Cane Creek Celebrates 15 Years of Twin Tube Technology With the DB Heritage Shock

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek Cycling Components

- 454 Grams (weight varies by size, damper only)- Twin-tube independent compression and rebound in two high-speed and four low-speed damping circuits- 9.5mm Steel shaft- Motorex 4wt- None- DB Heritage includes numerous updates over the original DB, including updated piston, oil seal head, and shaft bearing designs as well as updated valving for modern bike kinematics.- Silver and gold anodizedAll possible stroke lengths are supported within each standard shock length.- 200mm- 210mm- 216mm- 230mm- All DB shocks are hand-built by riders at our North Carolina headquarters.