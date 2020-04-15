Can You Guess These 10 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 15, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Tires


When I'm walking around in the woods it's a far different pace than being on the bike. I'll often be on multi-use trails, and in addition to footprints, bear tracks, and dog tracks, there are plenty of tire tracks from bikes. It's always a game of figuring out what tire it is and then, depending on where I am, I'll often guess who rode that trail recently, based on the tread and line choice. Usually, I'm right, sometimes I'm not. Nevertheless, with all the new treads, it's become increasingly difficult to guess what tire tread matches what tire, much less the person on the bike.

With all of the new treads out, you might as well see how knowledgeable you actually are in the second annual Pinkbike "Name that Tire" contest. Not all of these are from Pond Beaver, just to mix it up a bit.

The rules are simple: No web-surfing for clues. Just make your guess and then click on the link below the image to see whether your answer was accurate. Use your back button to return to the contest page. Tally up your correct answers and enter the sum into the poll at the end of the post to see how you measure up.




How Many Did You Get Right?



25 Comments

  • 18 0
 Looks like a Minion... why is this not a thing yet
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Magic Mary.
  • 9 0
 The last one deffo isn´t vigilante...It´s Judge, jeeeeez.
  • 1 0
 pinkbike... not the experts
  • 1 0
 I'll be the Judge of that.
  • 7 0
 Why would i recognize a bunch of minion clones when i can buy real minions for the same price?
  • 1 1
 Why would you buy a minion when you can pay even more for the teravail?
  • 1 0
 @4thflowkage: moar is betterer.
  • 1 0
 Brilliant! This quiz is going to throw off all the minions when they realize there are other options. Should have put a Vee Snap Trail tire and a Eddy Current front tire in there for good measure.
  • 3 0
 Apparently PINK BIKE is not an expert source because you GOT TIRE NUMBER 9 WRONG!!
  • 1 0
 This. The tire in the image in the article is not the one with the sidewall shown for tire number 9. Same brand, but wrong tire. Thats a WTB Judge, not a Vigilante.
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike got #9 wrong... It's a Judge. Do I win a tire for spotting the error? I'll send my shipping details in the DMs. Cheers
  • 1 0
 Lmao didn't get a single one. Then again I only know the magic mary, hans dampf, dhf, and aggressor. Multiple times I thought it was one of those just to find I was wrong.
  • 2 0
 Magic Mary? DHF? DHR II? Nope they just all (with a couple exceptions) just look like them.
  • 1 0
 What’s next? Can you guess to whom belongs these butt cracks? Seriously, keep it up, i find it strangely entertaining ...
  • 1 0
 I thought you were coming out with a tire called the grim donut, or is that just an insert?
  • 2 0
 Damn on #3 was convinced this was a DHR 2
  • 1 0
 Not gonna lie, I just bought some of those kessels. That compound looks grippy af
  • 1 0
 The metal can gave most of them away.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a minion...
  • 1 0
 "Hey! Thats's not a minion, it's a Magic Mary!" -Brain, every other time.
  • 1 0
 why would I want my tire to look like I've just ridden through duck poop?
  • 1 0
 Quick way to learn who the PB tire sponsors are.
  • 1 0
 If you told me number 8 was a DHF i'd believe you.
  • 1 0
 DHF / DHR

Post a Comment



