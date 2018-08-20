Photo Report: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018

The last day of the 2018 Crankworx World Tour ended with style and smoke - local wildfires made conditions testing for the some of the world's best on the Canadian Open DH presented by iXS track. Despite the moon dust, and a seriously blown out track the Aussie racers managed to make sense of the Australian-style dry conditions - Tracey Hannah took the win in the ladies race and Troy Brosnan was triumphant for the fourth time in a row, nailing the 'fourpeat'.
The 2018 Crankworx season has now been put to bed and whilst the Aussies won on the day, Kiwi rider Sam Blenkinsop took the overall world tour win and was crowned King of Crankworx getting the most points out of any other rider. Although Jill Kintner wasn't racing the DH, she took the Queen of Crankworx title.
Until we meet again in Rotorua next year!
Results
Full Results
Women
1. Tracey HANNAH
2. Casey BROWN
3. Vaea VERBEECK
4. Carolin GEHRIG
Men
1. Troy BROSNAN
2. Connor FEARON
3. Magnus MANSON
4. Samuel BLENKINSOP
