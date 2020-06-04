Cane Creek Releases Longer Travel Version of the Thudbuster Suspension Seatpost

Jun 4, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Popular with hardtail riders and an emerging crop of ebike riders, the Thudbuster range of posts has been providing seatpost squish for more than 20 years. Now Cane Creek have released the longest travel version to date with the latest update to the LT. The previous LT version of the post provided 76mm (approx 3 inches) of travel but this new version boosts that up to 90mm for an extra 14mm of travel under your butt.


The seatpost retains its parallelogram suspension design with a one piece elastomer to control the travel. The post can now be set up to accommodate different rider weights by changing the elastomer up to a rider weight limit of 115kg/250lb. The post comes as standard with a medium firmness elastomer, which covers riders in the 65-90kg (150-200lb) weight range but extra soft, soft, firm and extra firm elastomers are available separately.


Specifications

Travel 90mm/3.54in
Diameter 27.2mm, 30.9mm, 31.6mm
Length 420mm (30.9mm & 31.6mm); 390mm (27.2mm)
Weight 750g
Minimum Extension 146mm
Maximum Extension 320mm (30.9 & 31.6); 290mm (27.2)

The Thudbuster LT retails for $179.99 and is available now through Cane Creek retailers and distributors or rider-direct in North America at www.canecreek.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Seatposts Cane Creek Cane Creek Thudbuster


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Ard Rock Cancelled]
127960 views
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
90191 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
68522 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
52861 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
42211 views
Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island
41478 views
Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash
40680 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
35090 views

38 Comments

  • 85 0
 I've got a Reverb that does the same job.
  • 11 1
 ... But needs rebuilt twice a year
  • 28 0
 Seated huck to flat in slow mo! C’mon @jasonlucas, you know you wanna! Let’s see if it’s a thudbuster or ballbuster!!
  • 15 0
 There's a better solution... Buy a Reverb, put it in the dropped position, and pull up really hard. Voila. You still get a drop function AND you get suspension. Hush, PNW fans. This method lets you pick the amount of sag, I mean travel.
  • 2 0
 I actually have one of these for sale!
  • 9 0
 They should at least make a dropper post version for the e-downcountry-gravel-jump bikes of today
  • 9 0
 #Thudlife
  • 3 0
 Sadly, i see where they are going with the E-Bike Invasion, as most of them never even thought about standing up on the pedals... most of the people riding today aren't „Mountainbikers“ but more like forest-road sightseers...
  • 3 0
 I still have one of the original Thudbusters - as in hand-built by the inventor in his garage before he sold it to Cane Creek. It's still installed on my 1992 Trek 7000 which I take out for laughs on occasion. It actually worked quite well for grinding out the hours on the trail. I probably put over 5K miles on that post. Don't knock it, but don't ride it in the bike park either...
  • 5 0
 E-bike riders? These are most popular with bikepackers who spend hours on rough terrain and dont need/want a dropper post.
  • 4 0
 I used to have one of these on my hardtail - it really was an awesome bit of kit.
People who have tried them love them. The haters don’t know what they’re missing.
  • 5 0
 I wanna turn it into a bong and rename it the Bud Thruster
  • 1 0
 I cannot upvote this enough....
  • 2 0
 Around here it seems like fatbike riders are the main market for these. I don't think I've ever seen anyone else use one of these.
  • 1 0
 I sure the ebikers will like them too.
  • 2 0
 Around me you 100% want a dropper post for fatbiking. We're lucky that tons of singletrack is groomed for fatbiking!
  • 2 2
 Won't this change the distance between hips and pedals? So I guess you'd need to set seat height higher to compensate for the amount of sag.

But even then, if you have knee issues then I gotta think your seat moving down while trying to pedal is going to continue to cause issues with you knees.
  • 1 0
 Test a "sofa king" hardtail setup with this thud thing, rotating grips, hinged handlebars, flex stem, suspension pedals, and anything else you can find combined all together in one build.
  • 1 1
 Rev grips. Dont forget those.
  • 1 1
 The key to riding a hardtail MTB properly is... don't sit down...well...not that much. The Arsebuster only works properly if you sit down...all the time. Who does that? I do but only when I riding the roads and fire trails ...and even the fire trails don't need that sort of thingamajig.
  • 1 1
 People without the leg muscles to stand on the pedals, and novices.
  • 3 0
 When we make fun of others , it’s because we are not happy with ourselves.
  • 2 0
 Seems like these would be great for gravel bikes, not so sure about mountain bikes.
  • 2 2
 Probably one of the worst MTB ideas to have escaped the 1980's. But I must be wrong; Cane Creek has enough buyers to still keep making this. Rock on Cane Creek!!
  • 4 0
 Have you tried one?
  • 1 0
 This isn't nearly as bad as a flex stem
  • 1 0
 @gtill9000: ooooh, steady on. Nothing was as bad as the Flex Stem.
  • 2 0
 I can imagine that it might be nice for bumpy gravel roads... but it doesn't seem worth the weight penalty to me.
  • 2 0
 Who else double checked to make sure it is not April 1st?
  • 1 0
 Boys at Cane Creek had nothing better to do during lockdown so they decided to redo this.
  • 1 0
 Bike news are getting really boring. At least this one is better than a new grip, stem or pedal press release.
  • 2 0
 Brazzer approved.
  • 2 1
 USE Suspension seat post. Circa 1987. Was a crap idea then.
  • 1 0
 Great product and a worthy update mkay!
  • 1 0
 I’d huck some sick lines with all that travel!!
  • 1 0
 *extra soft
  • 1 1
 Huh?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010736
Mobile Version of Website