Cane Creek Announces the HELM Works Series 130

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek Cycling Components

Since the HELM was released we’ve heard from a lot of riders who love the fork for its stability and stiffness combined with the ability to adjust it down to shorter travel for aggressive XC and downcountry riding. After hearing that feedback, we sat down and asked ourselves what the perfect HELM fork would look like if it were optimized for that style of riding and that’s how the HELM Works Series 130 was born. — Sam Anderson, Product Manager

The HELM Works Series 130 saves some weight with a hollow crown

Included with a bolt-on axle and climb switch feature

HELM Works Series 130 Specifications

We are proud to announce the addition of the HELM Works Series 130 fork to the Cane Creek suspension lineup.The HELM Works Series 130 is a 29/27.5+, 130mm travel, air fork optimized for aggressive riding on shorter travel bikes. Built on the critically acclaimed HELM platform, the Works Series 130 provides the same stiffness and support of the standard HELM 29 Air while including several new features designed to optimize the fork for aggressive XC and lightweight trail riding.The fork is equipped with a 44mm offset hollow crown, a bolt-on D-Loc axle and optimized internals resulting in a 100g weight savings over the standard HELM 29 Air. The Work Series 130 also includes a “Climb Switch” feature allowing riders to quickly stiffen the suspension mid-ride to create an incredibly stable platform for climbing.The Works Series 130 includes the same independently-adjustable dual-chamber air spring and accessory-free air volume adjustment as the standard HELM 29 Air providing riders with a great deal of versatility and adjustability to suit their particular riding style.The fork is available with a polished black anodized crown and gunmetal grey lowers with black graphics unique to the Works Series 130. It will retail for $899 - the same price as all other HELM series forks - and will be available in May 2019 wherever Cane Creek products are sold.The new bolt-on version of the D-Loc axle will also be available as an aftermarket upgrade to existing HELM forks.Weight: 1999g (100g savings from HELM 29 Air)Stanchion Diameter: 35mmWheel Size: 29 / 27.5+Max Tire Size: 64mm wide by 749mm tall (29) / 75mm wide by 739mm tall (27.5+)Wheel Spacing: 15mm x 110mm Boost SpacingATC / Offset: 538mm at 130mm travel / 44mmDamper:High Speed Compression - 7 ClicksLow Speed Compression - 17 ClicksLow Speed Rebound - 10 Clicks with high speed compression climb switchAxle: “D-Loc” 15mm thru axle, Bolt-on, 5mm HEX DarkColor: Gun metal grey casting, Polished black anodized crown