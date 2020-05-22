Cane Creek Announces New Hellbender 70 Bottom Bracket & T47 Hellbender Neo Bottom Bracket

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek
We are proud to announce the release of our all-new Hellbender 70 bottom bracket and the addition of T47 sizing to the existing line of Hellbender Neo bottom brackets.
The Hellbender 70 bottom bracket utilizes a bearing made of 440C stainless steel, providing exceptional ride quality and reliability. While not quite as resistant to contamination as the SKF MTRX bearings found in our Hellbender Neo bottom bracket, the stainless steel bearing provides excellent durability and corrosion resistance and creates slightly less drag.
|The stainless steel bearing in the Hellbender 70 strikes a perfect balance between value and lasting performance - It doesn’t matter if you have a $1,200 bike or a $12,000 bike, the Hellbender 70 bottom bracket is going to be an impactful and lasting upgrade.—Eric Smith, Director of Supply Chain at Cane Creek
Hellbender 70 bottom brackets are machined from 6061 – T6 aluminum with an anodized black finish and are available in BSA30, PF30, BB30 and T47 in both 30mm and 29mm (DUB) sizing as well as PF41 in 30mm only.
Specifications:
• Cups/Shell Material – 6061 Aluminum T6
• Finish – Black Anodized
• Bearings – Premium 440C Stainless Steel
• Variations – BSA Threaded, PF41, PF30, BB30, T47
• Spindle Diameter – 30mm, 29mm
BSA30, PF30, BB30, PF41/92 and T47
Additionally, Hellbender Neo bottom brackets are now available in T47 for 30mm only. 29mm (DUB) sizing is not available for Hellbender Neo bottom brackets at this time.
The Hellbender Neo bottom bracket is our premium bottom bracket, the defining feature of which is our Cane Creek Hellbender Neo bearing. The bearings incorporate Swedish manufacturer SKF’s patented MTRX technology – an oil-filled, solid polymer matrix that completely fills the free space in the bearing. During use, oil is released from micro-pores in the polymer, continuously lubricating the bearings.
The Cane Creek Hellbender 70 bottom bracket starts at $99 for popular models. The Hellbender Neo T47 retails for $150. Both products are available now through Cane Creek distributors and retailers or rider-direct in North America through www.canecreek.com
I bet they just weren't able to achieve that 28.99mm precision
Dang.
Two thumbs up Cane Creek! ????????
The broken URL in the article is %20https//www.canecreek.com/product/hellbender-70-bottom-bracket
Actual URL - www.canecreek.com/product/hellbender-70-bottom-bracket
IT guy here so I notice those sorts of things.
Pretty sure most bottom brackets don't even have lips seals, just the bearing seal and the plastic reusable inner sleeve.
The MTX bearings are available widely and cost about 20 us each and they're easy to change.
Not trying to be a dick just saying that if you're replacing an existing bottom bracket, for about 40 bucks you could be running the new MTX bearings in your old cups.
Off to my SafeSpace....has anyone seen my Barney singing doll???? I love you........You love meeeeeeeeee........(sniffle)
