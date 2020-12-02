Cane Creek Celebrates 15 Years of Twin Tube Technology With the DB Heritage Shock

Dec 2, 2020
by Cane Creek  

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek Cycling Components

In 2005, we introduced the original Double Barrel (DB) shock. With twin-tube technology and four-way adjustability, the DB gave riders an unprecedented amount of freedom and control in determining how their shock performed on the trail.

To celebrate our 15 year anniversary of twin-tube technology, we are proud to announce the DB Heritage shock. Based on the original DB coil platform, the DB Heritage has been updated and re-tuned with modern bikes in mind. It comes in an impossible-to-miss silver anodized finish with gold anodized knobs and adjusters. The DB Heritage is available in extremely limited quantities starting December 2, 2020.



TECH SPECS
Weight
- 454 Grams (weight varies by size, damper only)
Damping
- Twin-tube independent compression and rebound in two high-speed and four low-speed damping circuits
Shaft Diameter
- 9.5mm Steel shaft
Damper Oil
- Motorex 4wt
Climb Switch
- None
Internals
- DB Heritage includes numerous updates over the original DB, including updated piston, oil seal head, and shaft bearing designs as well as updated valving for modern bike kinematics.
Finish
- Silver and gold anodized
Available Configurations
All possible stroke lengths are supported within each standard shock length.
- 200mm
- 210mm
- 216mm
- 230mm

Assembly
- All DB shocks are hand-built by riders at our North Carolina headquarters.



Rider Engagement Representative, Andrew Slowey with his 2020 Cotic Flare Max.

Availability
The DB Heritage is available in extremely limited quantities and retails for $650USD.

Order Now

19 Comments

  • 15 0
 Aren't almost all mtb products "available in extremely limited quantities " these days?
  • 3 0
 "We weren't able to finish anodizing it black because there was no black left due to covid"
  • 1 0
 @TheBrosCloset: so it must be cheaper than the black one
  • 7 0
 Nothing tougher than waking up, reading this, seeing that thing...and 10 minutes later having to drive by the Cane Creek factory staring longingly at their front door knowing you don't "need" it...but you want it!!!

Sexy.

My DB Coil CS w/ progressive Valt coil spring is perfect so I'll survive. :Beer:
  • 5 0
 White spring is a miss, silver and gold body is a bullseye.
  • 2 0
 I wish suspension companies would offer shock trail rentals. I’d pay $50+ for a week use of a rear shock. Would allow me to try different shocks, coil vs air, determine if it’s worth buying.
  • 1 0
 You're on to something here.
  • 4 0
 Tomorrow's advent, hopefully!
  • 3 0
 Has Ohlins tech on the inside, and now Ohlins colors on the outside
  • 1 1
 we had looks like session


now we have looks like öhlins
  • 1 0
 As a wise man once said: "Double barrel, twelve gauge, can't lock me in your cage".
  • 1 0
 Are they just going to leave out Ohlins' involvement in the original? There wouldn't be an anniversary edition without them.
  • 2 0
 Shocking.
  • 1 0
 That's a fine looking piece of bike jewelery!
  • 1 0
 MMMMM Very shiny, looks like if Shocks were sports cars
  • 1 0
 Why arent both sides anodized silver?
