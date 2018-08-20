PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Photo Report: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 20, 2018
by Trevor Lyden  

 
Fifty Shades of Dry
 
Canadian Open DH presented by iXS - Crankworx Whistler 2018
 
 
Words & Photography // Trevor Lyden & Cameron Mackenzie
 


The last day of the 2018 Crankworx World Tour ended with style and smoke - local wildfires made conditions testing for the some of the world's best on the Canadian Open DH presented by iXS track. Despite the moon dust, and a seriously blown out track the Aussie racers managed to make sense of the Australian-style dry conditions - Tracey Hannah took the win in the ladies race and Troy Brosnan was triumphant for the fourth time in a row, nailing the 'fourpeat'.

The 2018 Crankworx season has now been put to bed and whilst the Aussies won on the day, Kiwi rider Sam Blenkinsop took the overall world tour win and was crowned King of Crankworx getting the most points out of any other rider. Although Jill Kintner wasn't racing the DH, she took the Queen of Crankworx title.

Until we meet again in Rotorua next year!


Trail conditions were extremely dry which caused excessive dust buildup on the steep rock sections
Trail conditions were extremely dry which caused excessive dust buildup on the steep rock sections

Loose dry and dusty
Loose, dry and dusty

Zink was on hand to try his luck at tackling the rough Canadian Open course
Zink was on hand to try his luck at tackling the rough Canadian Open course

The Canadian Open course has many granite slabs and technical rock features
The Canadian Open course has many granite slabs and technical rock features

Caleb airing over the rock
Caleb airing over the rock

Nikolas taking the fast line for the fans before entering the steep section after Heckler s Rock
Nikolas taking the fast line for the fans before entering the steep section after Heckler's Rock

Coming out of the light and into the shadow
Coming out of the light and into the shadow

Dedication
Dedication
longlivechainsaw
#longlivechainsaw

Whistler Bike Park now offering serenading vuvuzela lift rides
Whistler Bike Park, now offering serenading vuvuzela lift rides

Casey absolutely sending the jump and going larger than most of the guys
Casey absolutely sending the jump and going larger than most of the guys

Danni Beecroft had an amazing race win last night at dual slalom and thankfully her bike was all ready for today s race
Danni Beecroft had an amazing race win last night at dual slalom, and thankfully her bike was all ready for today's race

Third place women s finisher would like to remind us that the hecklefest never dies
Third place women's finisher would like to remind us that the hecklefest never dies

Tracey put down a smoldering time today and was able to take the lead after Casey Brown was in the hot seat
Tracey put down a smouldering time today and was able to take the lead after Casey Brown was in the hot seat

Tracey was the only female elite rider taking the inside line on Heckler s Rock. Maybe that had something to do with her winning time
Tracey was the only female elite rider taking the inside line on Heckler's Rock. Maybe that had something to do with her winning time

Bas is more know for his freeride ability but that didn t stop him from taking on the challenging Canadian Open track
Bas is more know for his freeride ability, but that didn't stop him from taking on the challenging Canadian Open track

Eliot Jackson looking fast through the tight turns
Eliot Jackson looking fast through the tight turns

Kona Factory rider Connor Fearon has a hard time finding the podium in the World Cup series but today he came away with a shiny silver medal
Kona Factory rider Connor Fearon has a hard time finding the podium in the World Cup series, but today he came away with a shiny silver medal
The smoky skies of Whistler were casting an ominous light over the course
The smoky skies of Whistler were casting an ominous light over the course

Canadian Open - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Alan Cooke trying to back up his Whip Off win on the DH track

The roots were dry and relatively sticky today thanks to the heat
The roots were dry and relatively sticky today thanks to the heat

Canadian Open - Crankworx Whistler 2018
The fans were out in force #longlivechainsaw

Canadian Open - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Is it dust or smoke? Whistler is as dry as a tinderbox so the trails are dusty and the sky is smokey from near-by wildfires

Canadian Open - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Tracey Hannah must've been enjoying the dry trails - she took the win

Canadian Open - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Blenki style for Henry Fitzgerald

Canadian Open - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Ultimate light!

Entering the last heckler area and one of the steepest sections on on the track
Entering the last heckler area and one of the steepest sections on the track

Jure Zabjek in the midst of the crowds
Jure Zabjek in the midst of the crowds

Canadian Open - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Sik Mik ploughing a line through the moon dust

Sic Mic hugging the inside line
Sik Mik hugging the inside line

Canadian Open - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Troy got the crowds going
Canadian Open - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Bernie Kerr is slowly coming back on form - 12 place at Whistler

Canadian Open - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Eliot Jackson steezing out of the woods

Canadian Open - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Dani Beecroft racing DH on her DS bike - yes she did both competitions on the same rig!

Brosnan has won this even four years in a row now. Who will be the one to take him down next year
Brosnan has won this event four years in a row now. Who will be the one to take him down next year?

BC local Mark Wallace put down a clean run which set him into fifth place
BC local Mark Wallace put down a clean run which set him into fifth place

Canadian Open - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Anthony Poulson with the epic light thanks to the midday sunset and wildfires

Canadian Open - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Full attack

The man of the hour Troy Brosnan
The man of the hour Troy Brosnan

Winner winner chicken dinner
Winner winner chicken dinner

The Canadian Open winners podium which marks the end of Crankworx Whistler
The Canadian Open winner's podium which marks the end of Crankworx Whistler

Results

Women

1. Tracey HANNAH
2. Casey BROWN
3. Vaea VERBEECK
4. Carolin GEHRIG

Men

1. Troy BROSNAN
2. Connor FEARON
3. Magnus MANSON
4. Samuel BLENKINSOP


Full Results


@officialcrankworx @cameronmackenzie @trevorlyden


