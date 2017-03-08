INTERVIEWS

Upcoming: Cam McCaul - Ask Me Anything

Mar 8, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Cam McCaul Ask Me Anything

Decorated athlete, media personality, television presenter, dad, husband. Cam McCaul is the type of guy who approaches life full steam ahead and leaves no opportunity unexplored. If you've ever wondered how he does it, you will have the chance to ask him on Wednesday, March 8th as Cam will be joining us LIVE on Pinkbike to answer all of your questions.

How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:

Starting at 10:00 AM PST/6:00 PM BST on Wednesday, March 8 you can type your questions into the comment box following this article and Cam McCaul will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a while, as Cam will be busy responding to the flood of questions. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:

Keep your questions relevant.

Stay focused. Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.

• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words.

Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.

Use propping to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.

Living legend Cam McCaul stoked on the beauty of the whips before him.
Cam McCaul and his Trek Ticket S

Cam McCaul Ask Me Anything
Cam McCaul Visits Squamish - Photo Epic

Mark your calendars—the conversation starts at 10.00 AM Pacific Time / 6:00 PM British Time on Wednesday, March 8.

Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 8:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 5:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Aus)


MENTIONS: @trek / @cameronmccaul


58 Comments

  • + 54
 Have you ever been to Squamish in a Volkswagen before?
  • + 2
 Hahaha Gold
  • + 23
 What's the highest salary you ever remember a freerider having? Don't have to mention names, just curious as to what the top dog in that career makes in hopes that it's in the ballpark of where it should be! Thanks man!
  • + 5
 I have to imagine semenuk takes the cake there. it is interesting how secretive mountain biking is with compensation compared to other sports.
  • + 2
 @adrennan: Probs for right now, but I'm wondering if others in the past had received more as I know compensation has changed a lot over time for racers. I'm kinda hoping Zink is/was up there before.
  • + 11
 Are you going to continue being the announcer for some of the major competitions throughout this year? Do you see yourself competing anytime soon? Thanks!
  • + 6
 What do you think of the future of the local bike shop? At the current rate of companies moving towards Direct to Consumer sales, how do you see this in the long run of keeping the lights on and the doors open at the average local bike shop who relies on selling bikes to stay in business?
  • + 5
 What's your favourite MTB movie? How much has the full-length filming process changed since the days of The Collective?
  • + 2
 If you could bring back any contest from the past which isn't happening nowdays, which contest/event would it be?

What is the most difficult thing in a rampage run and what would you like to change at rampage?

Thanks for the answers!! Wink
  • + 4
 So the last couple of months have been VW overload on PB, and you were the poster-boy.

What is the most difficult part of marketing/product representation for a sponsor?
  • + 2
 A few years ago Vital mtb did 17 questions with you, one question was "if you could only ride one bike for the rest of your life, which would it be?", you said itd be a 4" ss bike, now would you change that to a 6" enduro bike because they have become so versatile? Huge fan btw!
  • + 2
 Hey buddy. There are just too many Cams and Macs out there. Do you have any good tricks we can use to remember which is which?
P.S. Love what you bring to every event you do commentary on. Keep it up.
  • + 3
 How do you deal with injuries? Do you have restrictions from a crash that you regret now and what mental approach does it take to try again?
  • + 2
 To expand the reach of mtb as a product, does the sport need stronger partners to broadcast and market the current product, or will it take a new variation to grab public attention (a la fest series and whatnot)? Cheers!
  • + 0
 What future do you see allot of professional riders having after they stop competing? I presume allot of them tend continue to work in the industry one way or another (like yourself); but what other options are typically available after they hang their bikes up?
  • + 2
 What has kept you in the game for all this time? Even after many injuries what is it that has pulled you back and allowed you to continue to push to the level you're at?
  • + 2
 Is there / will there be a replacement for the post office jumps? I asked R-Dawg last year and he said that there were some things in the works, but I've seen/heard nothing.
  • + 4
 Do you think pineapple belongs on pizza?
  • + 2
 Why did you decide to work as a commentator and leave out the riding in the contests?
Thanks for the answer and have a good day mate! Smile
  • + 0
 How many city officials did you hope to punch in the dong when they tore Post Office down? Do you think an anniversary dong punching charity event can be set up in it's memory, similar to that Simpsons episode about Whacking Day?
  • + 4
 Who's faster? You or Tyler?
  • + 4
 Do you have plans of opening your own bike park some day?
  • + 1
 Do you follow & watch DH racing pretty regularly? If so, what are the chances of you doing some commentating for it? ...No offense to him, but that's NOT Claudio's thing..
  • + 3
 What's your favorite spot to ride in Bend?
  • + 0
 If you had the magical ability to snap your fingers and create a trend that the industry/sport had to follow, what would it be?

(ie: fat/plus bikes, E-bikes, ENduro, #boostallthethings)
  • + 1
 Are cowbells and vuvuzelas annoying when you are trying to race or perform?
  • + 2
 If you had to recreate one of your epic edits which would it be?
  • + 1
 What's your favorite trick or signature trick? And what are your thoughts on how to get more women into freeride?
  • - 2
 Looking at the industry, there is always the next latest and greatest (be it 29er, 1x, etc). What has been your favorite latest and greatest over the years?

Also, what was your first bike?

Lastly, what are your thoughts on a frankenbike 96er (home made bike with 29er in front and 26 in the back)?
  • - 2
 Were you at Mountain Air on Monday afternoon? I'm pretty sure you were and I messaged some of my riding buddies like a little fangirl about it. Smile Also, are you as tired of the snow yet as most of us are? It's been a crazy winter and I miss riding dirt. Time to get the goods though.
  • + 2
 Are you coming back to Colorado Freeride fest this year?
  • + 2
 You are the CEO of Sensus. What can I do to get some free grips?
  • + 1
 ..
  • + 0
 Is there any truth in the rumours that you are all foreskin and barely any shaft?
  • + 1
 Did you ever go to that place and do that thing?
  • + 1
 do want to do the 29er plus challenge again?
  • + 1
 Are you coaching at SGC this year? If so, what weeks?
  • + 1
 What has been your favorite ride in your life?
  • + 0
 Regarding Cline Butte....if space is limited on an upcoming Bend trip, and you had to choose, DH or Trail sled for Cline?
  • + 1
 what is the the hardest trick you've ever done?
  • + 1
 Can you speak fish language as well as you speak to birds?
  • + 0
 If you had to use one type of bike tire for the rest of your life, what would it be?
  • + 0
 what's the best party in the MTB calendar ???
  • - 1
 Dear Cam, grape or strawberry jelly? and whats the biggest natural drop youve ever done?
  • - 1
 Cam McCaul! The mountain bikers, mountain biker.
  • - 1
 Have you ever been to Essex?
  • - 1
 Hey Cam, come back to Aptos soon, please!
  • - 2
 Do you want to play drums in my noise rock band? I live in Bend.
  • - 1
 Why though?
  • - 2
 If I'm on vacation in Bend can we go riding
  • - 3
 What do you think of the orange mannequin that is calling himself president of the United States?
  • + 0
 Bigly.
  • + 1
 Boi don't even get me started here. His name is Donald, and he was elected president.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



