Canada to Reopen Borders for Nonessential Travel

In a news release today, the Canadian government announced that Canada will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated US residents August 9 and to all other fully vaccinated travelers September 7, provided that visitors can prove they are vaccinated and have tested negative for Covid within 72 hours of requesting access to Canada.
With the Whistler region largely considered (and voted by you all) to be the Mountain Bike Capital of the World
, this bodes well for riders in the US and elsewhere who have been hoping for their Canadian bike park fix.
That said, the news release made clear that the reopening plans are contingent on the virus staying in check, so Pinkbike encourages everyone to adhere to their local guidelines.
Covid Spike in early August, masks become mandatory again by mid-August, next wave of lockdowns/ variants start in September
