Cane Creek Releases Longer Travel Version of the Thudbuster Suspension Seatpost

Popular with hardtail riders and an emerging crop of ebike riders, the Thudbuster range of posts has been providing seatpost squish for more than 20 years. Now Cane Creek have released the longest travel version to date with the latest update to the LT. The previous LT version of the post provided 76mm (approx 3 inches) of travel but this new version boosts that up to 90mm for an extra 14mm of travel under your butt.
The seatpost retains its parallelogram suspension design with a one piece elastomer to control the travel. The post can now be set up to accommodate different rider weights by changing the elastomer up to a rider weight limit of 115kg/250lb. The post comes as standard with a medium firmness elastomer, which covers riders in the 65-90kg (150-200lb) weight range but extra soft, soft, firm and extra firm elastomers are available separately.
The Thudbuster LT retails for $179.99 and is available now through Cane Creek retailers and distributors or rider-direct in North America at www.canecreek.com
.
38 Comments
People who have tried them love them. The haters don’t know what they’re missing.
But even then, if you have knee issues then I gotta think your seat moving down while trying to pedal is going to continue to cause issues with you knees.
Post a Comment