Cane Creek Cycling Components Makes Suspension Service Procedures Public

Nov 15, 2022
by Cane Creek  

CANE CREEK
Suspension Service Procedures
Available to the public

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek Cycling Components

Cane Creek Cycling Components announces their mountain bike suspension service procedures are available to the public. For the first time ever, Cane Creek publishes its service procedures and makes tools available for bike shops and dealers to perform Cane Creek suspension service.

Cane Creek has been making mountain bike suspension for decades but has restricted service to authorized service centers. Cane Creek maintains those looking to perform service still need proper Cane Creek specific tools along with a vacuum oil fill machine for all dampers and nitrogen for all shocks.

bigquotesOur hope is to be as transparent as possible about the tools and experience needed to properly service Cane Creek suspension, these services are not simple and we appreciate the work Service Centers have to do,Nate Field, Cane Creek Service Center Mgr.


Equipped dealers and shops can now access step-by service procedures at www.CaneCreek.com and order tools directly from Cane Creek and other designated Distributors and International Service Centers.


CANE CREEK SUSPENSION SERVICE


Service instructions are available for Double Barrel CS, Double Barrel Inline, DBIL, DB Kitsuma, Helm and Helm MKII forks. For anything beyond a standard service or for warranty consideration, suspension will still need to go through authorized service centers.



Cane Creek Authorized Service Centers are listed on Cane Creek's Dealer Locator. Cane Creek will not directly recommend any service other than authorized service centers and no one else will be added to the dealer locator as a service center.

Cane Creek Cycling Components - Public Suspension Service Procedures




Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Cane Creek


36 Comments

  • 30 2
 This is awesome news.
  • 24 2
 Awesome, yes, a brand that FINALLY is doing something that is the absolute minimum basic thing to do.
  • 11 0
 @faul: Haven't Rockshox always had this?
  • 2 0
 News that should have come out about 17 years ago
  • 17 2
 I've never owned a Cane Creek suspension product, but I assumed that "of course a brand would have its service instructions available." All other brands do, right? I've been using Rock Shox and Fox service instructions for almost 15 years. Weird.
  • 6 17
flag nvranka (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 You’ve been servicing suspension and riding for 15 years + come PB and didn’t know cane creek had to be sent direct? Sus.
  • 9 1
 @nvranka: Assumptions are dangerous. They didnt say they worked in a bike shop. Could have just owned fox and rock shox forks and done them at home.
  • 1 1
 @nvranka: Or wisely just avoided Cane Creek suspension parts? I loved my DBAir on my last bike, but holy crap did it need a lot of (expensive) service. I didn't learn my lesson and had a HelmII on my new bike. Just replaced with an Ohlins because the Helm was constantly having issues.
  • 9 0
 As someone who has sworn off Cane Creek entirely as well as fox shocks due to their lack of at home serviceability, this is great news. Really wish shock manufacturers would follow RS and DVO and just use air to charge the IFP, but one can hope.
  • 4 1
 Their shocks still aren't home-serviceable unless you have access to a vacuum pump, and it you did, I suspect you could have figured out how to service without them telling you. With their shocks, the maintenance plan is still probably going to be 'just wait till it breaks and send it in', that usually only takes a couple months.
  • 1 0
 @Weens: Oh I did one way back when where I bled it by hand and replaced the rubber ifp seal with a tapped in Schrader valve. It wasn't bad at all. Tiny bit of noise but no loss of damping performance.
  • 2 0
 Zero need to use nitrogen to charge an IFP. The two most important properties, compressibility and density, track within a percent of each other at pressures ranging from sub atmosphere to over 500PSI and at temps from 70-250°F. Air is 78% nitrogen...
  • 1 1
 @Slavid666: The one problem with air is it has oxygen in it. A risk I'm not willing to take is finding out how O2 affects seals that were not designed for its presence. So yes, there is a pretty substantial difference between air and pure N2. I'm still lacking the vacuum bleeder so not a particularly useful shortcut.
  • 9 1
 Absolute great news from a brand i respect
  • 7 0
 Nate F. for the win!!! You da best Homie!
  • 1 1
 If you really want to show Nate F. your appreciation, the man absolutely loves puns. Make sure you include some in every correspondence possible with him, he goes wild for them!
  • 10 2
 Too little, too late
  • 4 0
 Unfortunately I think you're right.... I still think the rebound dampening in the climb switch is amazing, like cheat mode on slow tech.
  • 4 1
 @deez-nucks: *damping
  • 4 0
 @TEAM-ROBOT: *water cooled
  • 5 0
 I have nothing but good things to say about my DB Air IL. Love the tunability. Thanks guys!
  • 5 1
 Rumor is in 2034 they will make service kits available to the general public. Well at least for their pre 2020 products.
  • 5 0
 RockShox is best for serviceability IMO
  • 3 1
 is this to do with the eu legislation for right to repair or something? Handing tsome people the keys to destination "thats now f*cked mate" seems a brave move
  • 4 1
 This is great. One of my big complaints with owning a Helm...hopefully more shops will be able to do services!
  • 3 0
 My cane creek now can creak more
  • 3 0
 i laughed at this level of honesty
  • 2 1
 Someone on MTBR made 3d printable cartridge tools:
www.thingiverse.com/thing:5148395
  • 2 0
 Awesome. My favorite fork just became favoriter.
  • 3 2
 Cool. Now please deliver a 170/180mm fork
  • 1 0
 Please!
  • 1 4
 Lol So when they sold the few units they did they didn't give specs/procedures to shops or suspension specialist because they wanted to capitalize on in house service. Now the market is crashing they are trying to add this as a perk to help boost their sales and service friendly for all? nah. GTFO products are trash anyways
