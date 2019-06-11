PRESS RELEASES

Caminade Shows Off Prototype Titanium Enduro Bike

Jun 11, 2019
by BUISAN Geoffrey  

ChillEasy
By Caminade Bikes
Words Geoffrey Buisan - Photos Thibault Linossier
The very first model of the ChillEasy story


PRESS RELEASE: Caminade Bikes

My name is Geoffery Buisan. It all started last December when I made the decision to join the Caminade. Until the end of my studies in February, I communicated almost daily with Brice to discuss vision and strategy. Mountain biking is deeply ingrained in Caminade's identity. Don’t forget that the One4All and SimpleTrack were the first bikes in our lineup. As time moved on, our customers requested a gravel bike. Naturally, we put our energy in this direction, with the design and development of a titanium welded gravel bike with fork and stem manufactured in our workshop, and the innovative carbon joints that led to the manufacture of the AllRoad and LongRoad, thus bringing to market a titanium bike at an affordable price.

In the end though, I'm a flat pedal mountain biker at heart so one beautiful January morning when Brice suggested that I design a titanium full suspension MTB, I was excited for what was to come.


Our in house production in the south of France next to Perpignan in Ile-sur-Têt

ChillEasy identity

The ChillEasy is destined to ride hard. It's capable in endurance riding all the way up as well as tackling tough terrain on the way down.

We determined the bike must be fit to ride over a variety of terrain so we had several tests it must pass to ensure this could happen:

First, the Garoutade itinerary that we have at the start of the workshop. It has 60 km of riding with 2500 m of elevation. Then the bike bust allow me to go down the 1500 m of descent on the famous yellow train DH, and finally, to cruise laps on the most exposed trails of Bike Park Les Angles.

The name of the bike came to us during a brewery day at La Ferme Ta Gueule. Like a SpeakEasy, the philosophical beers of this microbrewery relax customers into a fun easy going evening. We want out bike to be a machine to give you effortless pleasure and that’s why we call it ChillEasy! Chill to signify having a good time, and Easy for the ease at which this bike will ensure you have a good time! To reinforce the Chill side of the bike, we welded a bottle opener next to the bottom bracket.


Details matter: CH3, Can Ma Mere and Mental Margarita are the names of the trails we built next to the workshop.


Titanium Frame

I started mountain biking at the age of 15 and I'm 25 today. Before arriving at Caminade, I had only known the aluminum and carbon frames made in Asia. I did not understand the nobility of titanium. After getting on a titanium gravel bike several times, I quickly understood the effectiveness of the material. After inspecting Sylvain's titanium Gravel, which has had two years of intense use, I quickly understood the durability of this material. That's why titanium was a natural choice for the ChillEasy.

Besides the difficulty of welding, titanium's elasticity can also be problematic. Stiffening the bottom bracket enough to resist the big efforts for which this bike is intended was one issue. We solved this with the 30mm housing axis which serves as the main pivot on which rotates on two sets of crankcase bearings - one for the front triangle and one for the rear triangle, and the new standard, Super Boost Plus which further separates the bearings again a little further the bearings (the DH bottom bracket is 104.5 mm wide).

So, with no chain effect, we will be able to focus on the tuning possibilities offered by the Olhins 4 way hydraulic shock - compression low speeds a little closed for support, high speeds quite open... and a lockout for long climbs!

The sensitivity and vibration absorption offered by titanium allowed us to reduce the SAG and with a lower overall amount of travel, we are in the same numbers ​​as a bike with 160mm in the rear.

Our titanium frame is fully shaped and welded in our in-house production


The damper is moved to the side, as on direct-draw motorcycles.

Unlike many designers who draw a bike starting with the general shape, we started by positioning the damper to promote a truly progressive ratio curve without any inflection of the curve, and especially not at the end of the travel.

The problem with this is that the damper must be closer to the wheel and very low in the middle of the seat tube. We could have used rockers to give a proper shape to the ratio but it would have been heavier and with a higher shock not favoring a low center of gravity. Therefore, we chose to slightly shift the damper and bend the top of the frame to get around this, which also gives the frame sensual forms.




What's next?

Now it's time to get out with the bike and ride it hard! We will be back with more news to tell you what happens during this long phase of testing.

Learn more at caminade.eu

Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
116880 views
Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
88352 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
71277 views
6 Clip-In Trail Pedals Ridden & Rated
55834 views
Meet the Stance: Giant's Affordable Big-Wheel Trail Bike
45511 views
Results: Timed Training - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
42700 views
Tech Briefing: New Bikes, Waterless Cleaner, Accessories & More - June 2019
41677 views
Hope Questions Lack of Parity in Shimano Micro Spline Licensing
37705 views

41 Comments

  • + 19
 I bet cornering on that and catching some calf meat in the spring feels nice.
  • + 2
 I better start shaving my legs in case I ever get a chance to ride this beast!
  • + 7
 If it rides half as good as it looks like, I guess I'll have to sell the car and a kidney to lay my hands on this beauty. Nice job les gars!
  • + 1
 Would be curious to see some graphs. Main pivot is lower than the BB, does it have negative anti-squat?
  • + 1
 @Loche: it's a BB concentric pivot.
That round hole is simply a bit of the rear triangle below the BB.
  • + 2
 Beatiful piece of art. But my calfs are allready saying hail marys just looking at iT. Maybe the shock placement isnt as bad as iT first looks. Who knows. Hope iT Works because it sure is a looker. Good luck with this project Gents.
  • + 1
 "No chain effect"? One could laugh but it's mostly sad that they are building a bike without knowing how pivot positioning affects the way the bike pedals. Concentric BB pivot designs have long proven to not work. Like, decades ago. Yeah maybe if you take it very relaxed as they are implying, but you have to be really super relaxed, basically a zen master to deal with the frustration of riding a bike in which the shock eats so much of every pedal stroke. Only the shock lockout function saves this bike, but there better be a remote switch on the handlebar for every time you want to pedal.
  • + 3
 Sexy design! I like seeing builders using alternative materials like titanium for bikes other than XC/backcountry machines and this one looks super good.
  • + 3
 Owners will have a lot of lockout-lever-shaped holes in the left calf!
Do you think it'll all be worth it?
  • + 3
 Looks awesome but guessing you’d struggle to get even a 125mm dropper in that seatube? Kudos either way!
  • - 7
flag shredright (27 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Droppersarefordouches.com
  • + 1
 My thoughts too! Suspension designers need to make dropper extension/seat tube length a massive part of their designs. If single pivot then just run a yoke around an uninterrupted seat tube. 460ish full length seat tube then lets most run atleast a 170 drop in a large frame size
  • + 1
 @shredright: you must be too cool for suspension and brakes too, that stuff is for losers am I right?
  • - 1
 Yeah, the French are Masters of Chill. First I preordered a frame from a French company (NOT from Caminade), then after 3 months they realized they do not have one (meanwhile they confirmed that they have one and all is ok), then after 2 weeks they found one (with different colour) and now french post tracking shows the same status from 8th of June (with two updates with the same message - "we are processing you package to deliver it as soon as possible".
  • + 7
 Cool story, definitively apply to all Frenchies.
  • + 1
 @Loche: of course.
  • + 1
 And its a better bike in real ! Ive seen it on the mavic stand two weeks ago.

These guys are serious frame builders, I can tell you !

Keep on caminade ! ;-)
  • + 1
 @Loche: Main pivot is co-centric with BB. The tube bellow is for stiffening of bb area or something, but it's not a pivot.
  • + 1
 Chain effect is only a bad thing if your name is Bob. Concentric pivot bikes never caught on for good reason.
  • + 1
 Well...it’s interesting. I’d like to see s real world review when completed.
  • + 2
 Left shock, all is missing is a lefty Fork.
  • + 2
 Sensual forms? Ooh la laa
  • + 1
 Pretty interesting design. Wondering what the chance of getting something squashed in the exposed rear shock?!!!?
  • + 2
 I “came in hard” aboard the caminade!
  • + 1
 oohhhhh myyyyyy goooooood….just look at this BEAUTY
  • + 1
 A lefty shock. Interesting.
  • + 2
 Seat tube angle?
  • + 1
 Wondering how long the bearings will last. Good luck lads!
  • + 2
 Rear shock looks tiny!
  • + 2
 It's simply beautiful!
  • + 1
 Wonder how much that thing weighs
  • + 1
 Thought it was a URT for a second
  • + 1
 Well yeah, it took me longer and a good couple of hard looks to realize that it isn't. Not sure how bad URT is when the bb is slightly below the pivot (so that it moves a tiny bit rearwards as the suspension compresses). It would be like a mm of bb movement per cm of a axle movement, doesn't sound like a big deal if it makes things more simple and still performs fine. Obviously that old design by Klein was a bit of an issue and the bb must have moved as much as the axle.

Either way, the bike looks pretty as it is now.
  • + 1
 YES.
  • + 1
 Chlamydia?
  • + 1
 Huh
  • - 2
 Looks like a Stumpy.
  • + 1
 their next trick may need to be evading the specialized legal team
  • + 2
 looks like a demo
  • + 0
 looks like a Giant Reign from 2009
  • + 1
 @leavenworthskier1: looks like a zerode 2007

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.127297
Mobile Version of Website