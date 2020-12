Cane Creek Celebrates 15 Years of Twin Tube Technology With the DB Heritage Shock

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek Cycling Components

TECH SPECS Weight

- 454 Grams (weight varies by size, damper only)

Damping

- Twin-tube independent compression and rebound in two high-speed and four low-speed damping circuits

Shaft Diameter

- 9.5mm Steel shaft

Damper Oil

- Motorex 4wt

Climb Switch

- None

Internals

- DB Heritage includes numerous updates over the original DB, including updated piston, oil seal head, and shaft bearing designs as well as updated valving for modern bike kinematics.

Finish

- Silver and gold anodized

Available Configurations

All possible stroke lengths are supported within each standard shock length.

- 200mm

- 210mm

- 216mm

- 230mm



Assembly

- All DB shocks are hand-built by riders at our North Carolina headquarters.



In 2005, we introduced the original Double Barrel (DB) shock. With twin-tube technology and four-way adjustability, the DB gave riders an unprecedented amount of freedom and control in determining how their shock performed on the trail.To celebrate our 15 year anniversary of twin-tube technology, we are proud to announce the DB Heritage shock. Based on the original DB coil platform, the DB Heritage has been updated and re-tuned with modern bikes in mind. It comes in an impossible-to-miss silver anodized finish with gold anodized knobs and adjusters. The DB Heritage is available in extremely limited quantities starting December 2, 2020.Rider Engagement Representative, Andrew Slowey with his 2020 Cotic Flare Max.The DB Heritage is available in extremely limited quantities and retails for $650USD.MENTIONS: @CaneCreekCyclingComponents