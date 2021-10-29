Campmajo Releases the Enduo 22 Tandem With Up To 195mm Travel

For most of us, tandems would be rolling relationship ruiners but there is a certain type of mountain biker that wants nothing more than to hand over steering to a fellow rider and cling on for dear life. For those riders, Campmajo has updated its Enduo 22 tandem.
As tandems are generally a niche within a niche, your options are pretty limited when it comes to frames, and they become even slimmer if you want any sort of rear cushioning. Most tandems you see are made to order from small, boutique brands but the big advantage of these bikes is that generally, you can customize your build to your preferences as they aren't simply coming off a production line in the Far East. On this bike, Campmajo is offering its customers a huge amount of choice with the travel anywhere between 110mm-195mm and free range on geometry, even down to selecting different sizes for the rider and the passenger.
Campmajo Enduo 22 DetailsFrame material:
7000 AluminiumRear Travel:
110mm to 195mm options availableWheelsize:
29" front and rearDropper Posts:
2Geometry:
CustomPrice:
EnDuo - € 2,831.40, EnDuo Pinion 12 - € 3 901.40, EnDuo Pinion 18 - € 4,483.05More info: campmajo-special-bikes.com
The tandem is made from 7000 series aluminium, it uses 29" wheels front and rear and its suspension is driven by a four bar linkage that sits between the two riders. One of the big changes on this model is that the main pivot parts are CNC'd and replaceable so different shock sizes can be mounted to adjust the travel. The kinematic has been re-tuned and has apparently been designed specifically for use on a tandem although it will be tuned for each pair that buys the bike.
The geometry will also be decided in tandem with Campmajo but it's worth noting the bike will only fit riders between 165 and 185cm tall. The Spanish brand seems pretty flexible on the numbers though and even offer a forward geometry option inspired by its compatriates Mondraker.
The photos we've been sent show the bike set up with a standard drivetrain with two cranksets, however Pinion gearbox versions of the bike are also available. 32T or 34T chainrings have to be used to ensure the chainline is correct.
The Enduo22 can be ordered now and comes with a 5-year warranty. The standard frame without a shock costs € 2,831.40 but there are also 2 Pinion gearbox options - Pinion 12 - € 3 901.40 or Pinion 18 - € 4,483.05. More info, here
Not sure I'd buy one (or where I'd keep it) but would love to have go on it though.
