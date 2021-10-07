Cane Creek Announces Helm Fender

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek Cycling Components
The Helm Fender was developed for all generations and all travel of Helm forks and include custom-designed stainless steel 5mm shoulder bolts for easy snap-on installation. The Cane Creek Helm Fender will help you stay clean and dry on your ride.
Stay Clean, Stay Dry, Specifically for HelmAvailability
The Helm Fender is available for order now for $39.99 and weighs 64g. You can order now
through Cane Creek retailers and distributors or factory-direct in North America through www.canecreek.com
.
