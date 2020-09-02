Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock

Sep 2, 2020
by Cane Creek  

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek - Fletcher, NC USA

bigquotesThe whole idea behind the DB Kitsuma shock was to take a complex and high-tech piece of componentry and make it very intuitive and easy to use for the rider. From our time meeting and riding with riders and dealers at events across the country it became clear that most riders’ suspension settings are not optimal – in many cases the suspension may be hindering riders. One of the reasons is that dialing in suspension is largely a trial and error process on the trail which is hampered by access and the need for tools. Thus, we set out to make it easy for riders to get the most out of their shock by making adjustments easier and less intimidating.Jeff LaForge, Cane Creek Design Engineer

DB Kitsuma — Pro-tune at Your Fingertips
Cane Creek is proud to announce the DB Kitsuma, a highly adjustable rear shock built for maximum performance in a design that is incredibly intuitive and easy to use. Grounded in the DNA of the original Double Barrel line of shocks, DB Kitsuma improves on its predecessors in almost every way. It caters to all varieties of riding styles, body types, and bicycle frame designs without the need for any internal valving adjustments, changes or compromises.

DB Kitsuma — Pro-tune at Your Fingertips

by CaneCreekCyclingComponents


Tool-Free Adjustment
The way the rider interfaces with the shock has also been completely reimagined. No need to crane your neck under your bike while fumbling with tiny allen wrenches to make adjustments. DB Kitsuma sports completely tool-free adjusters that are ergonomically designed to be easily accessible and adjustable trail-side – giving riders the power of a pro-tune at their fingertips.


See & Feel What Your Settings Are.
Gone are the days of counting clicks backward and forward to know where you are and make adjustments. The entire range of DB Kitsuma’s low-speed compression and rebound circuits are controlled within a single rotation, while the high-speed circuits are controlled within two rotations, allowing the rider to easily reference where they are within their adjustments at a glance. The rider has full control and a true sense for how their bike will perform in a variety of real-world scenarios thanks to DB Kitsuma’s large multi-indexed adjusters.

Additionally, labels on the adjusters have been simplified to “soft” and “firm” for compression and “slow” and “fast” for rebound to better illustrate how the adjustment affects ride feel and to give riders confidence to make trail-side adjustments.

Finally, DB Kitsuma simplifies the tuning process by increasing the range of adjustment while reducing the number of external positions in each circuit - making each position more meaningful and discernable on the trail. All these improvements add up to a high-performance tuning experience that is incredibly intuitive and accessible right on the trail
Tuned for Today’s (and Tomorrow’s) Bikes
DB Kitsuma also boasts a wider range of damping adjustment on the compression circuit and increased range of rebound control over any other major shock on the market today. The rebound range has also been shifted downward for more rebound damping to accommodate the higher spring rates needed for more modern bikes. These changes combine to allow the DB Kitsuma to provide peak performance on a wider range of bikes.

3-2-1-Climb
Simple yet effective – DB Kitsuma is equipped with a three-position climb switch that moves the shock between three distinct modes, drastically affecting the shock’s feel and character. The new three position climb switch retains Double Barrel’s “Descend” mode and it’s patented “CS” mode which provides a stable, yet responsive platform engineered to maximize traction and pedal efficiency while climbing over technical terrain and singletrack. DB Kitsuma adds a new “Firm” mode, that excels at pedaling over long stretches of pavement or gravel roads on your way to the trail.

No Detail Overlooked
In addition to improvements in accessibility and tuning range, DB Kitsuma has seen a series of significant improvements over previous Double Barrel shocks. These include an improved oil piston that’s been ported and polished to increase responsiveness, a new monoblock design oil seal head for improved alignment and durability, progressive bottom-out bumper for a more gradual bottom out and longer shaft bushings, larger shaft quad rings and uncut back-up rings on the air pistons to improve performance and reliability.

DB Kitsuma's (left) revised air spring packs even more on-trail sensitivity into a new compact design
A new progressive bottom-out bumper (left) provides additional support during heavy impacts

Ported & Polished oil piston, new "Monoblock" oil seal head + air piston design, longer shaft bushings, larger shaft quad rings and uncut back-up rings all work together to increase responsiveness, durability and reliability

A Better Shock for More Bikes
Redesigned with the geometry of modern bikes in mind, DB Kitsuma’s new valve body and tapered air-can cuts 16mm of length off the external reservoir and reduces the air can’s outer diameter at the end-eye. All-in-all, this adds up to a new low-profile design which allows DB Kitsuma to fit more bikes free of frame-clearance issues.

DB Kitsuma's shorter external reservoir provides more clearance at full bottom out

Rider Designed • Rider Developed • Rider Built
Like all Cane Creek Suspension, DB Kitsuma is designed, developed and hand-built by riders in Western North Carolina. Informed by the endless climbs and technical descents of the Pisgah National Forest the DB Kitsuma was born from the experience of the hardcore riders who call Cane Creek home. This shock was developed completely in-house by Cane Creek’s engineering team and rigorously tested on some of North America’s most legendary trails.

bigquotesAt Cane Creek, we will only develop a product if we believe it truly adds something to cycling. With DB Kitsuma, we know we’ve done that. From the fact that you no longer need to fumble with tools to tune your shock, to the increased damping and rebound range allowing for more bikes and more types of riders, to the various small improvements that add up to significant gains in performance – it all comes together to make what we think is a big step forward in mountain bike suspension.Brent Graves, Cane Creek President and CEO


Kitsuma Peak mountain biking trails
What’s in a Name?
The name DB Kitsuma honors both the heritage of the original Double Barrel (DB) shock and the legendary Kitsuma trail that lies just a short drive northeast of Cane Creek’s Headquarters. With a grueling climb that combines a mix of road and technical singletrack followed by a grin-inducing two mile ridgeline decent, the Kitsuma trail highlights some of the best riding that Western North Carolina has to offer and showcases the versatility and performance of the new DB Kitsuma shock.

TECH SPECS
Weight
- Air (210mm): 585g
- Coil (210mm w/o spring): 417g
Adjuster Positions
- Low Speed Compression: 11 Positions | Single rotation
- Low Speed Rebound: 11 Positions | Single rotation
- High Speed Compression: 14 Positions | Two rotations
- High Speed Rebound: 14 Positions | Two rotations
Max Air Pressure
- 300psi
Shaft Diameter
- Air and Coil: 9.5mm
Damper Oil
- Motorex 4wt
Climb Switch
- Three Position: Descend | Climb | Firm
Eye to Eye Sizes
- Eyelet: 210mm, 230mm, 250mm
- Trunnion: 185mm, 205mm, 225mm

Availability
The DB Kitsuma is available in both coil and air in metric lengths ranging from 185mm to 250mm with a retail price of $699.99 for air and $669.99 for coil (without a spring). A pro-tune at your fingertips is available immediately through Cane Creek retailers, distributors or factory-direct in North America through www.canecreek.com

MENTIONS: @CaneCreekCyclingComponents

Cane Creek Cycling Components - DB Rear Shocks

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Shocks Cane Creek


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
82951 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash
74653 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
61191 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
59630 views
Review: Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro
50675 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
50602 views
First Ride: Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System
48017 views
The 3 Best Steerer Tube Tools Ridden & Rated - OneUp EDC vs Specialized SWAT vs Bontrager BITS
37549 views

61 Comments

  • 62 1
 Great, now i can fiddle around and mess up my shock settings in new and exciting ways! All without needing a tool, simply by being one.
  • 48 0
 As the worst person ever, who like to twist on my friends suspension dails in the lift queue, this shock is a game changer
  • 20 0
 Finally a DB that is easier to setup.

Smashing the "Add to Cart" button as hard as possible on this... Way to go Cane Creek!
  • 1 0
 Yup. I loved the ccdba xv Cs on my old bike, but hated that I had to use a cut down Allen key to adjust it without taking it out of the frame. Do want to upgrade to another, and my shock is now vertical so easy access.
  • 11 0
 This would be a nice change from my X2, I hate pulling out my multi tool to adjust comp and rebound.
  • 9 3
 but honestly you think you tinker with this to the point you need several exposed dials. I would take a tool adjustment simply for the fact I know my settings will remain in place.
  • 6 0
 @BoneDog: I know I personally would adjust it more (i.e. for different trails/riding environments) if I had the option.
  • 5 3
 I've destroyed 3 CC shocks, but I still have a soft spot for them... they feel great. Until the suck a bunch of air into the oil. Or until they suck a bunch more air into the oil. Or until the damper rod on yoru DB coild snaps at the eyelet.
  • 3 1
 Mine leaked right after it was serviced. Not badly, but I check it before every ride now. Pretty annoying.
  • 3 2
 I feel the same way, I blew up my DB Air 3 times in 6 months (all within a year of purchase) and finally sold it for a DVO. I was excited to see this because I'm stoked to see them doing good things still. Hope this one is more reliable.
  • 6 0
 proud to live just 5 min down the road from them!
  • 2 0
 Has 200x57mm disappeared? I was looking at some shocks earlier, touting with the idea of an upgrade, and there seems to be less and less of them around? It was probably the most popular size not so long ago?

Otherwise I like the look of this, having had a positive experience with a DBair previously. I take it home servicing is still a big no though?
  • 4 2
 Can anyone give me a reason why I'd want to upgrade my 2012 CC DB?! It seems to work great and the actual damping tech they're using doesn't seem to have moved on much over the original shock?
  • 2 0
 Nope.
  • 2 0
 There's no reason
  • 3 0
 The climb switch is great if you ride in areas with long gravel or paved climbs. I also use it on long single track climbs too. But those old DBs are pretty bomb proof.
  • 1 0
 2012 DB who still working? Are you sh!ting me? It belong in a museum. So yes you need new one
  • 3 2
 Here is a good reason for electronics on your suspension- what if a small bluetooth sensor on the shock talked to an app on your phone? Not as big or complex as shockwiz, just enough to tell you your settings and other basic info.
  • 1 0
 Another improvement would be to list a starting point for most major bike brands and models on their website/app based on those bikes' leverage curves.
  • 4 0
 Kitsuma is definitely worthy of having a shock named after it. East Coast OG trail.
  • 2 0
 Are you going to let shops service it? Cuz next time I have to pay $200 for my CCDB to get serviced, and ship it to NC, and wait who knows how long, I’m just going to get something else.
  • 1 0
 traillabs.com services Cane Creek suspension components!
  • 1 0
 canecreek.com/dealer-locator Looks like they have a bunch of service centers.
  • 3 0
 Nice product! Db coil is already really good. Now even more responsive should be amazing. I appreciate the hand dials as well. Working OT at CC
  • 1 0
 How the shock with 5+ dials to control can be intuitive and simpe to ride to operate?

Shock with no pr 1 variable - are simple to operate;

That does not meat that cc are good or bad, however it does not look easy or intuitive

I’m just curious - how ofter people re-tune their shock? And why?
  • 1 0
 Unpopular opinion — with things like Specialized’s SWAT box and OneUp EDC products, I’d rather use a tool to adjust the shock so that it doesn’t get bumped during transport. Also, in a couple of clips it looked like the person adjusting one knob accidentally bumped another. Nevertheless, they had a design goal and it looks like they executed it well. Kudos.
  • 1 0
 Its a shock, stuck in shock land or mechanical parts.

I do love my CCDB coil, would have a RS Coil over it if I could find one 2nd hand though.

When is someone going to bring telemetry and electronics valves into these that uses your GPS to know where you are on track and the weather to set your shock up as you ride... come on... dream big Smile
Something that can be removed to be old school mechanical.

I also wish my RS fork had more adjustments like my CCDB does as both my Lyrik and Boxxer are half a click too slow or fast on the rebound.

Also.... the tools to adjust at the races etc is great, as you know its much harder for someone to fiddle with your settings before a race run.
  • 5 0
 Yes, please!
  • 4 0
 will kitsuma go with kashima?
  • 2 0
 Kitshima it is.
  • 4 0
 Nice work, cane creek. Looks great!
  • 5 1
 But where is the headphone jack?
  • 1 0
 I love the looks of this.. but I won't by CC DB anymore.. I prefer a simple shock setup.. might be my lack of understanding or skill, but this is way too many variables for me, and I keep messing it up .....
  • 4 2
 Do the dials spin like that all the time while riding? Is that like an auto set mode?
  • 4 0
 I'm in love
  • 1 0
 Snap out of it. You're in shock.
  • 1 0
 Will the coil fit a Tallboy 4? I know that's a bit backwards but I love my Tallboy and I love coil shocks! The DB IL coil fits, will the piggyback hit the frame?
  • 1 0
 Customer feedback "It's too complicated!"
CC Team "We added more dials!"
Customer "it's still too complicated."
CC "Look, no tools!!!"
  • 3 0
 Self serviceable? :-)
  • 1 0
 One day these will just be known as "Legendary engineer Jeff LaForge's first shock"
  • 1 0
 Great, more knobs for me to play with even though idek what to set my current shock to and it only has rebound/3 position.
  • 1 0
 The previous CCDB shocks seem to have all but disappeared from current bikes. What happened?
  • 1 0
 Do they really think they invented the settings without button instead of tools ??
  • 3 1
 Katsumi meets kashima...
  • 2 0
 no 190 eye to eye Frown
  • 1 0
 Will this fit on an evil calling?
  • 1 0
 Wish they had left it as the raw CNC'd look!!!!!
  • 1 1
 Interesting but my last experience with the CC Inline was a disaster! Will wait for a long term review...
  • 1 0
 Great, the prices of the "old" model will drop.
  • 1 0
 Only metric sizing options? Come on
  • 1 0
 Shoot out with a Push and Cane Creek please and thank you.
  • 5 4
 Metric only. GTFO.
  • 1 0
 Katsuni anyone?
  • 6 7
 Looks amazing, just get rid of the white coil.
  • 1 3
 a shock for gun enthusiasts
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016951
Mobile Version of Website