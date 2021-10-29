Campmajo Releases the Enduo 22 Tandem With Up To 195mm Travel

Oct 29, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

For most of us, tandems would be rolling relationship ruiners but there is a certain type of mountain biker that wants nothing more than to hand over steering to a fellow rider and cling on for dear life. For those riders, Campmajo has updated its Enduo 22 tandem.

As tandems are generally a niche within a niche, your options are pretty limited when it comes to frames, and they become even slimmer if you want any sort of rear cushioning. Most tandems you see are made to order from small, boutique brands but the big advantage of these bikes is that generally, you can customize your build to your preferences as they aren't simply coming off a production line in the Far East. On this bike, Campmajo is offering its customers a huge amount of choice with the travel anywhere between 110mm-195mm and free range on geometry, even down to selecting different sizes for the rider and the passenger.
Campmajo Enduo 22 Details

Frame material: 7000 Aluminium
Rear Travel: 110mm to 195mm options available
Wheelsize: 29" front and rear
Dropper Posts: 2
Geometry: Custom
Price: EnDuo - € 2,831.40, EnDuo Pinion 12 - € 3 901.40, EnDuo Pinion 18 - € 4,483.05
More info: campmajo-special-bikes.com

The tandem is made from 7000 series aluminium, it uses 29" wheels front and rear and its suspension is driven by a four bar linkage that sits between the two riders. One of the big changes on this model is that the main pivot parts are CNC'd and replaceable so different shock sizes can be mounted to adjust the travel. The kinematic has been re-tuned and has apparently been designed specifically for use on a tandem although it will be tuned for each pair that buys the bike.

The frame looks plenty reinforced to take the weight and force of two riders

A four bar system drives up to 195mm of rear wheel travel.

The CNC'd parts allow for a mix of stroke lengths and mountings.

The geometry will also be decided in tandem with Campmajo but it's worth noting the bike will only fit riders between 165 and 185cm tall. The Spanish brand seems pretty flexible on the numbers though and even offer a forward geometry option inspired by its compatriates Mondraker.

The photos we've been sent show the bike set up with a standard drivetrain with two cranksets, however Pinion gearbox versions of the bike are also available. 32T or 34T chainrings have to be used to ensure the chainline is correct.

The second rider does get a set of bars but the only thing they can control is their own dropper post.

And you thought long, high-rise stems were dead.

180, 203 or 223 mm rotor options are available.

The internal cable routing is new and makes a bike with more than the average amount of cables look much cleaner.

The rear triangle has been made stiffer compared to older versions of the bike and now has clearance for 2.6" wheels.

The Enduo22 can be ordered now and comes with a 5-year warranty. The standard frame without a shock costs € 2,831.40 but there are also 2 Pinion gearbox options - Pinion 12 - € 3 901.40 or Pinion 18 - € 4,483.05. More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


55 Comments

  • 53 0
 HUCK TO FLAT slow mo please
  • 32 0
 Remy & Yoann's next video.
  • 25 0
 April 1st really snuck up on me
  • 19 0
 Doesn't look like a session..
  • 8 5
 But more impressive than the stupid Trek $13,000 e bike.
  • 9 0
 I really can't imagine how that rear wheel has space for almost 8 inches of movement before the rear wheel hits the rear seat tube. Suspension movement video please.
  • 14 0
 Only half the travel is from the rear suspension. The other 4" comes from the Reverb.
  • 1 0
 Title says "up to 195mm travel" not "195mm travel."
  • 1 0
 Ah, the old auto brake on bottom out. It's a feature.
  • 5 0
 My Spanish isn’t what it used to be - is that price that you’re quoting for a complete bike or just a frame + shock? Because if that’s a full tanduro bike with a gearbox drive train for €4500…..a lot of big bike companies have some serious explaining to do
  • 1 0
 After some minor translation and rereading it seems like this is a frame-only deal which still is making me wonder how these are priced given the amount of design & fab skill involved in making them at such a tiny scale
  • 3 1
 @sjma: A custom alloy frame with an extra handlebar and seatpost for $5200 is not such an amazing deal tbh.
  • 7 0
 So confused on so many levels. But #1, I’m 99% certain that rear tire is slamming the seat tube at about 1/2 travel. Prove me wrong..?
  • 8 0
 This will only end in tears.
  • 3 0
 Surely that back wheel would hit the (rear) seat tube at full compression - shock stroke looks much longer that the gap between tyre and frame.

Not sure I'd buy one (or where I'd keep it) but would love to have go on it though.
  • 3 0
 I was just wondering last week if tandem mtb were still a thing. It’s great to see they are! I know a lot of people (and especially vision impaired people) would appreciate them.
  • 2 0
 Not a joke and Ventana's DS tandem has quite a following. I have their hard tail fat tandem, run fats for sand and snow and 29s for greenish single track. My wife and I love it. In Park City this summer we were doing laps on the easy pump track. Absolute blast.
  • 3 0
 While I’m sure some couples have a great time on tandems, I’m pretty sure I’d be handed divorce papers within seconds of our first ride on that bike.
  • 4 0
 I feel like 223mm rotors should be the only option!
  • 3 0
 smart choice with the squishy Reverb dropper posts for added seat suspension
  • 2 0
 all this thing needs is to be foldbable and maybe get Dangerholm to get at it with a sander to get it under 75lbs.....THEN you have a proper Aprils Fools post!
  • 3 0
 @brianpark We need a test video! Yoann on the front, and Levy on the back holding on for dear life.
  • 3 0
 Those chainrings are going to get destroyed.
  • 4 1
 Needs two motors! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 2 0
 what shape of human is stoking the back of this thing? Bars are 6" ?? lower than saddle! We need videos.
  • 1 0
 I ride left foot forward, my missus right foot forward. If we clocked the cranks 180 degrees, would it go crazy when pedalling?
  • 2 0
 I want to ride one to say I have, but I never want to own one…
  • 2 0
 clipping in on a tandem is hardcore.
  • 2 0
 The stoker‘s seat angle and bar height look… um… Special.
  • 2 0
 The ultimate relationship test.
  • 1 0
 We have a major bike & parts shortage... and we're wasting parts and resources on THIS?!?
  • 1 0
 Too mainstream. Would not ride. Turn that into a trike with two tall orange flags, and maybe.
  • 1 0
 The name "Enduo" sounds far too close to "Endo," which is what I'd imagine you'll be doing by riding something like this.
  • 2 0
 Surely there are less expensive ways to break up with your partner
  • 1 0
 some people like to reach for the stars.
  • 2 0
 This would make tight switchbacks really fun
  • 1 0
 "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." (JP, 1993)
  • 1 0
 I’ll take 6 for me and my 11 friends!
  • 1 0
 April 1st isn't for another 5 months.
  • 1 0
 Make this the bike used in the 2022 pinkbike hot lap!
  • 1 0
 Just try to source enough Shimano 12 speed chains to build one of these
  • 1 0
 This thing + a double crown would be sick
  • 1 0
 Looks to me like the rider in the back would have a face full bottom.
  • 1 0
 It's finally happened a bike so ugly that it makes a Pole look good.
  • 1 0
 what if the rider in the front cuts ass? damn
  • 2 0
 Pass
  • 1 0
 Didn’t Nicolai used to make a full suspension random once ipon a time?
  • 1 0
 Is this a joke?
  • 1 0
 cool
  • 1 0
 Date check.
  • 1 0
 This is epic!
  • 1 0
 Because why not??!!
  • 1 0
 I choose life, thanks
  • 1 1
 No Mullet?

Post a Comment



