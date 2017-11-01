Who Wants to Win a Helm Coil 27.5 Fork?

Nov 1, 2017



Viva la revolution! The coil revolution that is. Cane Creek USA has always focused on making cycling components that we believe in and want to ride. We also value giving riders the freedom to set their bike up how they want to, and offering a coil-sprung option 27.5 Helm fork 27.5 chassis continues to provide that level of freedom.



Set it, forget it, and send it! The consistency of the coil-sprung Helm is two-fold.



On the trail, the advantages are clear thanks to the natural tendency of a steel coil. The fork is completely unaffected by changes in altitude or temperature, meaning there is no need to tweak settings between enduro stages or during all-day epics. The Helm Coil 27.5 has the staying power to 'keep its head up' through the gnarly stuff, bringing unprecedented amounts of traction up front.



And with no counter effect of a negative air spring, the Helm Coil 27.5 simply relies on damping force alone to control rebound speed.

Helm Coil 27.5 Details



• Intended use: trail / all-mountain / enduro

• Wheel size: 27.5''

• Coil-tuned mono-tube damper

• Adjustments: low- and high-speed comp, low-speed rebound

• Stanchions: 35mm

• Travel: 130mm - 160mm

• Steerer: tapered only

• Axle: 'D-Loc' 15mm QR Boost thru-axle

• Color: silver

• Weight: 2,335 grams

• MSRP: $1,100 USD













Off the trail, the initial setup process is another bonus. The set-and-forget design includes selecting your preferred spring rate from three options, setting sag, and adjusting the mono-tube damper... and that’s all there is to it.



Bike shops and garage mechanics rejoice - just like the Helm Air, adjusting the travel of the Helm Coil 27.5 is a relatively simple job that requires only three wrenches (13mm, 17mm, 22mm) and ten minutes of your time. To get it done, you simply drop the lowers and reposition the glide ring to the desired travel. And since the Helm Coil 27.5 is travel-adjustable in 10mm increments, from 160mm down to 130mm, local bike shops only have to stock one fork to cover a wide range of riders and bikes. When the time does come, the recommended damper service interval is 100 hours, and a splash oil change / lower service is on the schedule after 50 hours of use.











With an off-the-top supple feel, supportive mid-stroke, and unmatched consistency, the new Helm Coil 27.5 fork takes on-trail control to a whole new level. Below, you can see how the coil-sprung Helm compares to its air-sprung brother.





160mm-travel Helm Coil: 55 in/lbs spring VS Helm Air: 78 psi, 0 volume adj.



160mm-travel Helm Coil: 55 in/lbs spring VS Helm Air: 78 psi, 1volume adj.

160mm-travel Helm Coil: 55 in/lbs spring VS Helm Air: 78 psi, 2 volume adj.



The coil-sprung revolution has begun, and we've decided to give a new Helm Coil 27.5 away to one lucky rider! Simply head over to



Facebook:

Instagram: @CaneCreekUSA

The coil-sprung revolution has begun, and we've decided to give a new Helm Coil 27.5 away to one lucky rider! Simply head over to CaneCreek.com and follow the instructions to enter. The winner will be chosen on December 1st at 3 pm EST on Facebook Live.

Facebook: @CaneCreekCyclingComponents
Instagram: @CaneCreekUSA

