Cane Creek Launches New Air IL & Coil IL Rear Shocks

Press Release: Cane Creek Cycling Components
Cane Creek is proud to introduce the next generation of Air IL and Coil IL shocks. Packing class-leading performance in a smaller and stronger package, the Air and Coil IL give riders complete control over their damping with twin-tube technology and an extremely wide range of 4-way external adjustability. Cane Creek’s Air and Coil IL shocks are the absolute best upgrade for any rider’s mountain bike. These shocks were designed and tested for improved suspension performance, increased reliability and seamless compatibility with more trail bikes. The new Cane Creek Air IL and Coil IL shocks are ready to take on anything a rider’s next all-day epic or quick rip has in store.
DB Twin-Tube Technology = More Control
Available in both Air & Coil - Cane Creek IL shocks have the widest range of damping adjustability on the market - designed to bring a new level of control to XC, Trail and Enduro Bikes.
Cane Creek Cycling Components was the first cycling company to provide twin-tube technology to mountain bikes. Now with nearly 20 years of shock innovation under Cane Creek’s belt, both the new air and coil IL shocks feature unmatched on-trail feel, incredible control and the widest range of 4-way damping adjustability on the market.
Coil or Air - Getting dialed in is easier than ever with the integrated tool nested in the climb switch (CS lever). Cane Creek has increased the maximum PSI for Air IL to 350 PSI. The new Coil IL is equipped with a new Preload Adjustment with detents for more precise spring rate tuning.
Both the Coil IL & Air IL shocks are equipped with an integrated tool nested right into our Climb Switch (CS) Lever.XC LIGHT • ALL-MTN STRONG
Cane Creek has upgraded the next generation of Air and Coil IL with thicker inner damper tubes for increased strength and slimmer valve bodies and air cans for additional clearance on tight frames. Cane Creek hand assembles and individually dyno tests all suspension products in Western North Carolina to ensure quality control, performance and a rider benefit that is unmatched.
STRUCTURAL DURABILITY & COMPACT DESIGN
• Thicker Inner Damper Tube
• Slimmer Valve Body
• Reduced Air Spring Outer Diameter
• Compatible On More Bikes
Pisgah Born = Rider Designed • Rider Developed • Rider Built
WORLDS MOST ADJUSTABLE INLINE AIR & COIL SHOCKS
• External 4-way Adjustability
• Progressive & Linear Coil Springs
• Customizable Air Volume Spacers
• Increased Max Air Pressure
Like all Cane Creek Suspension, Air IL and Coil IL shocks are designed, developed and hand-assembled by riders in Western North Carolina. Informed by the endless climbs and technical descents of the Pisgah National Forest the next generation of IL shocks were born from the experience of the hardcore riders who call Cane Creek home. This shock was developed completely in-house by Cane Creek’s engineering team and rigorously tested on some of North America’s most legendary trails.
|If you are planning to upgrade anything on your trail bike this season, the component that will make the biggest bang-for-your-buck impact is the rear shock. And an IL shock, air or coil, is the best way to immediately ensure you feel a positive difference in performance in your ride.—Sam Anderson, Cane Creek Brand Manager
Weight
- Air +/- 385g
- Coil +/- 280g (w/o spring)
Damping
- DB Twin-tube independent compression and rebound in two high-speed and two low-speed damping circuits
Adjuster Positions
- Low Speed Compression
- Low Speed Rebound
- High Speed Compression
- High Speed Rebound
Max Air Pressure
- 350psi
Dimensions
- 50.5mm Valve Body
- 51mm Air Spring
- 51.5 - 54mm Coil Spring (depending on rate)
Damper Oil
- Motorex 4wt
Climb Switch
- 3mm Integrated Tool
- Two Position: Descend | Climb
Available Configurations
- Standard: 190x40, 190x42.5, 190x45, 210x50, 210x52.5, 210x55
- Trunnion: 165x40, 165x42.5, 165x45,185x50, 185x185x52.5, 185x55
Manufacturing
- Hand Assembled in Fletcher, NC
Availability
The Cane Creek Air IL and Coil IL are available in both metric and trunnion lengths ranging from 165mm to 210mm with a retail price of $629.99 for air and $579.99 for coil (without a spring). They are available immediately
through Cane Creek retailers, distributors or factory-direct in North America through www.canecreek.comAbout Cane Creek Cycling Components
Cane Creek Cycling Components is a manufacturer of premium cycling products headquartered in Fletcher, NC. The company was founded in 1974 as the North American headquarters of Japanese brake manufacturer Dia-Compe. In the early 1990s, the company was renamed Cane Creek Cycling Components and was subsequently purchased by its employees. Over the years, Cane Creek has introduced several groundbreaking products – including the original AheadSet threadless headset and the revolutionary Double Barrel Shock.
