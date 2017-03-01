Can Anyone Dethrone Queen Kintner?

Reigning Queen of Crankworx, Jill Kintner, rounds a berm in the Giant Dual Slalom at Crankworx Whistler in 2016. Dual Slalom is her dominant sport and a discipline she describes as an exhibition of universal skills with the most disciplines of riders competing: downhillers, slopestyle stars, pump track and fourcross specialists. Photo: Clint Trahan
Bearing down on the final month of training before Crankworx Rotorua opens the 2017 World Tour, the competition is stacking up as the toughest to date.
The season-long race for King or Queen of Crankworx
is the ultimate skills and endurance omnium for gravity mountain biking.
|It really does take a multi-talented super woman to be the last one standing at the coronation. Multiple disciplines means multiple bikes, switching mental focus, juggling practice times, food, competition— it gets hectic. Certainly, there’s a measure of gutting it out, but this is a competition which really takes talent, precision, and maturity to win. You’ve got to know when and where to pour on the gas.—Darren Kinnaird, Crankworx General Manager
Jill Kintner
(USA) proved the picture of this dominant force in 2016. Kintner won more competitions than any athlete on the Crankworx World Tour—male or female—amassing a total of 1380 points, over 11 different competitions, and sweeping the pump track and dual slalom events, at all three World Tour stops, and in addition to winning some of the biggest events, like the Crankworx Rotorua DH presented by iXS. Yet 2017 is a new chapter, with new challengers to the throne.
“Everyone at this level is fast and talented, so I wouldn’t want to underestimate anyone,” says Queen Kintner, who is fully prepared to defend her title to the end. Her biggest threat will likely come from 2015 Queen of Crankworx, Anneke Beerten
(NED), who battled an immune disorder for virtually all of 2016, still managing to win the Giant Toa Enduro in Rotorua and podium multiple times in both pump track and dual slalom.
Anneke Beerten finishes off a training session for the Giant Toa Enduro in 2016. Photo: Clint Trahan
Beerten’s true advantage is always in the enduro events, however, and with two Enduro World Series
rounds a part of the Crankworx World Tour this year, a healthy Beerten should really clean up.
|Last year did not go as planned. Getting sick early in the season was the hardest thing ever. Missing races, feeling miserable, lots of doctor’s appointments and not being able to ride was really hard. I took a big break after the season, did not do any activities whatsoever. I was a proper couch potato! I’m all healthy and good now, excited about the new season that is coming up. For now, my focus will be on the Enduro World Series races. After Rotorua, I will decide if I will be competing at the Crankworx events in Europe—but I will give it my all in Rotorua.—Anneke Beerten
Caroline Buchanan
(AUS), meanwhile, will be returning to Crankworx for the first time since her 2014 Ultimate Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox
win in Whistler, and could prove a serious contender. The three-time BMX World Champion was focused on the Rio Olympic BMX competition in 2016, but has been riding the big bike of late, with much success. Snagging a fourcross World Champs win late in 2016, she also recently claimed a win over Beerten at a round of the Fontana Winter Series.
Caroline Buchanan takes on Kintner in their last Crankworx pairing in 2014. Photo: Clint Trahan
Buchanan has always been a threat on the finesse bikes, including multiple Crankworx podiums in pump track and dual slalom in 2013 and 2014. After spending the offseason focusing on mountain biking, adding a Queen’s scepter to her impressive trophy collection isn’t out of the realm of possibility—unless another top talent, like Casey Brown
(CAN), beats her to it. Last year Brown finished second only to Kintner, and continued her streak as the absolute maestro of the whip. Unfortunately for Brown, while she remains undefeated in the whip-off, though a change up in rules has left it out of the list of events riders can use to accumulate points.
|My strategy going into the Crankworx series this year will be the same as it always has: keep it low pressure and have the most fun. I’ve never had the same competitive drive as the athletes I race with—I’m feeling really good coming into the season and I’m ready to be back on my bike.—Casey Brown
It’s an attitude which is winning her a lot of results. Last season she podiumed multiple times in the Enduro World Series and never finished lower than sixth place, giving her a similar advantage to Beerten, although Brown has a similarly impressive track record in the Crankworx downhill events too.
Miranda Miller hits the roots in the Garbonzo DH at Crankworx Whistler last year. Photo: Sean St Denis
If there is one guarantee in a season-long race, it is that anything can happen. Australia’s Tracey Hannah
, who podiumed at every Crankworx World Tour downhill event in 2016, and Canadian Miranda Miller
, who launches her first year on a full factory ride, healthy, strong and competitive and well-focused on both downhill and enduro, could prove breakout contenders.
Tracey Hannah, locked and loaded, before the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by iXS at Crankworx in Rotorua, New Zealand on March 13, 2016. Photo: Clint Trahan/Crankworx
New for 2017, Air DH races in both Rotorua
and Les Gets
, will give downhill specialists two fast and furious rips like the Fox Air DH
, in Whistler, to collect some points, and the fourth round of competition in Innsbruck Austria, will certainly take this season into the next dimension.
Crankworx Rotorua runs March 25 – April 2, and will be broadcast live, all season long, on Crankworx.com
and Pinkbike.com
.
Crankworx Rotorua Broadcast schedule:Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style
Thursday, March 30
17h00-19h00 NZDT
6h00-8h00 CEST
Wednesday, March 29
9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. PDTRotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox
Friday, March 31
19h00-21h00 NZDT
8h00-10h00 CEST
Thursday, March 30
11:00 p.m. – 1 a.m. (Friday, March 31 – Saturday, April 1) PDTCrankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by iXS
Saturday, April 1
16h00-18h00 NZDT
5h00-7h00 CEST
Friday, March 31
8:00 p.m.- 10 p.m. PDTCrankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
Sunday, April 2
11:30-14:30 NZST
01h30-4h30 CEST
Saturday, April 1
4:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. PDT
All four events in the quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle
are broadcast LIVE on all your devices exclusively on Red Bull TV
. The Rotorua Slopestyle event, the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, is the finale of the festival, on April 1 and April 2, 2017, depending on time zone. Please check the listings below.
The Crankworx World Tour drops into the next dimension, where gravity knows no bounds. Four stops, one space for infinite creativity. Rotorua, New Zealand. Les Gets, France. Innsbruck, Austria – and home to its Canadian home base in Whistler, British Columbia. Push the perception of what’s possible and charge into the unimaginable.
