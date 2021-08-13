Canada Announces 2021 World Champs Team, No Elite DH Women Attending

We have a strong and ambitious team going to Worlds this year. There are several riders on the verge of significant breakthroughs at the international level, particularly in the U23 category and we're excited to see what they can do in Italy. Post-Olympics, development always becomes our primary focus. We're taking a big team filled with many new and emerging young riders and we want them to compete fiercely, learn everything they can and come away with the best experience possible. — Head Mountain Bike Coach Dan Proulx