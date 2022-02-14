Cane Creek Celebrates Valentine's Day With a Limited Edition Hot Pink Helm MKII

Press Release: Cane Creek Cycling Components
Cane Creek is excited to announce a new Limited Edition Hot Pink Helm MKII fork to celebrate this year’s Valentine's Day.
Quantities extremely limited - The Limited Edition Hot Pink Helm MKII is only available in our 29-inch wheel | 44mm offset platform with Cane Creek’s travel adjustable air spring pre-set at 160mm travel. For this special Valentine's Day run, the bolt-on Helm Fender is included and unique holographic decals come installed.
All of Cane Creek's Helm forks are designed with modularity in mind, requiring only 10mm spacers to be used to change travel on any Helm AIR fork. The tunable independent positive and negative air chambers - along with the self-contained indexed volume adjustment system allows any rider to set up their fork for whatever their personal style or the trail requires.
All Helm MKII Air forks can be internally adjusted from 100mm-160mm in 10mm increments.
TECH SPECSWeight
-2080 gramsDamping
-High Speed Compression, Low Speed Compression, Low Speed ReboundAdjustments
-High speed compression (10 positions)
-Low speed compression (17 positions)
-Low speed rebound (10 positions)
-Indexed travel adjustment system (8 positions)Travel
- Optimized for 130-160mm of travel. Travel is internally adjustable with 10mm increments (160mm down to 130mm). No additional parts requiredSpring
- Double-Air spring system. High volume positive and negative air spring.Damper Oil
- Motorex 4wtMin. Brake Rotor Size
-180mm. *If you are using a Hope Tech brake on a Helm fork, you will need to use a 200mm rotor with appropriate adapter.Spacing - Offset
-"D-Loc" 15mm Bolt-on thru axle 15mm x 110 BOOST spacing / 44mm offsetMax Tire Size
64mm wide by 749mm tall (29) / 75mm wide by 739mm tall (27.5+)
Availability
Like all Helm forks, Helm MKII Hot Pink forks will be built to order by hand in our facility in North Carolina. Very limited quantities available through Cane Creek retailers, distributors or factory-direct in North America through www.canecreek.com
Expected ship date of March 2022.
MENTIONS: @CaneCreekCyclingComponentsCane Creek Cycling Components - Hot Pink Helm MKII
21 Comments
I’m sure cane creek holds up. The pink is commendable, let’s be real
I love you
Post a Comment