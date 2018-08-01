Cane Creek Announces Trunnion-Mount Versions of DB Air CS & DB Coil CS Shocks

Trunnion-mount has really taken off in the past few years with many great frame manufacturers going exclusively to that standard. We want riders on trunnion-mount bikes to be able to experience the same world-class performance, adjustability and hand-built quality they would on a non-trunnion bike. The DB Air CS and DB Coil CS in trunnion-mount gives riders more choice on how to pair their favorite suspension with their favorite bike. — Sam Anderson, product manager for Cane Creek