Can You Guess These 10 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Pond Beaver 2020

How Many Did You Get Right? 0-1: Probably spending the most time riding

2-4: Not up on the latest tech but, that's ok

5-7: Avid reader, tech nerd

8-9: Industry Insider

All ten: Hmmm....something's fishy Responses: 371 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

When I'm walking around in the woods it's a far different pace than being on the bike. I'll often be on multi-use trails, and in addition to footprints, bear tracks, and dog tracks, there are plenty of tire tracks from bikes. It's always a game of figuring out what tire it is and then, depending on where I am, I'll often guess who rode that trail recently, based on the tread and line choice. Usually, I'm right, sometimes I'm not. Nevertheless, with all the new treads, it's become increasingly difficult to guess what tire tread matches what tire, much less the person on the bike.With all of the new treads out, you might as well see how knowledgeable you actually are in the second annual Pinkbike "Name that Tire" contest. Not all of these are from Pond Beaver, just to mix it up a bit.The rules are simple: No web-surfing for clues. Just make your guess and then click on the link below the image to see whether your answer was accurate. Use your back button to return to the contest page. Tally up your correct answers and enter the sum into the poll at the end of the post to see how you measure up.