Malverns Classic 2019 Cancelled After Heavy Rainfall

Jun 13, 2019
by Simon Paton  
Malverns Classic 2019: Update

by si-paton
Unfortunately, you haven’t misread the title of this article. Due to heavy rain and despite our team doing the best they can to mitigate its effects, the decision has been made to cancel the event on health and safety grounds.

From the bottom of our hearts, we apologise to all the visitors, riders and traders who were stoked and had prepared to come to this year’s event. Refunds will be given, for any urgent refund enquires contact 0121 472 6688

Even though the weather is set to improve, another heavy downpour overnight made it clear that the site will become inaccessible, even before the crowds arrive - this wouldn’t be safe for any visitors wanting to get on or off the site and we would cause months’ worth of damage to the grounds of the beautiful Eastnor Deer Park on which we are situated.


Once again, we apologise but the weather has taken this decision out of our hands now and we can only promise to be back and better than ever for 2020! Next year we are moving the event to August 27th-30th when we should have better luck with the weather.

Thank you for your understanding and please bear with us.

8 Comments

  • + 11
 Gutted for you guys. A super hard call, but ultimately the right one. Already looking forward to next year. Thanks for all you hard work
  • + 8
 what a darn shame.....good call though and big respect
  • + 6
 Hope you don't feel too bad lads, we'll be back next year to support you and the event!
  • + 2
 Gutted. I was excited for this, albeit slightly nervous about the mud! A tough decision but probably the right one. I feel sorry for my little boy as this is the second time one of his Strider races has been rained off.
  • + 1
 A shame with all the work you must've put in, but after this week's rain understandable. Hopefully you guys have covered your costs and haven't lost out. I'm sure people wouldn't mind contributing if you have.
  • + 3
 Shame to hear this but right decision especially as it's supposed to tip it down today.
  • + 3
 What they said, but felt you guys need to hear that we understand.
  • + 1
 Classic British weather

