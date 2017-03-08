Upcoming: Cam McCaul - Ask Me Anything



Decorated athlete, media personality, television presenter, dad, husband. Cam McCaul is the type of guy who approaches life full steam ahead and leaves no opportunity unexplored. If you've ever wondered how he does it, you will have the chance to ask him on Wednesday, March 8th as Cam will be joining us LIVE on Pinkbike to answer all of your questions.



How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:



Starting at 10:00 AM PST/6:00 PM BST on Wednesday, March 8 you can type your questions into the comment box following this article and Cam McCaul will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a while, as Cam will be busy responding to the flood of questions. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:



• Keep your questions relevant.



• Stay focused. Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.



• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words .



• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.



• Use propping to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.







