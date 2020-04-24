Cane Creek Announces 165mm eeWings, eeWings Raven & Color Anodized Preloaders

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek - Fletcher, NC USA

eeWings Raven

Finished with a high-gloss protective coat for durability

eeWings Raven

• Grade 9 Ti-3Al-2.5V titanium crank arms

• Grade 5 Ti-6Al-4V titanium spindle, Hirth joint, chainring interface, pedal inserts

• 30mm titanium spindle w/ Hirth joint

• BB compatibility: BSA 73mm, PF92, PF89.5, BB30, PF30, 392EVO

• Chainring compatibility: X-Sync

• Lengths: 170mm, 175mm

• Weight: 400-grams (arms, spindle, preload assembly, fastening bolt and washer, 1.75mm spacer)

• MSRP: $1049 USD

If the prospect of chips, scratches and wear over time is an issue, we suggest customers choose the original eeWings instead. Their natural brushed finish is far more robust and can be easily refinished.

eeWings Mountain cranks are now available in 165mm