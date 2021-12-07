Cane Creek Announces Trunnion Mount Fitment and New CS Lever with Integrated Tool for DB IL

Press Release: Cane Creek Cycling Components
Cane Creek is proud to announce the release of our highly adjustable and incredibly supple DB Air and Coil IL shocks in trunnion-mount versions.
Cane Creek expands the compatibility of its DB IL line with the addition of trunnion mounting options as well as a quicker method for tuning the external damping features. With Four-way on trail adjustability becoming even more accessible with an integrated tool nested in Cane Creek’s climb-switch (CS) lever for ALL IL shocks, there has never been a better time to upgrade your rear shock. The tool nested in Cane Creek’s patented CS lever snaps in seamlessly and is secured by a magnet, ready to make trailside damping adjustments without having to pull your multitool out! Hand-assembled and individually dyno-tested in our Western North Carolina facility, DB IL shocks continue to provide a level of quality, performance and rider benefit that is unmatched in the market.
Tech SpecsWeight
- Air +/- 397g
- Coil +/- 285g (w/o spring)Damping
- Twin-tube independent high & low speed compression and rebound circuitsAdjuster Positions
- Low Speed Compression
- Low Speed Rebound
- High Speed Compression
- High Speed ReboundMax Air Pressure
- 300psiShaft Diameter
- Air and Coil: 8mmDamper Oil
- Motorex 4wtClimb Switch
- 3mm Integrated tool
- Two Position: Descend | ClimbTrunnion Sizes
- DB Air IL: 165 x 40 | 165 x 45 |185 x 50 | 185 x 52.5 | 185 x 55
- DB Coil IL:185 x 50 | 185 x 52.5 | 185 x 55
The DB Air IL and DB Coil IL in trunnion-mount are available now through Cane Creek retailers, distributors or factory-direct in North America through www.CaneCreek.com
. Pricing for Trunnion mounting DB AIR IL and DB Coil IL mirrors their non-trunnion-mount counterparts -
$579.99 for DB Air IL and $525.99 for DB Coil IL.
The new CS lever with the integrated tool, as of December 7th, 2021 will be installed on all DB Air and Coil IL shocks and is available aftermarket for $39.99.@CaneCreekCyclingCmponentsCane Creek Cycling Components - DB Rear Shocks
14 Comments
Massive improvement to how my bike feels with it as well.
Post a Comment