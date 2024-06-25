Canada Announces Olympic Team for Paris 2024

Cycling Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee have announced the roster of Team Canada cycling athletes nominated to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Canada was ranked 11th in the men's nation standings and 12th in the women's and so received one rider in each category for Paris 2024.
The two mountain bike athletes will be Isabella and Gunnar Holmgren of Orillia, Ontario.
Isabella Holmgren is the youngest cycling athlete on the Paris 2024 Canadian Olympic Team. The 19-year-old is a two-time world junior champion, having won gold in mountain bike and cyclocross in 2023. This year, she won two U23 World Cup gold medals in mountain bike at Nove Mesto and Val di Sole.
Her older brother Gunnar Holmgren will also be making his Olympic debut this summer. He was Team Canada's first gold medallist at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. Gunnar secured his spot on Team Canada for Paris 2024 with his eighth-place finish at the UCI Elite World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě, Czechia in late May, posting one of Canada’s best UCI World Cup results in men’s mountain bike since 2019.
Mountain Bike:
|I'm very proud to soon become an Olympian, and being selected alongside my sister makes it even more special. I’m building to my peak form over the next six weeks and I’m excited to get out there and honor the maple leaf.—Gunnar Holmgren
Isabella Holmgren (Orillia, Ont.)
Gunnar Holmgren (Orillia, Ont.)BMX Racing:
Molly Simpson (Red Deer, Alta.)Road:
Olivia Baril (Rouyn-Noranda, Que.)
Derek Gee (Ottawa, Ont.)
Alison Jackson (Vermilion, Alta.)
Michael Woods (Ottawa, Ont.)Track (Endurance):
Erin Attwell (Victoria, B.C.)
Dylan Bibic (Mississauga, Ont.)
Ariane Bonhomme (Gatineau, Que.)
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Maple Ridge, B.C.)
Michael Foley (Milton, Ont.)
Mathias Guillemette (Trois-Rivières, Que.)
Carson Mattern (Ancaster, Ont.)
Sarah Van Dam (Victoria, B.C.)Track (Sprint):
Lauriane Genest (Levis, Que.)
James Hedgcock (Ancaster, Ont.)
Kelsey Mitchell (Sherwood Park, Alta.)
Sarah Orban (Calgary, Alta.)
Tyler Rorke (Baden, Ont.)
Nick Wammes (Bothwell, Ont.)
