in Asia. I did not understand the nobility of titanium. After getting on a titanium gravel bike several times, I quickly understood the effectiveness of the material. After inspecting Sylvain's titanium Gravel, which has had two years of intense use, I quickly understood the durability of this material. That's why titanium was a natural choice for the ChillEasy.
Besides the difficulty of welding, titanium's elasticity can also be problematic. Stiffening the bottom bracket enough to resist the big efforts for which this bike is intended was one issue. We solved this with the 30mm housing axis which serves as the main pivot on which rotates on two sets of crankcase bearings - one for the front triangle and one for the rear triangle, and the new standard, Super Boost Plus which further separates the bearings again a little further the bearings (the DH bottom bracket is 104.5 mm wide).
So, with no chain effect, we will be able to focus on the tuning possibilities offered by the Olhins 4 way hydraulic shock - compression low speeds a little closed for support, high speeds quite open... and a lockout for long climbs!
The sensitivity and vibration absorption offered by titanium allowed us to reduce the SAG and with a lower overall amount of travel, we are in the same numbers as a bike with 160mm in the rear.
The damper is moved to the side, as on direct-draw motorcycles.
Our titanium frame is fully shaped and welded in our in-house production
Unlike many designers who draw a bike starting with the general shape, we started by positioning the damper to promote a truly progressive ratio curve without any inflection of the curve, and especially not at the end of the travel.
The problem with this is that the damper must be closer to the wheel and very low in the middle of the seat tube. We could have used rockers to give a proper shape to the ratio but it would have been heavier and with a higher shock not favoring a low center of gravity. Therefore, we chose to slightly shift the damper and bend the top of the frame to get around this, which also gives the frame sensual forms.What's next?
Now it's time to get out with the bike and ride it hard! We will be back with more news to tell you what happens during this long phase of testing.
Learn more at caminade.eu
