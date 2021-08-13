Canada Announces 2021 World Champs Team, No Elite DH Women Attending

Cycling Canada has announced a 51-rider squad that will travel to Val di Sole to compete in the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships August 25-29. The team includes 36 cross country riders in the junior, U23, and elite men's and women's categories and 15 downhill riders representing junior men's and women's and elite men's categories. The team will not include any elite downhill women, likely because most of the women who would be eligible to race are focused on enduro, freeride, or Crankworx events this season. Cycling Canada's press release said the women's elite downhill brigade was "choosing not to travel at this time."
Among the cross country racers are Catherine Pendrel, Haley Smith, and Peter Disera, who recently represented Canada at the Tokyo Olympics.
|We have a strong and ambitious team going to Worlds this year. There are several riders on the verge of significant breakthroughs at the international level, particularly in the U23 category and we're excited to see what they can do in Italy. Post-Olympics, development always becomes our primary focus. We're taking a big team filled with many new and emerging young riders and we want them to compete fiercely, learn everything they can and come away with the best experience possible.—Head Mountain Bike Coach Dan Proulx
In exciting news for the downhill team, Cycling Canada will provide full factory-level support for the first time to several riders to the gravity crew.
|We’re super excited to be able to field a large team at this year’s World Championships. We’re hoping for big results from our Elite riders, and we’re excited to be able to provide development opportunities for our Junior athletes at both the World Championships and the following weekend at the Lenzerheide World Cup.—Downhill Team Manager Adam Walker
The riders named to the team are as follows:
Junior XCO Men:
Owen Clark – Mono, ON
Zorak Paille – Laval, QC
Cole Punchard – Huntsville, ON
Lief Rodgers – Port Moody, BC
Junior XCO Women:
Nicole Bradbury – Hamilton, ON
Ella Myers – Calgary, AB
Mara Roldan – Whitehorse, YK
Marie-Fay St.Onge – Fleurimont, ON
U23 XCO Men:
Tyler Clarke – Mono, ON
William Côté – Sherbrooke, QC
Gunnar Holmgren – Orillia, ON
Noah Ramsey – Toronto, ON
Xavier Roy – Amos, QC
Vincent Thiboutot – Quebec City, QC
Carter Woods – Cumberland, BC
U23 XCO Women:
Emilly Johnston – Comox, BC
Juliette Larose-Gingras – Lac-Beauport, QC
Sidney McGill – Edmonton, AB
Jocelyn Stel – Burlington, ON
Marianne Théberge – Lévis, QC
Roxanne Vermette – Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, QC
Elite XCO Men:
Léandre Bouchard – Alma, QC
Peter Disera – Horseshoe Valley, ON
Quinton Disera – Horseshoe Valley, ON
Sean Fincham – Squamish, BC
Marc-André Fortier – Victoriaville, QC
Andrew L’Esperance – Halifax, NS
Tyler Orschel – Uxbridge, ON
Elite XCO Women:
Laurie Arsenault – Terrebonne, QC
Emily Batty – Brooklin, ON
Jennifer Jackson – Oro Medonte, ON
Cindy Montambault – Val-David, QC
Catharine Pendrel – Kamloops, BC
Haley Smith – Uxbridge, ON
Sandra Walter – Coquitlam, BC
Junior DH Men:
Jackson Goldstone – Squamish, BC
Jakob Jewett – Squamish, BC
Tristan Lemire – Montreal, QC
Coen Skrypnek – Calgary, AB
Marcus Goguen – Whistler, BC
Cole Stinson – Comox, BC
Wei Tien Ho – Whistler, BC
Junior DH Women:
Emmy Lan – Comox, BC
Lily Boucher – Squamish, BC
Vanessa Bruneau – North Vancouver, BC
Elite DH Men:
Lucas Cruz – Pemberton, BC
Finn Iles – Whistler, BC
Elliot Jamieson – White Rock, BC
Gabriel Neron – Alma, QC
Mark Wallace – Duncan, BC
