Canada Announces Olympic Team for Paris 2024

Jun 25, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Isabella Holmgren pulled away and never looked back.
Isabella Holmgren won the Nove Mesto U23 World Cup and the Val di Sole U23 World Cup.


Cycling Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee have announced the roster of Team Canada cycling athletes nominated to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Canada was ranked 11th in the men's nation standings and 12th in the women's and so received one rider in each category for Paris 2024.

The two mountain bike athletes will be Isabella and Gunnar Holmgren of Orillia, Ontario.

Isabella Holmgren is the youngest cycling athlete on the Paris 2024 Canadian Olympic Team. The 19-year-old is a two-time world junior champion, having won gold in mountain bike and cyclocross in 2023. This year, she won two U23 World Cup gold medals in mountain bike at Nove Mesto and Val di Sole.

Her older brother Gunnar Holmgren will also be making his Olympic debut this summer. He was Team Canada's first gold medallist at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. Gunnar secured his spot on Team Canada for Paris 2024 with his eighth-place finish at the UCI Elite World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě, Czechia in late May, posting one of Canada’s best UCI World Cup results in men’s mountain bike since 2019.

bigquotesI'm very proud to soon become an Olympian, and being selected alongside my sister makes it even more special. I’m building to my peak form over the next six weeks and I’m excited to get out there and honor the maple leaf.Gunnar Holmgren


Gunnar Holmgren had on hell of a race taking home his best result yet with an eighth place finish.
Gunnar Holmgren took home his best Elite World Cup result ever in Nove Mesto with an 8th place.


Mountain Bike:
Isabella Holmgren (Orillia, Ont.)
Gunnar Holmgren (Orillia, Ont.)

BMX Racing:
Molly Simpson (Red Deer, Alta.)

Road:
Olivia Baril (Rouyn-Noranda, Que.)
Derek Gee (Ottawa, Ont.)
Alison Jackson (Vermilion, Alta.)
Michael Woods (Ottawa, Ont.)

Track (Endurance):
Erin Attwell (Victoria, B.C.)
Dylan Bibic (Mississauga, Ont.)
Ariane Bonhomme (Gatineau, Que.)
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Maple Ridge, B.C.)
Michael Foley (Milton, Ont.)
Mathias Guillemette (Trois-Rivières, Que.)
Carson Mattern (Ancaster, Ont.)
Sarah Van Dam (Victoria, B.C.)

Track (Sprint):
Lauriane Genest (Levis, Que.)
James Hedgcock (Ancaster, Ont.)
Kelsey Mitchell (Sherwood Park, Alta.)
Sarah Orban (Calgary, Alta.)
Tyler Rorke (Baden, Ont.)
Nick Wammes (Bothwell, Ont.)


We have now officially heard who the team for France, Switzerland, the United States, and Great Britain.

