Canadian Young Gun Mack Manietta Joins Specialized Gen-S Under Finn Iles’ Mentorship

As hinted at in the Specialized Gravity announcement earlier this week
, Pemberton-based Mack Manietta is the latest rider to join the Generation Specialized (Gen-S) Development Team. Mack will work closely with Pemberton’s own local legend, Finn Iles, who will provide guidance and mentorship throughout the season.
The 2025 Canadian U15 National Champion demonstrated impressive pace last season, securing 1st place in five of the eight BC Cups and never finishing lower than 2nd.
This year, Mack will compete at various stops on the UCI Continental Series with the goal of reaching the world stage. His debut race will take place at the Cannonball Festival in Thredbo, Australia, marking his first international race effort with the Gen-S program.
Downhill racing is entering an exciting era, with brands investing heavily in the development of young talent. We look forward to watching Mack progress and make his mark on the sport.
PRESS RELEASE: Pure Agency
Generation Specialized (Gen-S) is thrilled to announce the addition of Mack Manietta to its development team for the 2025 season. The talented young Canadian rider is set to compete in various races throughout the season, with Finn Iles providing mentorship and guidance as part of the program.A Rising talent in Canadian Downhill
Mack, who hails from the heart of Canada's mountain biking scene, has quickly made a name for himself at the Canadian downhill races with his impressive performances and style on the local and National circuits. Finn Iles: Mentorship and Support
We are also excited to announce that Finn Iles, one of the brightest stars of Specialized Gravity, will be mentoring Mack throughout the years. As a fellow Canadian, Finn’s experience and guidance will be invaluable to Mack's progression as he navigates the challenges of the Continental Series and works towards making his mark on the world stage.Mack’s 2025 Race Schedule: Kicking Off in Australia
Mack will make his debut race with Gen-S at the Cannonball Festival in Australia, marking the beginning of an exciting season ahead. This prestigious event will be his first international race as part of the Gen-S program, and it will give him the perfect opportunity to showcase his talent on a global stage.
Following his debut in Australia, Mack will compete in various races across the Americas throughout the 2025 season.Stay Tuned for More Updates
We’re excited to see what 2025 holds for Mack Manietta as he embarks on his first entire season with Generation Specialized. The main goal remains to have fun on the bike. Be sure to follow Gen-S on social media for race updates and behind-the-scenes content, and track Mack’s journey.
Riders: Mack Manietta
and Finn Iles
Video: Thomas Doyle
Photography: Mason Mashon
Team: Generation Specialized
