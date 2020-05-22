Cane Creek Announces New Hellbender 70 Bottom Bracket & T47 Hellbender Neo Bottom Bracket

May 22, 2020
by Cane Creek  

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek

We are proud to announce the release of our all-new Hellbender 70 bottom bracket and the addition of T47 sizing to the existing line of Hellbender Neo bottom brackets.

The Hellbender 70 bottom bracket utilizes a bearing made of 440C stainless steel, providing exceptional ride quality and reliability. While not quite as resistant to contamination as the SKF MTRX bearings found in our Hellbender Neo bottom bracket, the stainless steel bearing provides excellent durability and corrosion resistance and creates slightly less drag.

bigquotesThe stainless steel bearing in the Hellbender 70 strikes a perfect balance between value and lasting performance - It doesn’t matter if you have a $1,200 bike or a $12,000 bike, the Hellbender 70 bottom bracket is going to be an impactful and lasting upgrade.Eric Smith, Director of Supply Chain at Cane Creek

Hellbender 70 bottom brackets are machined from 6061 – T6 aluminum with an anodized black finish and are available in BSA30, PF30, BB30 and T47 in both 30mm and 29mm (DUB) sizing as well as PF41 in 30mm only.

Specifications:
• Cups/Shell Material – 6061 Aluminum T6
• Finish – Black Anodized
• Bearings – Premium 440C Stainless Steel
• Variations – BSA Threaded, PF41, PF30, BB30, T47
• Spindle Diameter – 30mm, 29mm
Cane Creek Cycling Components

BSA30, PF30, BB30, PF41/92 and T47


Additionally, Hellbender Neo bottom brackets are now available in T47 for 30mm only. 29mm (DUB) sizing is not available for Hellbender Neo bottom brackets at this time.

The Hellbender Neo bottom bracket is our premium bottom bracket, the defining feature of which is our Cane Creek Hellbender Neo bearing. The bearings incorporate Swedish manufacturer SKF’s patented MTRX technology – an oil-filled, solid polymer matrix that completely fills the free space in the bearing. During use, oil is released from micro-pores in the polymer, continuously lubricating the bearings.

The Cane Creek Hellbender 70 bottom bracket starts at $99 for popular models. The Hellbender Neo T47 retails for $150. Both products are available now through Cane Creek distributors and retailers or rider-direct in North America through www.canecreek.com.

Cane Creek Cycling Components - Bottom Brackets

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Drivetrain Cane Creek


Must Read This Week
Interview: Trek's Travis Brown On Experimenting With 32" & 36" Wheels
54136 views
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
47847 views
First Ride: Cannondale's All-New Scalpel SE
47542 views
Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"
47409 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
47394 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
46027 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
45441 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
45322 views

19 Comments

  • 8 1
 >29mm (DUB) sizing is not available for Hellbender Neo bottom brackets at this time.

I bet they just weren't able to achieve that 28.99mm precision
  • 1 1
 Only the Neo. The normal black is aviable in DUB
  • 7 1
 Or they didn't feel like adding a useless sizing which nobody else is adopting for cranks and SRAM will replace with something else in a couple years anyway which they will claim is better than the previous standard while continuing to deny its their inability to source proper bearings that is the problem.
  • 1 0
 @deeeight: Ouch. Haha, but spot on. Small balls, shallow race, big problems.
  • 1 0
 @Bustacrimes: Small balls are a problem?

Dang.
  • 7 0
 Honest question for the bearing geeks: If you're going to spend $100 on a BB, why would you get anything but a Chris King?
  • 1 0
 to go with their fancy overpriced eeWings
  • 6 3
 OH HELL YES! The Hellbender headset is a staple in our shop and we're stoked to have the BB's in more configurations now.

Two thumbs up Cane Creek! ????????
  • 2 1
 The link to Cane Creek (first one after the press release quote from CC) has a double protocol declaration and space in it - %20 so the link doesn't work in a browser without manually stripping that out Frown

The broken URL in the article is %20https//www.canecreek.com/product/hellbender-70-bottom-bracket

Actual URL - www.canecreek.com/product/hellbender-70-bottom-bracket

IT guy here so I notice those sorts of things.
  • 1 0
 Isn't a bottom bracket just a couple of machined cups that hold the bearings which actually do the work?
Pretty sure most bottom brackets don't even have lips seals, just the bearing seal and the plastic reusable inner sleeve.
The MTX bearings are available widely and cost about 20 us each and they're easy to change.
Not trying to be a dick just saying that if you're replacing an existing bottom bracket, for about 40 bucks you could be running the new MTX bearings in your old cups.
  • 1 0
 Now I can appease my OCD by matching my Bottom Bracket to my Headset - soothing actually.
  • 2 0
 Love my Hellbender BB. I pressure wash the shit out of it.
  • 1 0
 How was drag compared to a conventional bearing?
  • 1 0
 I wonder if Cane Creek is pissed that the proof reader didn't catch the broken link back to their site?
  • 1 0
 I wonder if the Chris king adapters would work for dub setup.
  • 1 1
 I still can not for the life of me figure out exactly what it is that Dub fixed......hell, or even a press in BB for that matter.
  • 1 0
 @RoadStain: Dub fixed the issues of GXP.
  • 1 0
 @RoadStain: Or at least some of the issues...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010443
Mobile Version of Website