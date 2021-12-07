Cane Creek Announces Trunnion Mount Fitment and New CS Lever with Integrated Tool for DB IL

Dec 7, 2021
by Cane Creek  

Press Release: Cane Creek Cycling Components

Cane Creek is proud to announce the release of our highly adjustable and incredibly supple DB Air and Coil IL shocks in trunnion-mount versions.



Cane Creek expands the compatibility of its DB IL line with the addition of trunnion mounting options as well as a quicker method for tuning the external damping features. With Four-way on trail adjustability becoming even more accessible with an integrated tool nested in Cane Creek’s climb-switch (CS) lever for ALL IL shocks, there has never been a better time to upgrade your rear shock. The tool nested in Cane Creek’s patented CS lever snaps in seamlessly and is secured by a magnet, ready to make trailside damping adjustments without having to pull your multitool out! Hand-assembled and individually dyno-tested in our Western North Carolina facility, DB IL shocks continue to provide a level of quality, performance and rider benefit that is unmatched in the market.

Tech Specs
Weight
- Air +/- 397g
- Coil +/- 285g (w/o spring)
Damping
- Twin-tube independent high & low speed compression and rebound circuits
Adjuster Positions
- Low Speed Compression
- Low Speed Rebound
- High Speed Compression
- High Speed Rebound
Max Air Pressure
- 300psi
Shaft Diameter
- Air and Coil: 8mm
Damper Oil
- Motorex 4wt
Climb Switch
- 3mm Integrated tool
- Two Position: Descend | Climb
Trunnion Sizes
- DB Air IL: 165 x 40 | 165 x 45 |185 x 50 | 185 x 52.5 | 185 x 55
- DB Coil IL:185 x 50 | 185 x 52.5 | 185 x 55

The DB Air IL and DB Coil IL in trunnion-mount are available now through Cane Creek retailers, distributors or factory-direct in North America through www.CaneCreek.com. Pricing for Trunnion mounting DB AIR IL and DB Coil IL mirrors their non-trunnion-mount counterparts -
$579.99 for DB Air IL and $525.99 for DB Coil IL.


The new CS lever with the integrated tool, as of December 7th, 2021 will be installed on all DB Air and Coil IL shocks and is available aftermarket for $39.99.


@CaneCreekCyclingCmponents

Cane Creek Cycling Components - DB Rear Shocks

14 Comments

  • 15 0
 That white spring kinda pops.
  • 4 0
 I'm coming round to it (got one myself and wasn't a fan initially).
Massive improvement to how my bike feels with it as well.
  • 7 0
 Thanks CC, very cool! That integrated tool looks rad as well.
  • 3 0
 High quality. Reasonable price... are we getting punked ? but seriously. I need a new shock bad, and this one will suit me needs nicely.
  • 3 0
 Nice, just in time for the holidays.
  • 1 0
 New edc tool ideas ....
  • 1 1
 just seems really extra, along with the other million places you could put a tool
  • 2 0
 I've got an DBinline coil, and an EDC topcap tool. I'd still like this for suspension fiddling days. Probably not enough to pay for it now, but I'd appreciate it if I bought a new one.
  • 4 7
 I've had trouble with this shock has anyone else?
  • 10 0
 @healthy-not-sick-biker I've run both the coil and air IL with very few issues. The issues that I did have I was able to talk to one of their customer service reps to get it dialed. Will be looking at one of these for my switchblade.
  • 6 0
 I went with the DB IL Coil. It took some time to dial in. But from a performance standpoint, it's been awesome.
  • 6 0
 I have the DB Air and have had no issues and I am running the factory base tune for my frame, that said it seems to me the sag is a bit more than I am used to but have not bottemed it out and it feels real good throughout the stroke.
  • 5 0
 @lowejw: It sags more than you are used to? Best part about the air shock is you can add air!
  • 3 0
 @notorious-b-o-g: Indeed, their customer service came through for me more than once.

