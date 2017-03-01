Can Anyone Dethrone Queen Kintner?

Last year did not go as planned. Getting sick early in the season was the hardest thing ever. Missing races, feeling miserable, lots of doctor’s appointments and not being able to ride was really hard. I took a big break after the season, did not do any activities whatsoever. I was a proper couch potato! I’m all healthy and good now, excited about the new season that is coming up. For now, my focus will be on the Enduro World Series races. After Rotorua, I will decide if I will be competing at the Crankworx events in Europe—but I will give it my all in Rotorua. — Anneke Beerten