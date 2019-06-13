Malverns Classic 2019 Cancelled After Heavy Rainfall

Unfortunately, you haven’t misread the title of this article. Due to heavy rain and despite our team doing the best they can to mitigate its effects, the decision has been made to cancel the event on health and safety grounds.From the bottom of our hearts, we apologise to all the visitors, riders and traders who were stoked and had prepared to come to this year’s event. Refunds will be given, for any urgent refund enquires contact 0121 472 6688Even though the weather is set to improve, another heavy downpour overnight made it clear that the site will become inaccessible, even before the crowds arrive - this wouldn’t be safe for any visitors wanting to get on or off the site and we would cause months’ worth of damage to the grounds of the beautiful Eastnor Deer Park on which we are situated.Once again, we apologise but the weather has taken this decision out of our hands now and we can only promise to be back and better than ever for 2020! Next year we are moving the event to August 27th-30th when we should have better luck with the weather.Thank you for your understanding and please bear with us.