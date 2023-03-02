Canadian Enduro Championships Back For 2023 & Coming to Crankworx Whistler

Crankworx, the Canadian Enduro League and Cycling Canada have announced the return of the top title in Canadian enduro racing.
The Canadian Enduro Championships are back in 2023 and coming to Crankworx Whistler. The Canadian Enduro Champion titles will be awarded to Canadian racers based on the Elite (17+) results of the Canadian Open Enduro.
The Canadian Open Enduro will take place on the final weekend of Crankworx Whistler on Sunday, July 30. And while Canada’s elite will have their eyes set on the championship titles, the race itself will be open to elite and amateur racers from all nations.
Racers can expect the high-caliber racing, advanced terrain, and iconic Whistler tracks they’ve come to expect of enduro racing at Crankworx Whistler.
|Having Canadian Championships is huge for us. Our Canadian numbers are growing on the World Circuit and having such a prestigious race at home in Canada will help bring more kids into the sport and grow the racing passion. It's great to see Crankworx step up and make this as big as it should be. I am stoked that I get to race in Whistler again this year and fight for the sleeve. It is an honour to wear it. The race in 2022 was one of the best yet so I can't wait to see what Crankworx will provide for the championships race this year.—Jesse Melamed
The event will by co-produced by Crankworx and the Canadian Enduro League and sanctioned by Cycling Canada.
|The goal going into this was to bring these three great organizations together to stage a world-class enduro in Canada for our local riders, and for the world who wants to get in on the action. So far it has been incredibly exciting working with these great advocates for enduro in Canada. We’ve been hosting enduro races during Crankworx Whistler for most of our history, including the EWS from 2013-2022. The spirit has always been about hard-charging racing in our amazing backyard. Combining what we do with Ted and the community he’s grown through CEL is going to result in a pretty special race and a great way to send the 2023 Crankworx World Tour out with a bang.—Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of Crankworx
|The Canadian Enduro League is honored to bring our experience into such a unique and collaborative partnership. Crankworx’s willingness to co-produce this event with us and partner with Cycling Canada highlights their ethos of wanting to ‘celebrate mountain bike culture,’ and that means providing racers with a high level of communication, on-course safety, clear direction and of course, amazing trails with lots of love! This is the culminating opportunity for aspiring and veteran Canadian Enduro racers, and to be showcased in Whistler, during Crankworx, unbelievable! As a racer myself, I’m elated to see the return of the Canadian Open Enduro, an opportunity to compete against friends from around the world, while racing on some of the best trails in Canada.—Ted Morton, Canadian Enduro League
|We are thrilled to be working with Crankworx and the Canadian Enduro League to host the Canadian Enduro Championships as a part of the wider Crankworx Whistler festival. By working alongside two of the most reputable enduro race organizations in the country, we’re confident that athletes from across the country will have access to the highest possible calibre of racing as they battle for the coveted maple leaf sleeve.—Josh Peacock, Cycling Canada Director of Marketing and Events
The race will be a one-day format with training Saturday, July 29, and racing Sunday, July 30.
The Canadian Championship titles will be awarded to the top Canadian male and female riders racing in the Elite (17+) category of the Canadian Open Enduro.
The Canadian Open Enduro will have three registration categories for both men and women, open to riders from any nation: Elite (17+), and amateur U21 and 21+. A prize purse of $20,000 CAD total will be awarded to the top finishers in the Elite category.
Points toward the Canadian Enduro League will also be up for grabs. Additionally, the Canadian Open Enduro will provide a means for scoring qualifying points to compete in the EDR (formerly Enduro World Series). Details on the latter to come.
The race is expected to attract Canada’s top enduro riders on the hunt for the coveted Canadian Champions’ title. Additionally, with a gap in the EDR schedule, odds are high the race will attract a healthy smattering of top international talent.
There will be a cap of 300 spots available in the race, across categories, so racers are encouraged to mark down the registration date and be ready. The race is expected to sell out.
Registration will go live at 10 a.m. PST on April 13, 2023.
For young racers looking to get involved, there will be a separate Kidsworx Enduro. The event will be run on a different day during Crankworx Whistler. Full details to come.
Those who’d like to be first in-the-know as details become available about the Canadian Open Enduro can register their interest here: Canadian Open Enduro Email List
8 Comments