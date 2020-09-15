Canada Announces 27 Athletes for Leogang World Championships

XCO



Elite Women

Emily Batty – Brooklin, ON

Jennifer Jackson – Oro Medonte, ON

Maghalie Rochette – Ste-Adèle, QC [XCO & E-MTB]

Haley Smith – Uxbridge, ON

Sandra Walter – Coquitlam, BC



Elite Men

Raphaël Auclair – Haut-Saint-Charles, QC

Félix Belhumeur – Quebec City, QC

Léandre Bouchard – Alma, QC

Peter Disera – Horseshoe Valley, ON

Andrew L'Esperance – Halifax, NS

Marc-André Fortier – Victoriaville, QC



U23 Women

Marianne Théberge – Lévis, QC



U23 Men

Quinton Disera – Horseshoe Valley, ON

Sean Fincham – Squamish, BC

Gunnar Holmgren – Orillia, ON

Carter Woods -– Cumberland, BC

Downhill



Elite Women

Miranda Miller – Squamish, BC



Elite Men

Lucas Cruz – Pemberton, BC

Henry Fitzgerald – West Vancouver, BC

Finn Iles – Whistler, BC

Elliot Jamieson – White Rock, BC

Magnus Manson -– Sechelt, BC

Mark Wallace – Duncan, BC



Junior Men

Patrick Laffey – Nanaimo, BC

Drew Mozell – North Vancouver, BC

Ethan Shandro – North Vancouver, BC

Seth Sherlock – Squamish, BC



Canada has announced the 27 athletes it will be sending to the Leogang World Championships that are due to take place on 5-11 October in Leogang, Austria.Canada will be taking 16 XC athletes and 11 DH athletes who will all be hoping to leave the weekend with a set of Rainbow Stripes. Athletes were only eligible for selection if they were already in Europe as part of their competition program with UCI-registered trade teams. The Canadian team will be supported by their UCI-registered trade teams and Europe-based Cycling Canada staff.The XC riders will have a round at Nove Mesto to warm up their race legs. 2019 Canadian Champions Peter Disera and Emily Batty have been selected to compete, as well as 2019 World Cup medalist Haley Smith. The downhill athletes will be going into the World Championships cold with no World Cups scheduled before the World Champs. Former Junior World Cup Champion Finn Iles will be looking to improve on last year’s seventh place, while former Elite World Champion Miranda Miller will be returning to DH racing to try for a second Rainbow Jersey.