Canada to Reopen Borders for Nonessential Travel

Jul 19, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
In a news release today, the Canadian government announced that Canada will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated US residents August 9 and to all other fully vaccinated travelers September 7, provided that visitors can prove they are vaccinated and have tested negative for Covid within 72 hours of requesting access to Canada.

With the Whistler region largely considered (and voted by you all) to be the Mountain Bike Capital of the World, this bodes well for riders in the US and elsewhere who have been hoping for their Canadian bike park fix.


That said, the news release made clear that the reopening plans are contingent on the virus staying in check, so Pinkbike encourages everyone to adhere to their local guidelines.

31 Comments

  • 37 9
 Oh well we had a good run
  • 26 7
 Hopefully we don't get people manipulating their vaccine passports just to come over
  • 31 3
 Don't worry, Americans never cheat to get what they want.
  • 4 5
 Love the anti Vax low efficacy people cheering on authoritarianism.
  • 4 15
flag yupstate (39 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Right, yes. The myth there's tons of unvaccinated running around asymptomatically spreading the virus. Tell me another story, it's almost bedtime. Tell me the one about the American with all the downvotes.....
  • 6 1
 @yupstate: 98% of all new hospitalized COVID-19 cases were unvaccinated individuals.
  • 18 1
 RIP bikepark lift lines
  • 1 1
 ya i was gonna go to whis this year but not anymore
  • 2 1
 And just as the lines started to be reasonable.
  • 1 1
 @j-t-g: yep
  • 1 0
 Broke my wrist and due back on the bike just in time for the the lift lines to explode.. as much as I want to see town return to normal and my friends (and mine) financial stability return to normal, I'm still not ready to town to get busy again!
  • 18 2
 I see Canada was not acquired by Outside. Good for them.
  • 2 0
 When Canada is acquired, they will erect a beautiful, yuuge paywall and the Americans will pay for it.
  • 6 0
 Can't wait to hit the trails in Nova Scotia!
  • 10 5
 Welcome back all! Things are settling down and hoping they keep moving forward in positive fashion
  • 7 4
 Anti-vaxxers punching air right now. We'll be in Vermont in August, and I'm thrilled to be able to take my kid to Montreal. Over the moon, honestly. Thanks for letting us in, can't wait to stuff my face with poutine.
  • 4 1
 Thank you for reminding us that those dorks in Bentonville trademarked mtb capitol of the world.
  • 2 0
 Vaccinated or not anyone who is not concerned about the precedent this is setting and possible future implications should give there heads a shake!
  • 2 0
 Thank you for not pretending that somewhere in Arkansas can claim the title "Mountain Bike Capital of the World".
  • 5 3
 I knew this day would come; still not easy though
  • 2 2
 I'm going to whistler the day before canada opens to the us. Just in time to not have absolutely horrible lift lines Smile
  • 1 0
 Ok
  • 1 0
 cool
  • 1 0
 Take off! To the great white north!
  • 1 0
 enjoy the inflation. happy trails
  • 1 2
 My predictions:
Covid Spike in early August, masks become mandatory again by mid-August, next wave of lockdowns/ variants start in September
  • 1 1
 19th to comment!!!!!!!!!!! LES GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
  • 1 0
 how about the opposite? Vermont calls me
  • 1 0
 Too much enamel on your teeth? Try one of our signature octuple IPAs! That'll be 17 dollars!
  • 2 2
 Free pass with a 1yr. Outside subscription I hear….
  • 1 1
 What are the Japanese worried about?

Post a Comment



