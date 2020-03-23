Canada Withdraws From 2020 Olympics

Mar 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees have become the first national organizations to publicly commit to not competing in the Games this summer. Canada will not send its athletes on the currently scheduled dates, due to the coronavirus pandemic and they are proposing the Games be held in 2021 instead.

The committees said: "While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community. This is not solely about athlete health - it is about public health. With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games."

This announcement was the first concrete sign we've had that the Olympics may not be going ahead as scheduled this summer. However, Canada's announcement was followed shortly by Australia telling its athletes to prepare for a 2021 Games due to the disruption of the virus and New Zealand also saying it would consider a boycott if the Games went ahead as scheduled.

Neither Japan nor the IOC have said they are considering cancelling the event however Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that postponing them could be a possibility for the first time earlier today. He said: "If it is difficult to hold the games in such a way, we have to decide to postpone them, giving top priority to the well-being of the athletes. Although the IOC will make a final decision, we are of the same view that cancellation is not an option.” An official decision will reportedly be taken in 4 weeks.


Press Release: The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees (joint statement)

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), backed by their Athletes' Commissions, National Sports Organizations and the Government of Canada, have made the difficult decision to not send Canadian teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020.

The COC and CPC urgently call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to postpone the Games for one year and we offer them our full support in helping navigate all the complexities that rescheduling the Games will bring. While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community.

This is not solely about athlete health - it is about public health. With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games. In fact, it runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow.

The COC and CPC reviewed the letter and news release sent Sunday by the IOC. We are thankful to the IOC for its assurance that it will not be cancelling the Tokyo 2020 Games and appreciative that it understands the importance of accelerating its decision-making regarding a possible postponement.

We also applaud the IOC for acknowledging that safeguarding the health and wellness of nations and containing the virus must be our paramount concern. We are in the midst of a global health crisis that is far more significant than sport.

The COC and CPC would like to thank our athletes, partners and the Canadian sport community for their patience and for lending us their voices during these unprecedented times. We remain hopeful that the IOC and IPC will agree with the decision to postpone the Games as a part of our collective responsibility to protect our communities and work to contain the spread of the virus.


20 Comments

  • 14 0
 This whole situation just shows how corrupt and profiteering the IOC is. Just like the UCI they’ve got no interest in sport, just money. Governments around the world are struggling to persuade their populations to take this seriously and idiots like the IOC trying to carry on as normal aren’t helping one bit, not to mention their apparent willingness to put athletes lives at risk.
  • 4 0
 Yeah idk why the press release took 2 paragraphs just sucking the IOC off when they are (up to this point) completely disregarding public health. Hopefully they smarten up by the time they come around.
  • 1 0
 It's not the lives of the athletes they're risking.
  • 2 0
 I guess the IOC can't return all those bribes
  • 7 1
 Canada first, Australia second, New Zealand third... said no gymnastics commentator ever.
  • 3 0
 The cost of putting on the Olympics is somewhere between 60-80 Billion. I would not be surprised if this is slowing down the decision making.
  • 1 0
 There’s this saying, ‘You can somehow recover lost wealth, but you can never get back lost health’.

The situation right now is so dynamic, we can never know what’s gonna happen next. But this teaches us to cherish and not to rake things for granted. Say what you will, a government conspiracy, a cover-up or whatever other reason you can come up with. But there’s no denying the fact that someone is getting sick every other second.

I’m doing my part, no group rides, no rampage lines, more home time. Heck I may be a nobody, but I ain’t gonna be That nobody who’s gonna put others at risk.

Be safe all. Tomorrow will be a new day.
  • 2 0
 Well done Canada +1, I suspect we will start to see other countries now following.
  • 1 1
 The year I book Whistler, this happens. If I dont get to the mountains this year I'm gona be bummed out. Leogang is open in October so fingers crossed.
  • 1 1
 Man, I put down a £1K deposit on a custom Orbea last month. First new bike in five years. I feel like I tempted fate.
  • 3 0
 well done, Canada
  • 1 0
 It seems the Tokyo test race was the only race in Tokyo. Well, well, with a victory in Tokyo, Nino.
  • 2 0
 Fair enough
  • 1 0
 They are probably smart to just wait this one out!
  • 2 1
 It is on certain newspapers that the Olympic Games will be held in 2021.
  • 1 0
 F word
Below threshold threads are hidden

