Canadian Young Gun Mack Manietta Joins Specialized Gen-S Under Finn Iles’ Mentorship

Jan 17, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

As hinted at in the Specialized Gravity announcement earlier this week, Pemberton-based Mack Manietta is the latest rider to join the Generation Specialized (Gen-S) Development Team. Mack will work closely with Pemberton’s own local legend, Finn Iles, who will provide guidance and mentorship throughout the season.

The 2025 Canadian U15 National Champion demonstrated impressive pace last season, securing 1st place in five of the eight BC Cups and never finishing lower than 2nd.

This year, Mack will compete at various stops on the UCI Continental Series with the goal of reaching the world stage. His debut race will take place at the Cannonball Festival in Thredbo, Australia, marking his first international race effort with the Gen-S program.

Downhill racing is entering an exciting era, with brands investing heavily in the development of young talent. We look forward to watching Mack progress and make his mark on the sport.

photo
photo
photo

photo

PRESS RELEASE: Pure Agency

Generation Specialized (Gen-S) is thrilled to announce the addition of Mack Manietta to its development team for the 2025 season. The talented young Canadian rider is set to compete in various races throughout the season, with Finn Iles providing mentorship and guidance as part of the program.


A Rising talent in Canadian Downhill

Mack, who hails from the heart of Canada's mountain biking scene, has quickly made a name for himself at the Canadian downhill races with his impressive performances and style on the local and National circuits.


Finn Iles: Mentorship and Support

We are also excited to announce that Finn Iles, one of the brightest stars of Specialized Gravity, will be mentoring Mack throughout the years. As a fellow Canadian, Finn’s experience and guidance will be invaluable to Mack's progression as he navigates the challenges of the Continental Series and works towards making his mark on the world stage.


Mack’s 2025 Race Schedule: Kicking Off in Australia

Mack will make his debut race with Gen-S at the Cannonball Festival in Australia, marking the beginning of an exciting season ahead. This prestigious event will be his first international race as part of the Gen-S program, and it will give him the perfect opportunity to showcase his talent on a global stage.

Following his debut in Australia, Mack will compete in various races across the Americas throughout the 2025 season.


Stay Tuned for More Updates

We’re excited to see what 2025 holds for Mack Manietta as he embarks on his first entire season with Generation Specialized. The main goal remains to have fun on the bike. Be sure to follow Gen-S on social media for race updates and behind-the-scenes content, and track Mack’s journey.


Riders: Mack Manietta and Finn Iles
Video: Thomas Doyle
Photography: Mason Mashon
Team: Generation Specialized


18 Comments
  • 472
 The talent rises to the top and competitive teams will be looking for young riders who perform not riders who place 130th at a world cup and are way off pace. Bring on the downvotes but this is how you grow racing, develop winning teams and create local and national race programs. Only the best of the best get a chance to compete at the top level.
  • 70
 Agreed. The future of the sport is very bright and hopefully full of nice paychecks to those who ultimately compete at these levels.
  • 150
 Talent is grown, it doesn't come overnight. There's a difference between off the pace but developing, and off the pace and sliding backwards. Just because a rider "doesn't perform", doesn't mean they don't have potential. You've got to look at the pathway for a racer to develop into a top 10 rider, not just who's at the top 10 already.
  • 50
 @BermSkid72 It's just the same as top level football. Overall a little over 7% of high school athletes (about 1 in 13) go on to play a varsity sport in college and less than 2% of high school athletes (1 in 57) go on to play at NCAA Division I schools. And less than 1% will make their way to the NFL. Best of the best
  • 10
 @robomatic: Couldn't have said it better myself - Steve Peat, Sam Hill, and others like them took on average 3 years to "Put it All Together" where they were winning WC's.

Spotting the talent is one thing, developing it is something different entirely. Give young, developing riders time to find their footing and develop at a WC level.
  • 115
 Congrats on your first article @ stephanepelletier Smile

If you‘re the new Sarah, you might be the right person to look at and cover the new Origine Racing Division XC Team Smile
www.instagram.com/origine_racingdivision/p/DE4t5RbtHfm/?hl=de&img_index=1
  • 120
 Keeping @stephanepelletier accountable to the XC fans, love it!
  • 32
 @sarahmoore: Ooouh! The real Sarah Big Grin Have a fantastic maternity leave Smile
  • 92
 Follow your dreams kid, but please have a plan B. This sport has been chewing people up and spitting them up left and right these days, both physically and financially.
  • 10
 While it may do some chewing up and spitting them out, it is really a drop in the bucket compared to mainsteam sports like football, basketball, soccer, baseball, and hockey.
  • 40
 @MICHAELRIEMERcWr: True, but those pro sports pay 10x the amount of money and have top notch medical care and rehab. That's the difference. If you saved some of the cash, many don't, you can retire in your early 30s...
  • 70
 Pemberton represent. The future is bright. Go Mack!
  • 20
 Congratulation on your 1st article as Pinkbike member !! Exiting to see more!
  • 10
 Where do they get these phenomenal names. Beat of luck to the kid. Hope he’s as fun to watch as Finn.
  • 10
 Accent ?
  • 10
 Aussie Canadian mix 😀. Born on Sunny Coast in Aus and we moved to Whistler when he was 3.
  • 10
 @kristianmanietta: ah, there ya go, It's a beautiful place you now call home. Mack is in a perfect location with a great mentor to succeed, all the best for the future. I'll be cheering that's for sure.
  • 30
 @watchtower: thank you. Yes, the coaching his had and obvious access to great trails is definitely a major part and with this team and Finn he is in a great place.







