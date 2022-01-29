close
Cane Creek Warns Against Scam Website Offering Large Discounts

Jan 29, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Cane Creek has warned against a scam site that is fraudulently offering discounted sales of its products.

The website, www.canecreekstore.com, is offering deals that look too good to be true including a Helm fork for $91 (reduced from $566), a Thudbuster seatpost for $95 ($180) and Eewings crank arms for $91 ($502).

bigquotesWell folks, we're always bummed when people/businesses try to scam or take advantage of others. We were made aware earlier this week through a trusted partner that there is a phony website called www.canecreekstore.com. ⁠

We have no affiliation with this website, they are not an authorized reseller, and we do not recommend anyone attempt to purchase anything from this website.⁠

Please note that our official websites are canecreek.com and canecreekhelp.freshdesk.com/support/home, and we have no affiliation with any other URL or website.⁠

As always- Cane Creek wants to support riders out there to the best of our ability, if you have any questions please feel free to reach out!Cane Creek

With the global parts shortage, Cane Creek isn't the first brand to be targeted by a scheme like this. In October last year, Shimano warned against a fake website that was offering more than 50% off its components.

31 Comments

  • 27 0
 Thanks for the link I just ordered a ton, have you seen the prices! They said if you put in your ssn under the discount coupon you'll get a free keychain!
  • 10 0
 You missed out on discount code "pets first name"
  • 1 0
 @ViolaVesperlin: as opposed to it’s middle name aye?
  • 1 0
 @Hambo24: AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
  • 15 4
 I thought Eewings were over $1k retail? But yeah, if you’re falling for something like this getting scammed out of bike part money probably isn’t your biggest problem.
  • 1 0
 Looks like it's the crank 'arm' not the whole thing. At $500, that would be tempting!
  • 2 2
 I assume you misinterpret the retail price shown in parenthesizes; its retail price the phony site has falsely listed.
  • 13 0
 If any website says their inventory is ready to ship it’s a red flag
  • 9 0
 You have to be pretty stupid to fall for a site like that. No PayPal, no good.
  • 1 0
 Can PayPal be trusted to verify that a merchant is legitimate? Just asking because I never thought of presence-of-PayPal as a heuristic for a trustworthy seller.
  • 3 0
 Wow, just looked at the website. It's quite impressive. Looks absolutely legit and most of the items on sale are actually reasonably priced. Not too much off to raise alarms. From links to information regarding product, whoever designed it put an immense amount of effort into it. The red flags start showing up when you get into returns page, and about us page. At that point you can see it's some dirt bag jagoff who doesn't understand the English language.
  • 1 0
 Or when you go to the checkout and the PayPal option is suddenly nowhere to be seen.
  • 1 0
 @warmerdamj: They took all major crypto and all I needed to do was type in my 12 word pass phrase. They said they would take care of everything in no time and I should see tracking info shortly. They claim their prices are so low because they cut out the middleman....Cane Creek....made sense to me.
  • 1 0
 Same format as the fake Shimarno site, even
  • 3 0
 Absolutely sucks, but with no news about any consequences for the creators/operators of the fake Shimano website, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that it continues.
  • 4 0
 Site DNS is on Cloudflare... report abuse here: www.cloudflare.com/trust-hub/reporting-abuse
  • 2 0
 For those wondering... DNS A records for canecreekstore.com and www.canecreekstore.com point to:

104.21.67.154
Cloudflare, Inc. (AS13335)

172.67.177.239
Cloudflare, Inc. (AS13335)
  • 1 0
 It is actually kind of funny that people fall for these. The lack of common sense is amazing: an entire site filled with products discounted massively. This is the kind of pricing you’d only see due to a price mistake, not across the entire site. Use just the smallest bit of sense and you’d realize something’s wrong.

Just a good reinforcement for your common sense detector: if it seems like it’s too good to be true, that’s likely because it is.
  • 2 2
 Getting scammed is bad, I think we can all agree on that.

Companies trying to protect the integrity of their product and brands, also good

(evil thought) “if we claim anything less than MSRP is a scam, we never have to discount our products”
  • 1 0
 unless they make an I.C.B.M. headset for a Schwinn Homegrown they can't fool me
  • 1 0
 Just ordered 6 sets of eewings from That sight. Gosh darnit!
  • 1 1
 So, you saw the site and thought, “What a sight the site is. I might bite.”
  • 1 0
 @nickfranko: *bight
  • 1 0
 A $95 Thudbuster is still infinitely too expensive!
  • 1 0
 thubduster lol
  • 1 2
 Nutbuster
  • 4 4
 lol
  • 2 4
 Hey @notoutsideceo these might work on your e-gravel bike
  • 2 5
 -weebleswobbles
