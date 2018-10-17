Cane Creek Announces New Hellbender 70 Headset

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek
We're pleased to announce the release of a new line of premium headsets called Hellbender 70. The headsets feature all of the major design characteristics of the ultra-premium 110 headset - including all of the sealing elements and the heavy duty Hellbender bearing - at price point that falls between the mid-range 40 series and the 110.
The Hellbender 70 is the latest in a long line of Cane Creek headsets going back to the introduction of the world’s first threadless headset - the AheadSet - in 1992. Since that time we've has continued to innovate and shape the modern headset market with products like the ultra-lite AER Series, the Viscoset damping headset, the low stack-height Slamset and the 110 series with its legendary 110-year warranty.
|There is so much value and performance packed into this headset. With most of the major features of the 110 - including the Hellbender bearing - at a more accessible price-point, the Hellbender 70 is going to allow more riders to have better quality headsets on their bike. That’s a big win for everyone.— Sam Anderson, product manager for Cane Creek
Hellbender 70 headsets are machined from 6061T-6 aluminum with a bright-dip black anodized finish. The headset also features a low-friction upper bearing seal and a double-lip lower bearing seal that combine to completely seal cups from external contaminants - delivering exceptional durability and reliability previously limited to the top-tier 110 series. The Hellbender 70 also includes the company’s premium stainless steel Hellbender bearing - Cane Creek’s top-tier sealed bearing specifically designed and tested to withstand heavy-duty use and extreme environmental conditions.
The Hellbender 70 ranges in price from $80 to $95 and is available now through Cane Creek dealers and distributors or directly through canecreek.com
in the following configurations:
ZS44 | EC44 ▪️ S44 | ZS56 ▪️ IS41 | IS52 ▪️ IS42 | IS52About Cane Creek Cycling Components
Cane Creek Cycling Components is a manufacturer of premium cycling products headquartered in Fletcher, NC. The company was founded in 1974 as the North American headquarters of Japanese brake manufacturer Dia-Compe. In the early 1990’s the company was renamed Cane Creek Cycling Components and was subsequently purchased by its employees. Over the years, Cane Creek has introduced several groundbreaking products – including the original AheadSet threadless headset and the revolutionary Double Barrel Shock.
The company remains employee owned by cyclists passionate about developing and manufacturing innovative products – many of which are hand assembled in their facility in the mountains of North Carolina.
For more information visit www.canecreek.com

