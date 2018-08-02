Video: Kovarik Racing Take On The Canadian National Champs

National championships was a rough dusty one, follow the team through the weekend at stop #2
of the Dunbar Summer Series at Panorama Mountain Village.
Seth - 3rd U17 Ex
Piper - National Champion, Junior Women
Ben - Crashed Saturday, DNS
Kendall - Dislocated shoulder Saturday, DNS
Claire - Pre-runner
Chris - 11th Elite Men
Thanks to all of our team sponsors and as well to Panorama and Stephen Exley for making these events possible!@intensecyclesusa @Magura @Fox-Head-Inc @Chromagbikes @SmithOptics @FiveTen
Great video though.
