Canadian Enduro Championships Back For 2023 & Coming to Crankworx Whistler

The goal going into this was to bring these three great organizations together to stage a world-class enduro in Canada for our local riders, and for the world who wants to get in on the action. So far it has been incredibly exciting working with these great advocates for enduro in Canada. We’ve been hosting enduro races during Crankworx Whistler for most of our history, including the EWS from 2013-2022. The spirit has always been about hard-charging racing in our amazing backyard. Combining what we do with Ted and the community he’s grown through CEL is going to result in a pretty special race and a great way to send the 2023 Crankworx World Tour out with a bang. — Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of Crankworx