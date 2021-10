Cane Creek Announces Helm Fender

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek Cycling Components

Stay Clean, Stay Dry, Specifically for Helm

Availability

The Helm Fender was developed for all generations and all travel of Helm forks and include custom-designed stainless steel 5mm shoulder bolts for easy snap-on installation. The Cane Creek Helm Fender will help you stay clean and dry on your ride.The Helm Fender is available for order now for $39.99 and weighs 64g. You can order now through Cane Creek retailers and distributors or factory-direct in North America through www.canecreek.com