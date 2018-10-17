PRESS RELEASES

Cane Creek Announces New Hellbender 70 Headset

Oct 17, 2018
by Cane Creek  
Cane Creek Hellbender 70 Headset

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek

We're pleased to announce the release of a new line of premium headsets called Hellbender 70. The headsets feature all of the major design characteristics of the ultra-premium 110 headset - including all of the sealing elements and the heavy duty Hellbender bearing - at price point that falls between the mid-range 40 series and the 110.

The Hellbender 70 is the latest in a long line of Cane Creek headsets going back to the introduction of the world’s first threadless headset - the AheadSet - in 1992. Since that time we've has continued to innovate and shape the modern headset market with products like the ultra-lite AER Series, the Viscoset damping headset, the low stack-height Slamset and the 110 series with its legendary 110-year warranty.


bigquotesThere is so much value and performance packed into this headset. With most of the major features of the 110 - including the Hellbender bearing - at a more accessible price-point, the Hellbender 70 is going to allow more riders to have better quality headsets on their bike. That’s a big win for everyone. Sam Anderson, product manager for Cane Creek


Hellbender 70 headsets are machined from 6061T-6 aluminum with a bright-dip black anodized finish. The headset also features a low-friction upper bearing seal and a double-lip lower bearing seal that combine to completely seal cups from external contaminants - delivering exceptional durability and reliability previously limited to the top-tier 110 series. The Hellbender 70 also includes the company’s premium stainless steel Hellbender bearing - Cane Creek’s top-tier sealed bearing specifically designed and tested to withstand heavy-duty use and extreme environmental conditions.


The Hellbender 70 ranges in price from $80 to $95 and is available now through Cane Creek dealers and distributors or directly through canecreek.com in the following configurations:

ZS44 | EC44 ▪️ S44 | ZS56 ▪️ IS41 | IS52 ▪️ IS42 | IS52

Cane Creek Hellbender 70 Headsets


About Cane Creek Cycling Components

Cane Creek Cycling Components is a manufacturer of premium cycling products headquartered in Fletcher, NC. The company was founded in 1974 as the North American headquarters of Japanese brake manufacturer Dia-Compe. In the early 1990’s the company was renamed Cane Creek Cycling Components and was subsequently purchased by its employees. Over the years, Cane Creek has introduced several groundbreaking products – including the original AheadSet threadless headset and the revolutionary Double Barrel Shock.

The company remains employee owned by cyclists passionate about developing and manufacturing innovative products – many of which are hand assembled in their facility in the mountains of North Carolina.

For more information visit www.canecreek.com

Must Read This Week
2019 Racing Rumors: Gwin Off YT, Ratboy to Cannondale, & More
111647 views
British Mountain Biker Shot Dead Near Morzine by Hunter
100175 views
Opinion: Why Have Bike Makers Ignored this Grassroots Fix?
80946 views
$5 Raffle: 3 Days Left To Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
79303 views
Video: How to Buy a Mountain Bike
60259 views
Tire Makers Co-Develop an Inflatable Bladder System to Prevent Flat Tires
52754 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Replace Your Tires?
41892 views
Review: Devinci Troy Carbon 29
41130 views

8 Comments

  • + 2
 Are these bearings available aftermarket? And the same dimensions as the 40 series?
ie - can we just upgrade when our low(er) rent bearings get sad?
  • + 2
 Actually, splitting the difference between the 40 and the 110 would be a 75. Wink
  • + 1
 Looks great! Also, dang. This is exactly what I would have got had I not installed a 40 a month ago.
  • + 1
 I have owned a 40 and a 110, both are excellent products. Looking forward to this on my next frame.
  • + 2
 Reach adjust headsets for trail bikes please!
  • + 1
 www.workscomponents.co.uk/reach-adjust-headsets-21-c.asp
  • + 1
 I will never get 40 again. Destroyed the lower in 6 months here in PNW. Pays to have high quality...
  • + 1
 Yay

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029941
Mobile Version of Website