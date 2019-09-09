Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019



Click here to verify Grip 1. It's a kind of...



Click here to verify Grip 2. A single lock on grip with "topographic moisture channels."



Click here to verify Grip 3: A signature grip that has become a staple for gravity rider the world over.



Click here to verify Grip 4. A moto-inspired grip from a British moto brand.



Click here to verify Grip 5. Another signature grip for an all-American combo.



Click here to verify Grip 6. A grip from the world's biggest component brand.



Click here to verify Grip 7. A grip that's good to have at parties.



Click here to verify Grip 8: A no-frills grip that simply does the job.



Click here to verify Grip 9. The brand is easy for this one... but what's the model?



Click here to verify Grip 10. A grom grip for little mitts.



Click here to verify Grip 11. A brawler of a grip.



Click here to verify Grip 12. A different grip from that British moto brand.



click here to verify. Grip 13. A racer's grip designed with ergonomics in mind.



Click here to verify Grip 14. A single clamp, half-waffle grip from a Californian company.



Click here to verify Grip 15. A super-thick grip named after one of the most famous riding destinations.



Click here to verify. Grip 16. If you want to touch cloth while you ride, this boutique grip is the one for you.



Click here to verify Grip 17. A grip that aims to damp vibrations.



Click here to verify Grip 18. A new grip ends the quiz, this one will be easy if you've been paying attention to our Eurobike coverage ...

PB's Name That Grip Challenge Zero to five: Bike park dirtbag, possible newbie.

Five to ten: Respectable, near geek status.

Ten to fifteen: Top ten commenter material.

Fifteen to seventeen: Industry insider, probably should be disqualified.

All eighteen correct: Cheater! Responses: 163 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Grips are one of the most personal choice items it's possible to put on a bike. What might be stickier than a limpet in a treacle factory to one rider will simply not work for another. As such, there's a huge spread of tread patterns, durometers and thicknesses on the market to theoretically suit every rider out there.However, if you're the kind of rider that's stuck with one grip through and through, this may not be the quiz for you. Only the most knowledgeable grip specialists will be able to post a top score in Pinkbike's "Name that Grip" contest. The rules are simple: No web-surfing for clues. Just make your guess and then click on the link below the image to see whether your answer was accurate. Use your back button to return to the contest page. Tally up your correct answers and enter the sum into the poll at the end of the post to see how you measure up.