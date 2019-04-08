PRESS RELEASES

Cane Creek Announces the HELM Works Series 130

Apr 8, 2019
by Cane Creek  

WORKS SERIES 130
Cane Creek - HELM

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek Cycling Components

We are proud to announce the addition of the HELM Works Series 130 fork to the Cane Creek suspension lineup.

The HELM Works Series 130 is a 29/27.5+, 130mm travel, air fork optimized for aggressive riding on shorter travel bikes. Built on the critically acclaimed HELM platform, the Works Series 130 provides the same stiffness and support of the standard HELM 29 Air while including several new features designed to optimize the fork for aggressive XC and lightweight trail riding.

The fork is equipped with a 44mm offset hollow crown, a bolt-on D-Loc axle and optimized internals resulting in a 100g weight savings over the standard HELM 29 Air. The Work Series 130 also includes a “Climb Switch” feature allowing riders to quickly stiffen the suspension mid-ride to create an incredibly stable platform for climbing.

HELM WS 130

by CaneCreekCyclingComponents
Views: 980    Faves: 1


The Works Series 130 includes the same independently-adjustable dual-chamber air spring and accessory-free air volume adjustment as the standard HELM 29 Air providing riders with a great deal of versatility and adjustability to suit their particular riding style.

The fork is available with a polished black anodized crown and gunmetal grey lowers with black graphics unique to the Works Series 130. It will retail for $899 - the same price as all other HELM series forks - and will be available in May 2019 wherever Cane Creek products are sold.

The new bolt-on version of the D-Loc axle will also be available as an aftermarket upgrade to existing HELM forks.

bigquotesSince the HELM was released we’ve heard from a lot of riders who love the fork for its stability and stiffness combined with the ability to adjust it down to shorter travel for aggressive XC and downcountry riding. After hearing that feedback, we sat down and asked ourselves what the perfect HELM fork would look like if it were optimized for that style of riding and that’s how the HELM Works Series 130 was born.Sam Anderson, Product Manager

The HELM Works Series 130 saves some weight with a hollow crown

Included with a bolt-on axle and climb switch feature


HELM Works Series 130 Specifications

Weight: 1999g (100g savings from HELM 29 Air)
Stanchion Diameter: 35mm
Wheel Size: 29 / 27.5+
Max Tire Size: 64mm wide by 749mm tall (29) / 75mm wide by 739mm tall (27.5+)
Wheel Spacing: 15mm x 110mm Boost Spacing
ATC / Offset: 538mm at 130mm travel / 44mm
Damper:
High Speed Compression - 7 Clicks
Low Speed Compression - 17 Clicks
Low Speed Rebound - 10 Clicks with high speed compression climb switch
Axle: “D-Loc” 15mm thru axle, Bolt-on, 5mm HEX Dark
Color: Gun metal grey casting, Polished black anodized crown

#HELMyeah

@CaneCreekCyclingComponents


76 Comments

  • + 74
 Downcountry forks... I blame you, Mike Levy.
  • + 5
 Have you ever heard of XDH?
  • + 1
 Is there a Helm Does't Work series?
  • + 34
 Canfield Nimble 9 lookin good
  • + 4
 that is a sexy bike
  • + 3
 Does anybody know what is going on with Canfield these days? Their website hasn't changed since 2017, are they still making bikes?
  • + 15
 @Ambushell: From Chris, 4 weeks ago on MTBR forum:

"Sorry about all the silence guys.

Few things-

1- The Licensing deal with CBF is just a reflection of how good the "Formula" is. It can be applied to any suspension layout, and Canfield can not build them all. Excited for more people to feel the perfection of the Balance formula.

2- We were never in financial trouble with going to Carbon. No issues with the molds or the factory. In fact we were doing very well.

3- Canfield is not dead, just in a transition state. News and details should be coming soon. (this month or next.)

4- Brothers can only work together for so long, and 19 years was enough for me. It kills me to say, because I love this brand. But, I will be leaving to do my own thing.

I love you all for the support and believing in a brand that made performance and innovation it's priority.

Long Live bikes with a Skull on the headtube!"
  • + 1
 @MTBrent: Also, didn't they just announce a new oil slick color coating for a nimble 9?
  • + 1
 @Ambushell: The problem is that they dont sell enough frames too make any money, so sad as great bikes
  • + 14
 I love you canecreek.. My helm 170 mm 27.5 is one of the best choices i'v ever had..
  • + 10
 Now here we go. This is great. Mainly because it promotes fun peppy riding, above sloshy-squishy riding. Most riders I come in contact with run too little air pressure in their 160 fork, so that they get a max luxury ride. I personally think that disconnects you too much from what you're doing on the bike. Shorter travel is more fun, and can be tuned to feel plush!
  • + 9
 Agreed... I work at a LBS and so many riders come in wanting "All the travel" thinking it makes riding easier or makes them faster. When your average ride is 10 miles and 300' of elevation a Megatower is not the bike for you. While that 170mm single crown shred sled is sexy AF... most riders only need 140mm or less IMO.

Try riding your same trails on a shorter travel bike and things become so much more fun both up and down the hill.
  • + 6
 @JudyYellow: 110% agree. Unneed suspension is taxing. It takes the snap out of the ride. The whole "but it pedals like an XC bike" statement kills me, every time.
  • + 6
 as an owner of a 160 fork, I blame the set up guides, which all say "you should use all the travel 1-2x per ride." After setting sag per the guide I rarely ever used full travel unless I was riding especially hard or I did something horribly wrong (and sometimes painful), but I liked how the fork performed. Tried running lower pressure to use full travel and all that squish felt like riding in poo. Moral of the story: I probably don't need 160 on my typical ride, but it's not that bad so long as it's properly set up on the firm side. I think the guides should read something like: "If, after setting sag properly, you don't use full travel a few times per ride, you might have more suspension travel then you really need."
  • + 1
 @ecologist: This is right, you don't need to use all travel all the time.
After setting up my bike (170/160mm) for 1-2x full travel, at the DH track. It's good for the more mellow trail, and have spare travel for the out of track moments.
If I go for a longer ride, I just switch to pedal mode, and change to some light trail wheels whit XC pattern tires.
  • + 1
 I never set my fork up to use all the travel, instead I'm choosing an air pressure that supports my riding and makes me feel good on the bike.
  • + 1
 @JudyYellow: This is why my newest bike is a Santa Cruz 5010. My riding style and abilities on the trails I ride make less travel more fun.
  • + 10
 That is quite the build on that N9
  • + 7
 another new tire size???? 25.5+, is this an admission that 26" was right all along?
  • + 5
 damn, they edited it
  • + 7
 What happens if I don't ride aggressively?
  • + 57
 take up golfing?
  • + 2
 please note: "aggressive cross country and lightweight trail riding," per the statement above. I think they're suggesting that everyone who rides bicycles on dirt can benefit from this fork. You should buy two.
  • + 4
 Te helm is one of my favorite forks. I'm looking at replacing the fork on my hardtail, and the helm is one of the top contenders.
  • + 4
 Could have just titled it "Cane Creek Makes Play to be OEM Fork Supplier for Evil Following" and left it at that.
  • + 5
 User serviceable yet? Service manual? Tools?

Hard pass
  • + 1
 @chyu: lower leg and air/coil spring service and travel change can all be done by the end user at home. Damper is super easy to work on as well. Soooooo....
  • + 1
 @drewandnotu:
From their website :
Does it have to be sent in for servicing?
Yes, for best performance, Cane Creek recommends a Fork Lower service for every 50 hours of use. Additionally, a Full Fork air spring and damper rebuild performed by a Cane Creek authorized service center for every 100 hours of use.

Also, I don't see a service guide, or any spare parts / rebuild kits anywhere. How do you procure those at home?
  • + 4
 @CaneCreekCyclingComponents How about a 29 - 44 offset 170 Helm coil??????
  • + 2
 Can it do 120mm? Because if it can't it's kind of pointless considering the new XC bikes out now that use 120mm forks.
  • + 1
 It does do 120mm - I've been running mine at 120mm for weeks now.
  • + 2
 How does the bolt on axle work with a normal Helm? Is there a threaded piece to replace the "lock" on the drive-side lower?
  • + 1
 No it’s a d key way. A threaded collar on one end and and open close switch on the other. It’s fundamentally the same way a pair of vice grips work.
  • + 2
 @Happypanda1337: What I meant was, how does the bolt on Works version work with a normal Helm.

There's a picture on canecreek.com that shows the axle with threads on the end. So there has to be something for those threads to screw into. Plus it must be a round shaft running inside of the square one...
  • + 3
 Fox 34 lighter and easier to service.
  • + 4
 It is good that 34 is easier to service because you have to do it twice a day for it to be any good. Otherwise it becomes absolute garbage of a fork. Same as any other FOX I had the "pleasure" to own. When I complained to FOX distributor and service center that my 36 Performance ELITE became unrideable after four days in a bikepark I was told that I am mad, this fork is not meant for a riding enduro and I should rebuild it completely from top to bottom.. After 4 days.. OK, to the trashbin you go!
  • + 0
 @lp130i: no you don't need to service it often unless you are a person with basic understanding of common sense (like service it out of the box) BTW distributors of suspension in post Soviet block tend to be a*sholes. Concept of warranty is alien to them, unlike the concept of cashing more for service than a professional service center like TFTuned and threatening you with you voiding the warranty if you don't do it at their place. And then they mess up the job.
  • + 1
 @lp130i: My 34 and 32 both have about 100 hours on them and still performed fine before I serviced them. I don't know what was wrong with your 36 but Fox does put out stinkers sometimes, see the 34 SC.
  • + 1
 @JohanG: What is the issue with the 34SC?
  • + 1
 For a shorter travel fork it's still a bit porky. Otherwise I find CC dampers pretty nice.
  • + 1
 OPTIMIZED internals you say? what might those be?

more hot take blogvertising. thanks guys.
  • + 2
 They took some bath oil out.
  • + 1
 @reverend27: rofl sad but true
  • + 2
 Must be the carbon inside - I hear #DOWNCOUNTRY requires Carbon
  • + 3
 As an engineer........
  • + 2
 Let´s hope the name speaks for itself and it really works...
  • + 2
 cane creek fell off but good to see them making a comeback
  • + 8
 They fell off?
  • + 2
 @privateer-wbc: He's probably referring to the Inlines.
  • + 3
 @alexsin: How many years ago was that...lol. My Inline was kickass....great shock! Was bummed to hear some people having issues...but I hear they have had that under control for a while now.
  • + 3
 @pedalhound: Me too, actually. I had an early first gen Inline and it was flawless on my Norco Range.
  • + 1
 So it's for aggressive riding in the XC and lightweight trail categories?
  • + 6
 Not many XC rider are going to want a 1900g fork
  • + 1
 They keep using my name, and still won't give me a fork... lol!
  • + 2
 Well maybe they'd give you a helm. Why a fork tho?
  • + 1
 I think I'll hold out for the mega works deluxe premium 130 series
  • + 2
 Super duper special edition champions model
  • + 1
 *Rockshox launches Signature series

** Cane Creek : Hold my beer...
  • + 1
 Cane Creek, I'd like a lock out on the longer travel fork too.
  • + 1
 Will this fork fit Maxxis Minion FBF 3.8" tyres or not interested?
  • + 1
 Under 140mm just seems like whats the point?
  • - 1
 What is downcountry anyway
  • - 1
 " Wheel Size: 29 / 25.5+ " I want to see a 25.5" wheel Smile
  • + 1
 A little smaller than 26????
  • - 1
 "all about optimization"
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



