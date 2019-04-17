PINKBIKE TECH

Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 17, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Tires


I'll bet some of you have never used anything other than a Maxis Minion DHF or DHR II - or have even paid attention to another brand or model. If that's you, don't waste your time with this competition. Only the most knowledgeable tire specialists will be able to post a top score in Pinkbike's "Name that Tire" contest. The rules are simple: No web-surfing for clues. Just make your guess and then click on the link below the image to see whether your answer was accurate. Use your back button to return to the contest page. Tally up your correct answers and enter the sum into the poll at the end of the post to see how you measure up.



Tire 1. Fast rolling, hard terrain.
Click here to verify


Tires
Tire 2.Rear-specific tire design for enduro and gravity.
Click here to verify


Tire 3: All-condition gravity tire.
Click here to verify


Tire 4. Popular Plus tire.
Click here to verify


Tire 5. New tire designed by the man who penned the High Roller.
Click here to verify


Tire 6. New tire from a longstanding brand.
Click here to verify


Tire 7. Updated all-condition tire that's been around for a while.
Click here to verify


Tire 8: All-condition, great durability.
Click here to verify


Tire 9. E-bike tire that is making fans among gravity mountain bike riders.
Click here to verify


Tire 10. Enduro racing design from the first name in cycling tires.
Click here to verify


Tire 11. Arguably the most blacked out tire in recent history.
Click here to verify


Tire 12. The newest spike on the market.
Click here to verify


Tire 13. All-mountain / enduro tire with a motor racing heritage.
click here to verify.


Tire 14. A new tire aimed at conquering loose terrain.
Click here to verify


Tire 15. New DH racing tire from an unlikely source.
Click here to verify


Tire 16. Enduro tire from the Black Forest.
Click here to verify.


Tire 17. Super sticky DH tire from a brand named after Albert King's guitar.
Click here to verify


Tire 18. Aggressive cross-country tire.
Click here to verify


Tires
Tire 19. One point for each of these.
Click here to verify: Left tire, right tire


Tires
Tire 20. Another tire from a motor racing marquee.
Click here to verify


PB's Name That Tire Challenge

Tally up your correct answers and rate your rubber recall against PB's best.



Must Read This Week
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
59845 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
56852 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
55201 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
52708 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
50817 views
Bike Check: Mick Hannah's Mixed Wheel Size Polygon XquarOne DH
44353 views
Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019
42810 views
Interview: Claudio Caluori on Concussions, Closing His Race Team, & the Josh Bryceland Controversy
42788 views

28 Comments

  • + 47
 50 shades of Minion
  • + 28
 I was like Ardent, Ardent, not Ardent, Ardent, Ardent, not Ardent, Ardent, Ardent, not Ardent, Ardent, Ardent, not Ardent
  • + 21
 I know which ones are not a Minion DHF
  • + 15
 Very glad maxxis exists so I don't need to score higher than 2-3 on this.
  • + 12
 All of them are minions, I don't care about your opinions
  • + 3
 You are such a poet.
  • + 7
 Imagine the amount of space i'd have in my room for other things if i didn't waste my brain power on knowing tire patterns
  • + 3
 I got most of them that have been around long enough to have seen them in person. A good number of these, I don't think most of us have seen anything but pictures and press releases - I know I've never seen a Pirelli or Goodyear bike tire in the flesh, and I have doubts I ever will.
  • + 3
 No Michelins? They were showing the DH22 and the new DH34. Available to the public on the 32nd of Never. Actually she said 'next year'. I complained. See picture of treads in my photos.
  • + 4
 tires are too expensive to experiment with so I just stick with the ones I know I like, even though if my tire was up there I probably wouldn't recognize it anyways
  • + 5
 1 correct answer... Minion DHF...
  • + 4
 Black Rubber Black Knobbly Less Knobbly Minion Minion Knobbly Black Stripey Minion Minion Minion....
  • + 1
 Finally!

All the research I've been doing on choosing tires to replace the tires that came stock on my bike is paying off Smile .

Only got about half actually correct though. Others I got the brand but not the model (Continential, a few Maxxis), and a few of the others threw me for a loop. Specifically, the Kendas look really similar to WTB tires to me. Especially the Hellkat Pro, it looks almost identical to a newer WTB Vigilante (but with maybe a bit shorter side lug).
  • + 3
 Shame there wasn't any Vittorias on there. I'm super stoked on their stuff, the graphene and 4 compound tires are pretty awesome.
  • + 3
 I'm confused, I thought there were only two mtb tires available, Minions and not Minions...
  • + 4
 I was waiting for a Smoke/Dart combo.
  • + 1
 Best combo ever.
  • + 2
 Got the only 3 I've ever ridden. And their the only 3 I'll ever need #bikeparkdirtbag
  • + 3
 Most of those minion clones cost more than minions so why bother?
  • + 2
 I'm pretty sure 16 is the same tire as 7 and not the one listed in the answer.
  • + 1
 I was thinking the same thing. That's definitely not a Kaiser
  • + 2
 I would have done better with multiple choice.
  • + 2
 Im gunna buy minions
  • + 1
 Got a solid 5! Had no clue on the other 15
  • + 1
 KENDA NEVEGRIPS GOT ROB!!
  • - 1
 Never understood the hype about minions. Tried them and wasn't thrilled with them at all. Maybe I'm missing something
  • + 5
 Go really really fast down some sketchy terrain. Then you’ll find out why they’re great.
  • + 1
 No Freakin Clue!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041239
Mobile Version of Website