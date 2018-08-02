VIDEOS

Video: Kovarik Racing Take On The Canadian National Champs

Aug 2, 2018
by Noah Allman  
Canadian Nationals 2018

by MingMtnMedia
Views: 315    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


National championships was a rough dusty one, follow the team through the weekend at stop #2 of the Dunbar Summer Series at Panorama Mountain Village.


Seth - 3rd U17 Ex
Piper - National Champion, Junior Women
Ben - Crashed Saturday, DNS
Kendall - Dislocated shoulder Saturday, DNS
Claire - Pre-runner
Chris - 11th Elite Men


Thanks to all of our team sponsors and as well to Panorama and Stephen Exley for making these events possible!

@intensecyclesusa @Magura @Fox-Head-Inc @Chromagbikes @SmithOptics @FiveTen

  • + 1
 I miss the days, when Mr. Kovarik destroyed every trail by the sheer brutality of Lamb Of God! |..|,
Great video though. Smile

