Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019

Grips are one of the most personal choice items it's possible to put on a bike. What might be stickier than a limpet in a treacle factory to one rider will simply not work for another. As such, there's a huge spread of tread patterns, durometers and thicknesses on the market to theoretically suit every rider out there.
However, if you're the kind of rider that's stuck with one grip through and through, this may not be the quiz for you. Only the most knowledgeable grip specialists will be able to post a top score in Pinkbike's "Name that Grip" contest. The rules are simple: No web-surfing for clues. Just make your guess and then click on the link below the image to see whether your answer was accurate. Use your back button to return to the contest page. Tally up your correct answers and enter the sum into the poll at the end of the post to see how you measure up.
Grip 3: A signature grip that has become a staple for gravity rider the world over.Click here to verify
Grip 15. A super-thick grip named after one of the most famous riding destinations.Click here to verify
Grip 16. If you want to touch cloth while you ride, this boutique grip is the one for you.Click here to verify.
10 Comments
Post a Comment