Cane Creek Celebrates Valentine's Day With a Limited Edition Hot Pink Helm MKII

TECH SPECS

Weight

Damping

Adjustments

Travel

Spring

Damper Oil

Min. Brake Rotor Size

Spacing - Offset

Max Tire Size

-2080 grams-High Speed Compression, Low Speed Compression, Low Speed Rebound-High speed compression (10 positions)-Low speed compression (17 positions)-Low speed rebound (10 positions)-Indexed travel adjustment system (8 positions)- Optimized for 130-160mm of travel. Travel is internally adjustable with 10mm increments (160mm down to 130mm). No additional parts required- Double-Air spring system. High volume positive and negative air spring.- Motorex 4wt-180mm. *If you are using a Hope Tech brake on a Helm fork, you will need to use a 200mm rotor with appropriate adapter.-"D-Loc" 15mm Bolt-on thru axle 15mm x 110 BOOST spacing / 44mm offset64mm wide by 749mm tall (29) / 75mm wide by 739mm tall (27.5+)