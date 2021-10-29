Campmajo Releases the Enduo 22 Tandem With Up To 195mm Travel

As tandems are generally a niche within a niche, your options are pretty limited when it comes to frames, and they become even slimmer if you want any sort of rear cushioning. Most tandems you see are made to order from small, boutique brands but the big advantage of these bikes is that generally, you can customize your build to your preferences as they aren't simply coming off a production line in the Far East. On this bike, Campmajo is offering its customers a huge amount of choice with the travel anywhere between 110mm-195mm and free range on geometry, even down to selecting different sizes for the rider and the passenger.



Campmajo Enduo 22 Details



Frame material: 7000 Aluminium

Rear Travel: 110mm to 195mm options available

Wheelsize: 29" front and rear

Dropper Posts: 2

Geometry: Custom

Price: EnDuo - € 2,831.40, EnDuo Pinion 12 - € 3 901.40, EnDuo Pinion 18 - € 4,483.05

More info: campmajo-special-bikes.com

