Cane Creek Announces Trunnion-Mount Versions of DB Air CS & DB Coil CS Shocks

Aug 1, 2018
by Slam Canderson  

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek Cycling Components

Cane Creek Cycling Components is pleased to announced the release of our critically acclaimed DB Air CS and DB Coil CS shocks in trunnion-mount versions. Both shocks include the same four-way independent adjustability, exceptional performance and revolutionary climb-switch technology of their standard-mount counterparts and are available in sizes ranging from 185 mm x 50mm to 225mm x 75mm.

bigquotesTrunnion-mount has really taken off in the past few years with many great frame manufacturers going exclusively to that standard. We want riders on trunnion-mount bikes to be able to experience the same world-class performance, adjustability and hand-built quality they would on a non-trunnion bike. The DB Air CS and DB Coil CS in trunnion-mount gives riders more choice on how to pair their favorite suspension with their favorite bike.Sam Anderson, product manager for Cane Creek

The release of the DB Air CS and DB Coil CS in trunnion-mount comes on the heels of several new product announcements for our employee owned company in 2018 including the release of the HELM 29 fork, eeWings titanium cranks, eeBarKeep premium bar-end plugs and ultralight eeSilk suspension seatpost for all-road and gravel bikes.

DB Coil CS and DB Air CS in trunnion-mount are available now through Cane Creek retailers and distributors or factory direct at www.canecreek.com. Pricing for the shocks remains the same as their non-trunnion-mount counterparts - $695 for the DB Air CS and $620 - $680 for the DB Coil CS depending on the choice of spring.

SPECIFICATIONS

WEIGHT
• DB Coil CS - 454 grams (weight varies by size, spring configuration, and spring rate)
• DB Air CS - 500 grams (weight varies by size)

DAMPING
• Twin Tube independent compression and rebound circuits with high-speed and low-speed damping adjustments.

ADJUSTMENTS
4-way independent adjustment:
• High-speed compression
• Low-speed compression
• High-speed rebound
• Low-speed rebound
• Climb Switch On/Off

LENGTHS
• 185 x 50mm
• 185 x 55mm
• 205 x 60mm
• 205 x 65mm
• 225 x 70mm
• 225 x 75mm

FINISH
Anodized and laser-etched

MANUFACTURING
Hand built in North Carolina, USA

MENTIONS: @CaneCreekCyclingComponents


9 Comments

  • + 6
 Mount it on your trunnion. Mount in on your bunion. Mount it on your funions.
  • + 2
 And again, a big "Thank You" to Giant for your 205x62.5 Reign shock sizing. Got excited when I read the title, immediately went back to being salty and pissed.
  • + 1
 You should be fine with the 205 x 65 or x 60
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension will be in any minute to explain why Trunnions are a terrible idea.
  • + 1
 Dear cane creek can you please do a 165x 45 version for the evil following MB Thanks
  • + 2
 I hear these trunnions creek a lot. That true?
  • + 1
 What's a Trunnion? I like funions.
  • + 1
 Best performing rear shock out there, when its not being serviced.
