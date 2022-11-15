Cane Creek Cycling Components Makes Suspension Service Procedures Public

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek Cycling Components
Cane Creek Cycling Components announces their mountain bike suspension service procedures are available to the public. For the first time ever, Cane Creek publishes its service procedures and makes tools available for bike shops and dealers to perform Cane Creek suspension service.
Cane Creek has been making mountain bike suspension for decades but has restricted service to authorized service centers. Cane Creek maintains those looking to perform service still need proper Cane Creek specific tools along with a vacuum oil fill machine for all dampers and nitrogen for all shocks.
|Our hope is to be as transparent as possible about the tools and experience needed to properly service Cane Creek suspension, these services are not simple and we appreciate the work Service Centers have to do,—Nate Field, Cane Creek Service Center Mgr.
Equipped dealers and shops can now access step-by service procedures at www.CaneCreek.com
and order tools directly from Cane Creek and other designated Distributors and International Service Centers.
CANE CREEK SUSPENSION SERVICE
Service instructions are available for Double Barrel CS, Double Barrel Inline, DBIL, DB Kitsuma, Helm and Helm MKII forks. For anything beyond a standard service or for warranty consideration, suspension will still need to go through authorized service centers.
Cane Creek Authorized Service Centers are listed on Cane Creek's Dealer Locator
. Cane Creek will not directly recommend any service other than authorized service centers and no one else will be added to the dealer locator as a service center.
Cane Creek Cycling Components - Public Suspension Service Procedures
36 Comments
www.thingiverse.com/thing:5148395
Looking pretty customer facing as I was able to access and am neither a dealer or a service center.