PRESS RELEASES

Cane Creek Lowers Price on Helm Fork

Nov 4, 2018
by Cane Creek  
The HELM Suspension Fork from Cane Creek

by CaneCreekCyclingComponents


PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek Cycling Components

We’re pleased to announce that, beginning today, Cane Creek is adjusting the retail price on the HELM suspension fork from $1,100 USD to $899 USD.

Our guiding principle at Cane Creek is “We believe that riding bikes makes life better - so we work to make riding bikes better.” Part of making bikes better is making our product as accessible to as many riders as possible while maintaining the standard of excellence that we’ve set for ourselves. So, in order to give as many riders as possible the opportunity to ride this amazing fork, we’ve worked to reduce its retail price.

In the eighteen months since the HELM was released, the fork has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the cycling media and riders alike - appearing on several editors’ choice lists and dream builds. The results of this success have allowed us to pay off some initial costs, such as tooling, that were required to bring the HELM to production. Also, as is the case with any hand-assembled product, we have become more efficient at producing the HELM over the last year and a half. Those efficiencies translate into cost savings.

We could choose to add those cost savings to our bottom line, but we would rather pass them on to our customers and get more riders on a better fork.

That’s it. There are no catches or fine print.

There will be no changes to parts, design or the production process used to make the HELM as a result of this price change. This is the same outstanding fork so many riders and reviewers have raved about over the last eighteen months.

We’re a small, employee-owned company made up of people who love to ride bikes, and we love the idea of more people being able to ride the HELM. So get out, go ride a bike and thanks for supporting Cane Creek.

HELM 27.5
#HELMyeah

www.canecreek.com

MENTIONS: @CaneCreekCyclingComponents


Must Read This Week
Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard
90103 views
Review: Orange Stage 6 RS
58760 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
56997 views
5 Surprisingly Nice Catalogue Frames - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
53125 views
Here's a New Standard We Should Get Behind - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
52539 views
4 Suspension Forks You've Probably Never Seen - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
49886 views
Video: The Starling Cycles Sturn is a Single-Speed DH Bike
49663 views
Finals Photo Epic: Kickstart My Heart - Red Bull Rampage 2018
46801 views

16 Comments

  • + 10
 use your money to support companies that actually care about the biking community, their products are top notch, I own a helm and many 110 headsets, rears shocks and many other cane creek products, cheaper helms?! helm yhea!!
  • + 6
 I would love to see a BLIND test of forks. Strip off the graphics and wrap them in duct tape! Companies like MRP, Cane Creek, Marzochi etc etc. up against Fox and Rock Shox, without any pre- conceived notions of performance. Just a thought....
  • - 4
flag DONKEY-FELTCHER (46 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Push’s upcoming fork is going to blow away the competition
  • + 0
 @DONKEY-FELTCHER: I run a push acs-3 kit in my fork and it blows away any other fork I've ridden.
  • + 7
 A price decrease? Sure is nice to see for a change. Thanks @CaneCreekCyclingComponents
  • + 5
 Imagine if they moved their headquarters to Georgia; They could give away the forks for free.
  • + 3
 There's only one reason companies slash their prices. Just sayin.
  • + 4
 You guys are awesome.
  • + 1
 I think FOX and RS did the same, on theirs 2016 modes....
  • + 2
 Tough sales?
  • + 1
 I want and now am more likely to afford!
  • + 1
 Hopefully other manufacturers will follow.
  • + 1
 ????
  • + 1
 This is awesome!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034297
Mobile Version of Website