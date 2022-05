Can Pidcock & McConnell Win Back to Back? The Nove Mesto 2022 Primer

The Track

Last Time in Nove Mesto

Previous Winners

2011:

Elite Men: Jaroslav Kulhavy

Elite Women: Catharine Pendrel



2012:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Catharine Pendrel





2013:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Tanja Zakelj



2014:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Pauline Ferrand Prevot





2015:

Elite Men: Jaroslav Kulhavy

Elite Women: Jolanda Neff



2016:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Annika Langvad





2017:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Annika Langvad



2018:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Annika Langvad





2019:

Elite Men: Mathieu van der Poel

Elite Women: Kate Courtney



2020 double-header:

Elite Men: Simon Andreassen, Henrique Avancini

Elite Women: Loana Lecomte, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot





2021:

Elite Men: Tom Pidcock

Elite Women: Loana Lecomte



What Happened at the Last Race?

Current Overall Standings

Elite Women

Elite Men

Weather Forecast

Friday, May 13 - Short Track

Clouds and sunshine with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 22°C // 88% precipitation // wind 9km/h



Saturday, May 14 - Junior and U23 races

Nice with periods of sun and clouds // 23°C // 1% precipitation // wind 9km/h



Sunday, May 15 - Elite races

Nice with intervals of clouds and sun // 25°C // 1% precipitation // wind 9km/h



Weather forecast as of Wednesday, May 11. Live updates from [L=https://www.accuweather.com/en/sk/nove-mesto-nad-vahom/300916/daily-weather-forecast/300916?day=5[/L].



Schedule

Thursday, May 12

Friday, May 13

Saturday, May 8

Sunday, May 9

How to Watch

In what is quickly becoming a cross country tradition, Albstadt and Nove Mesto follow each other for a quickfire kick off to the European World Cup season. As tracks, they are chalk and cheese so every aspect of a racer is tested over the course of two weekends. Albstadt suits the light weight climber with its straight up and down profile, whereas Nove Mesto is a techier affair that undulates through the Czech forest. Here's what to look out for this weekend.Nove Mesto is one of the most popular tracks among racers on the circuit and that's not just because of the huge crowds it attracts. It's a track you can't rest for a mont on as you're either breathing through your eyeballs on the brutal climbs or picking your way through techy descents that are just waiting to snatch your wheels away.The rain fell hard last time out in Nove Mesto making this challenging track the trickiest it has ever been. Able to rise above the carnage were Loana Lecomte and Tom Pidcock who put down impressive performances and took solo victories.Nove Mesto has a history of producing first time winners with Pidcock, Lecomte, Avancini, Andreassen and Van der Poel all breaking their ducks here since 2019. Beyond that, the results list reads like a who's who of 2010s cross country with successes for Pendrel, Neff, Prevot and Kulhavy. One thing to note is how successful Nino has been here, which bodes well as he arrives in the Czech Republic this weekend chasing a record 34th World Cup win.It was only three days ago, but if you need a reminder of what happened in Albstadt then look no further. In the women's race, Rebecca McConnell continued her fine run of form to take a second win on the bounce ahead of Jenny Rissveds with Mona Mitterwallner delivering on the hype in third. In the men's race, Tom Pidcock was the imperious class of the field and cantered to victory with Nino Schurter and Vlad Dascalu settling for second and third respectively.Unsurprisingly, Rebecca McConnel is on top of the pile after taking 3 of a possible 4 wins so far this year. She's currently on nearly double the points total of second placed Anne Terpstra with Mitterwallner's consistency securing her third.Nino and the number 1 plate is a familiar sight in XC racing and he continues to hold it after a successful weekend in Albstadt. Marotte is second and Hatherly third. Tom Pidcock's victory last weekend lifted him up to seventh after just one race.• 12:00-13:30 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite• 13:30-15:00 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite• 15:00-17:00 // Official XCO Training - All including Juniors• 09:30-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite• 11:00-12:30 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite• 12:30-14:00 // Official XCO Training - Junior Women• 14:00-15:30 // Official XCO Training - Junior Men• 16:15-17:00 // Official XCC Training - Women• 17:00-17:45 // Official XCC Training - Men• 18:00 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women• 18:45 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Men• 08:00-08:45 // Official XCO Training - Juniors• 09:15 // XCO Junior Series - Men• 11:15 // XCO Junior Series - Women, all Juniors awards to follow• 12:30-13:30 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite• 13:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite• 15:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men Under 23• 16:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Under 23, all U23 awards to follow• 09:00-10:30 // Official XCO Training - Men and Women Elite• 11:20 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Elite, followed by awards• 15:20 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men Elite, followed by awardsTune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Nove Mesto coverage throughout the week.All the Elite races can be streamed live on redbull.tv Schedule:XCOThe Men’s Elite final takes place on Sunday, 15 May, at 3:20 pm (CEST)- Albstadt XCC Women and Men: Friday, May 13 - 6:00pm (9:00am PDT, 12:00pm EDT, 5:00pm BST, 04:00am +day NZST)- Albstadt XCO Women: Sunday, May 15 - 11:20am (2:20am PDT, 5:20am EDT, 10:20am BST, 9:20pm NZST)- Albstadt XCO Men: Sunday, May 15 - 3:20pm (6:20am PDT, 9:20am EDT, 2:20pm BST, 1:20pm +day NZST)