Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019

Sep 9, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Grips are one of the most personal choice items it's possible to put on a bike. What might be stickier than a limpet in a treacle factory to one rider will simply not work for another. As such, there's a huge spread of tread patterns, durometers and thicknesses on the market to theoretically suit every rider out there.

However, if you're the kind of rider that's stuck with one grip through and through, this may not be the quiz for you. Only the most knowledgeable grip specialists will be able to post a top score in Pinkbike's "Name that Grip" contest. The rules are simple: No web-surfing for clues. Just make your guess and then click on the link below the image to see whether your answer was accurate. Use your back button to return to the contest page. Tally up your correct answers and enter the sum into the poll at the end of the post to see how you measure up.


Grip 1. It's a kind of...
Click here to verify


Grip 2. A single lock on grip with "topographic moisture channels."
Click here to verify


Grip 3: A signature grip that has become a staple for gravity rider the world over.
Click here to verify


Grip 4. A moto-inspired grip from a British moto brand.
Click here to verify


Grip 5. Another signature grip for an all-American combo.
Click here to verify


Grip 6. A grip from the world's biggest component brand.
Click here to verify


Grip 7. A grip that's good to have at parties.
Click here to verify


Grip 8: A no-frills grip that simply does the job.
Click here to verify


Grip 9. The brand is easy for this one... but what's the model?
Click here to verify


Grip 10. A grom grip for little mitts.
Click here to verify


Grip 11. A brawler of a grip.
Click here to verify


Grip 12. A different grip from that British moto brand.
Click here to verify


Grip 13. A racer's grip designed with ergonomics in mind.
click here to verify.


Grip 14. A single clamp, half-waffle grip from a Californian company.
Click here to verify


Grip 15. A super-thick grip named after one of the most famous riding destinations.
Click here to verify


Grip 16. If you want to touch cloth while you ride, this boutique grip is the one for you.
Click here to verify.


Grip 17. A grip that aims to damp vibrations.
Click here to verify


SQ Labs 711R
Grip 18. A new grip ends the quiz, this one will be easy if you've been paying attention to our Eurobike coverage...
Click here to verify

PB's Name That Grip Challenge



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Grips


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
112309 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
86581 views
Interview: Brook Macdonald Comments on Spinal Injury, Evacuation Delay, & Recovery Outlook
63488 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
59935 views
Results: Qualification - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
55362 views
SRAM to Introduce a $15 Universal Derailleur Hanger - Eurobike 2019
55030 views
Interview: Emily Batty on Loneliness, Burnout & The 2020 Olympics
50477 views
CeramicSpeed Unveil Prototype Telescoping MTB Drivetrain - Eurobike 2019
44012 views

10 Comments

  • 17 0
 Not sure what any of them are but I found a no. 17 in my mums bedside table once.
  • 1 0
 Did it damp vibrations as claimed?
  • 3 0
 No need.
  • 3 1
 If it's not Sensus, I don't F with it so I'm out.
  • 1 0
 I agree, I use to run these grips in the 80s when I was a kid called mushroom grips back in my BMX days. Sensus grips has that feel and to me its what I like.
  • 2 0
 nailed it
  • 1 0
 What no Renthal ultra tacky push on???
  • 1 0
 If it isn't an ODI grip then it is just pissing away money.
  • 1 0
 Lizard Skins North Shore!! Super tacky, super soft, the best!
  • 1 0
 No

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017905
Mobile Version of Website