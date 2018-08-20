Photo Report: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Trail conditions were extremely dry which caused excessive dust buildup on the steep rock sections Trail conditions were extremely dry which caused excessive dust buildup on the steep rock sections

Loose, dry and dusty Loose, dry and dusty

Zink was on hand to try his luck at tackling the rough Canadian Open course Zink was on hand to try his luck at tackling the rough Canadian Open course

The Canadian Open course has many granite slabs and technical rock features The Canadian Open course has many granite slabs and technical rock features

Caleb airing over the rock Caleb airing over the rock

Nikolas taking the fast line for the fans before entering the steep section after Heckler's Rock Nikolas taking the fast line for the fans before entering the steep section after Heckler's Rock

Coming out of the light and into the shadow Coming out of the light and into the shadow

Dedication Dedication #longlivechainsaw #longlivechainsaw

Whistler Bike Park, now offering serenading vuvuzela lift rides Whistler Bike Park, now offering serenading vuvuzela lift rides

Casey absolutely sending the jump and going larger than most of the guys Casey absolutely sending the jump and going larger than most of the guys

Danni Beecroft had an amazing race win last night at dual slalom, and thankfully her bike was all ready for today's race Danni Beecroft had an amazing race win last night at dual slalom, and thankfully her bike was all ready for today's race

Third place women's finisher would like to remind us that the hecklefest never dies Third place women's finisher would like to remind us that the hecklefest never dies

Tracey put down a smouldering time today and was able to take the lead after Casey Brown was in the hot seat Tracey put down a smouldering time today and was able to take the lead after Casey Brown was in the hot seat

Tracey was the only female elite rider taking the inside line on Heckler's Rock. Maybe that had something to do with her winning time Tracey was the only female elite rider taking the inside line on Heckler's Rock. Maybe that had something to do with her winning time

Bas is more know for his freeride ability, but that didn't stop him from taking on the challenging Canadian Open track Bas is more know for his freeride ability, but that didn't stop him from taking on the challenging Canadian Open track

Eliot Jackson looking fast through the tight turns Eliot Jackson looking fast through the tight turns

Kona Factory rider Connor Fearon has a hard time finding the podium in the World Cup series, but today he came away with a shiny silver medal Kona Factory rider Connor Fearon has a hard time finding the podium in the World Cup series, but today he came away with a shiny silver medal The smoky skies of Whistler were casting an ominous light over the course The smoky skies of Whistler were casting an ominous light over the course

Alan Cooke trying to back up his Whip Off win on the DH track Alan Cooke trying to back up his Whip Off win on the DH track

The roots were dry and relatively sticky today thanks to the heat The roots were dry and relatively sticky today thanks to the heat

The fans were out in force #longlivechainsaw The fans were out in force #longlivechainsaw

Is it dust or smoke? Whistler is as dry as a tinderbox so the trails are dusty and the sky is smokey from near-by wildfires Is it dust or smoke? Whistler is as dry as a tinderbox so the trails are dusty and the sky is smokey from near-by wildfires

Tracey Hannah must've been enjoying the dry trails - she took the win Tracey Hannah must've been enjoying the dry trails - she took the win

Blenki style for Henry Fitzgerald Blenki style for Henry Fitzgerald

Ultimate light! Ultimate light!

Entering the last heckler area and one of the steepest sections on the track Entering the last heckler area and one of the steepest sections on the track

Jure Zabjek in the midst of the crowds Jure Zabjek in the midst of the crowds

Sik Mik ploughing a line through the moon dust Sik Mik ploughing a line through the moon dust

Sik Mik hugging the inside line Sik Mik hugging the inside line

Troy got the crowds going Troy got the crowds going Bernie Kerr is slowly coming back on form - 12 place at Whistler Bernie Kerr is slowly coming back on form - 12 place at Whistler

Eliot Jackson steezing out of the woods Eliot Jackson steezing out of the woods

Dani Beecroft racing DH on her DS bike - yes she did both competitions on the same rig! Dani Beecroft racing DH on her DS bike - yes she did both competitions on the same rig!

Brosnan has won this event four years in a row now. Who will be the one to take him down next year? Brosnan has won this event four years in a row now. Who will be the one to take him down next year?

BC local Mark Wallace put down a clean run which set him into fifth place BC local Mark Wallace put down a clean run which set him into fifth place

Anthony Poulson with the epic light thanks to the midday sunset and wildfires Anthony Poulson with the epic light thanks to the midday sunset and wildfires

Full attack Full attack

The man of the hour Troy Brosnan The man of the hour Troy Brosnan

Winner winner chicken dinner Winner winner chicken dinner

The Canadian Open winner's podium which marks the end of Crankworx Whistler The Canadian Open winner's podium which marks the end of Crankworx Whistler

Results



Women



1. Tracey HANNAH

2. Casey BROWN

3. Vaea VERBEECK

4. Carolin GEHRIG



Men



1. Troy BROSNAN

2. Connor FEARON

3. Magnus MANSON

4. Samuel BLENKINSOP



Mentions:

The last day of the 2018 Crankworx World Tour ended with style and smoke - local wildfires made conditions testing for the some of the world's best on the Canadian Open DH presented by iXS track. Despite the moon dust, and a seriously blown out track the Aussie racers managed to make sense of the Australian-style dry conditions - Tracey Hannah took the win in the ladies race and Troy Brosnan was triumphant for the fourth time in a row, nailing the 'fourpeat'.The 2018 Crankworx season has now been put to bed and whilst the Aussies won on the day, Kiwi rider Sam Blenkinsop took the overall world tour win and was crowned King of Crankworx getting the most points out of any other rider. Although Jill Kintner wasn't racing the DH, she took the Queen of Crankworx title.Until we meet again in Rotorua next year!