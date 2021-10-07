Cane Creek Announces Helm Fender

Oct 7, 2021
by Cane Creek  

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek Cycling Components

The Helm Fender was developed for all generations and all travel of Helm forks and include custom-designed stainless steel 5mm shoulder bolts for easy snap-on installation. The Cane Creek Helm Fender will help you stay clean and dry on your ride.



Stay Clean, Stay Dry, Specifically for Helm


Availability
The Helm Fender is available for order now for $39.99 and weighs 64g. You can order now through Cane Creek retailers and distributors or factory-direct in North America through www.canecreek.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Cane Creek


Must Read This Week
Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley
94692 views
Review: RockShox' New Flight Attendant Suspension System
88151 views
Video: Flight Attendant - RockShox's Self-Adjusting Computer-Controlled Suspension
54865 views
Tinker Juarez Announces Split with Cannondale in Now Deleted Social Media Post
53552 views
Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX
51378 views
Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike
49994 views
First Look: 2022 Santa Cruz Chameleon & Five Unique Builds
45582 views
Spotted: A New 165mm Travel Enduro Race Bike From Deviate
42638 views

30 Comments

  • 13 1
 Thought there might be a bit of backsplash in the here, but Cane Creek has done a good job fending off the commenters with this.
  • 2 0
 Still a few trying to sling some mud. Hopefully it doesn't get clogged up.
  • 8 3
 Oh my gosh! New "special" bolts that do the same thing as mud flap bolts on Fox or Rockshox forks (did someone not tell Cane Creek how we used to attach mud flaps with hook and loop back in the day). Pinkbike must really be scraping the bottom of the barrel for these articles...
  • 9 1
 you must be fun at parties
  • 1 0
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: No, I bet *you* are fun at parties
  • 1 0
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: pulled that one from literally every other Pinkbike article?
  • 8 1
 Did this 3 sentence release deserve its own article over being included in one of the round up style ones Pinkbike does?
  • 2 0
 they must have outside+
  • 1 0
 #marketing
  • 1 0
 Came to say exactly this.
  • 1 0
 Feels like PB is trolling us.....
  • 3 0
 @j-t-g double check me, but i think it was four sentences.
  • 1 0
 @someslowguy: username checks out
  • 1 0
 if they're selling a fender for $40, they can probably afford it
  • 7 0
 Total game changer!!
  • 2 0
 Revolutionary product!
  • 4 0
 Is this compatible with flight attendant?
  • 1 0
 Not that this is incredibly related, but other day I got a pair of handlebars from Spank; the bars' packaging is a fender without the zip ties. Kinda neat, I think.
  • 1 0
 That’s actually pretty cool.
  • 2 0
 Mudguards this small are practically useless. Face completely splattered with mud.
  • 3 0
 included with your suntour fork
  • 3 0
 Could have called it a Helm-et
  • 3 0
 $40 mudguard haha
  • 3 0
 this is ground breaking.
  • 2 0
 Can we have an 8 episode mudguard field test please?
  • 2 0
 Wooooowwww..
  • 1 0
 Any one actually use their forks?
  • 3 3
 Could have done with this 3 years ago when the fork was released?
  • 1 0
 Wow, this took forever
  • 1 0
 Now why would they do that. The manufacturing overlords have made sure to come out with something that makes your current fork obsolete!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009290
Mobile Version of Website