Cane Creek Celebrates Valentine's Day With a Limited Edition Hot Pink Helm MKII

Feb 14, 2022
by Cane Creek  

Helm MKII Limited Edition
Hand-Built In Western North Carolina

Press Release: Cane Creek Cycling Components

Cane Creek is excited to announce a new Limited Edition Hot Pink Helm MKII fork to celebrate this year’s Valentine's Day.

Quantities extremely limited - The Limited Edition Hot Pink Helm MKII is only available in our 29-inch wheel | 44mm offset platform with Cane Creek’s travel adjustable air spring pre-set at 160mm travel. For this special Valentine's Day run, the bolt-on Helm Fender is included and unique holographic decals come installed.



All of Cane Creek's Helm forks are designed with modularity in mind, requiring only 10mm spacers to be used to change travel on any Helm AIR fork. The tunable independent positive and negative air chambers - along with the self-contained indexed volume adjustment system allows any rider to set up their fork for whatever their personal style or the trail requires.

All Helm MKII Air forks can be internally adjusted from 100mm-160mm in 10mm increments.

TECH SPECS
Weight
-2080 grams
Damping
-High Speed Compression, Low Speed Compression, Low Speed Rebound
Adjustments
-High speed compression (10 positions)
-Low speed compression (17 positions)
-Low speed rebound (10 positions)
-Indexed travel adjustment system (8 positions)
Travel
- Optimized for 130-160mm of travel. Travel is internally adjustable with 10mm increments (160mm down to 130mm). No additional parts required
Spring
- Double-Air spring system. High volume positive and negative air spring.
Damper Oil
- Motorex 4wt
Min. Brake Rotor Size
-180mm. *If you are using a Hope Tech brake on a Helm fork, you will need to use a 200mm rotor with appropriate adapter.
Spacing - Offset
-"D-Loc" 15mm Bolt-on thru axle 15mm x 110 BOOST spacing / 44mm offset
Max Tire Size
64mm wide by 749mm tall (29) / 75mm wide by 739mm tall (27.5+)


Availability
Like all Helm forks, Helm MKII Hot Pink forks will be built to order by hand in our facility in North Carolina. Very limited quantities available through Cane Creek retailers, distributors or factory-direct in North America through www.canecreek.com Expected ship date of March 2022.

@CaneCreekCyclingComponents

Cane Creek Cycling Components - Hot Pink Helm MKII



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Forks Cane Creek Cane Creek Helm


21 Comments

  • 10 0
 This would be great on the Grim Donut!
  • 3 0
 With sprinkle!
  • 1 0
 Or if it was a Pike...
  • 10 1
 i need to ask my wife's boyfriend to gift it to me
  • 2 0
 After riding a DVO onyx Fork, you can literally see it in video playback of how smooth a ride they are when other people are ripping on them...I legitimately do not understand why people keep up with Fox or Rock shock as the performance leaders>>they’re marketing works I’ll say

I’m sure cane creek holds up. The pink is commendable, let’s be real
  • 4 0
 Hope I'll be able to get it for 91$ on the cane creek store.
  • 2 0
 I need this in my life. Hands down my favorite fork
  • 1 0
 Why’s that, island boaï(?)
  • 1 0
 Look what I got you honey, oh you have an xc bike, whoops guess I'll have to put this on my bike, darn.
  • 1 0
 Slip it into your sidepieces pink stumper my bruther *muscle arm emoji*
  • 1 0
 I wonder who assembles forks in *eastern* North Carolina that made them feel it necessary to clarify...
  • 1 0
 Pink because Western uses ketchup
  • 1 0
 I'm not a good enough rider to warrant this purchase, my wallet thanks me for that too.
  • 1 0
 if only fletcher was a bit more northerly so they could say it is hand-built in north western north carolina
  • 1 0
 who makes the best 160mm fork these days?
  • 3 1
 definitely suntour
  • 7 0
 @MuddyFoxCourierComp: scroll up.
  • 1 0
 frick that's hawt
  • 1 3
 Is it April first?
  • 7 0
 No its February fourteenth, now go buy some Plan B and get after it
  • 1 1
 @Tmackstab: nooo! Neem seed actually prevents male sperm from fertilizing an egg. Much healthier for her and you to be eating neem!

I love you

Post a Comment



