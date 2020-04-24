Cane Creek Announces 165mm eeWings, eeWings Raven & Color Anodized Preloaders

Apr 24, 2020
by Cane Creek  

eeWings Raven
By: Cane Creek

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek - Fletcher, NC USA

We are excited to announce the latest addition to the family of critically-acclaimed eeWings titanium cranks - eeWings Raven

The eeWings Raven are constructed of the same high-grade titanium as traditional eeWings, painted deep black with a premium automotive-style paint, affixed with a water-transfer decal “W” logo and then clear coated with a high-gloss protective finish.

Finished with a high-gloss protective coat for durability

eeWings Raven
• Grade 9 Ti-3Al-2.5V titanium crank arms
• Grade 5 Ti-6Al-4V titanium spindle, Hirth joint, chainring interface, pedal inserts
• 30mm titanium spindle w/ Hirth joint
• BB compatibility: BSA 73mm, PF92, PF89.5, BB30, PF30, 392EVO
• Chainring compatibility: X-Sync
• Lengths: 170mm, 175mm
• Weight: 400-grams (arms, spindle, preload assembly, fastening bolt and washer, 1.75mm spacer)
• MSRP: $1049 USD

Though durable, as is common of almost any bicycle part, the paint on the eeWings Raven can be expected to chip, scratch and wear over time with use. The amount and timeframe of this wear will vary depending on care, riding condition and the amount of riding you do. We recommend using the included protective film to ensure that the paint on the eeWings Raven lasts as long as possible.

If the prospect of chips, scratches and wear over time is an issue, we suggest customers choose the original eeWings instead. Their natural brushed finish is far more robust and can be easily refinished.

In addition to the eeWings Raven, we are happy to announce that eeWings Mountain cranks are now available in 165mm in their original brushed titanium finish and that the Cane Creek preloader is now available in a variety of anodized color options.


eeWings Raven are available for mountain at 170mm and 175mm arm lengths and for all-road at 170mm arm length. Both road and mountain cranks retail for $1049. 165mm eeWings Mountain cranks retail for $999 and are only available in the original brushed-titanium finish. The Cane Creek Preloader is currently available in orange, red, green, blue and the original black and retails for $29.


All three products are available now through Cane Creek distributors and retailers or rider-direct in North America through www.canecreek.com

34 Comments

  • 19 0
 I know that these are ridiculously expensive and completely unnecessary...but man are they pretty and the titanium speaks to the '90s bike nerd in me.
  • 11 0
 Sorry, but if I'm getting Ti cranks, they're gonna be raw! Someday...
  • 9 0
 165mm of absolute pleasure
  • 5 0
 That's what your mom said.
  • 6 1
 I always said to myself, if they ever make a black version, I will sell a testicle and get some...…..

B0llocks
  • 2 0
 Don't you mean "Bollock"?
  • 4 0
 Looks like $1200 unanticipated dollars just hit my bank account at the right time.
  • 5 0
 So nice! Life cranks.
  • 3 2
 If im skipping paying my mortgage for a month to but some Ti cranks then I am not having them in black! Shame on you Cane Creek, Paint Ti parts is punishable by death in some countries
  • 5 2
 who is actually paying $1049 + tax + shipping for some cranks?
  • 5 0
 People
  • 7 1
 Dentists. Everyone of them, actually.
  • 3 0
 If you have to ask...
  • 7 1
 people who can justify $1000+ for cranks that double for art...and here I am trying to convince myself I don’t need them even tho I kinda do
  • 4 0
 Time to flex that stimulus check! Ha!
  • 5 0
 My previous job hired a new marketing and sales manager who bought them when they first came out. He was building a dream bike and decided Ti cranks would go nicely with the rest of his build. He was a little sheepish telling me about it though, so I think he understood how ridiculous they were. If Ti cranks make your dream bike extra dreamy then I say go for it.
  • 3 0
 I know 2 different people with these bad boys. They Look great on Titanium hardtails btw Smile
  • 1 0
 @Muckal: Don’t forget engineers! I have a set bought them when JensonUSA had 20% off. I know, still expensive but hey, I’m a sucker for titanium.
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: If it is "Feed the Children" or these cranks....well, please show them off if we ever cross each other on the trails :-)
  • 3 1
 I would consider these if they were made in the states. Please explain how these can cost $1k and me made in Taiwan?
  • 1 0
 Absolutely.
  • 2 0
 *Can only be purchased with American Express Raven Card.
  • 1 1
 Who is paying for Ti and covering it with paint? Come on marketing guys. raw or go home. Next they are going to release a carbon crank and paint it aluminium metal colour.
  • 1 0
 People that want super rad ti cranks (stiff/durable) with bikes such that a black crank looks better?
  • 1 0
 It is a mortal sin to paint the SweetWings....I think......maybe not...but....
  • 2 1
 I see the price is still up there...
  • 2 2
 Great news ! BUT MOST off my bikes are standard threaded BB, So can you make them with 24mm axel?
  • 4 0
 They make BSA BBs for 30mm to use with eeWings. Race Face and Hope also use 30mm spindles...
  • 1 0
 I've had nothing but issues with 30mm spindles, as oversized spindles=tiny bearings. Agreed, if they'd make a 24mm version...well I still probably wouldn't pay $1049 for it, but I'd WANT to!
  • 2 0
 @Drew-O: You're only getting tiny bearings if you combine 30mm spindle with a PF41 bottom bracket. With BSA threaded / BB30 / PF30 you're getting a 61806 bearing.
  • 1 0
 You can absolutely use these with BSA threaded 68/73mm frame. I don't think there would be a fit for 70mm Italian frame, though. Happy riding!
  • 2 1
 That BioPace chainring in the last pic just flattened my curve.
  • 1 0
 @audioshnoll : You're showing your age (as old as me). The kids call these, "Oval".
  • 1 0
 How are people meant to know theyre titanium if they're painted black?

Post a Comment



