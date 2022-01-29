Cane Creek Warns Against Scam Website Offering Large Discounts

Cane Creek has warned against a scam site that is fraudulently offering discounted sales of its products.
The website, www.canecreekstore.com, is offering deals that look too good to be true including a Helm fork
for $91 (reduced from $566), a Thudbuster seatpost
for $95 ($180) and Eewings crank arms
for $91 ($502).
|Well folks, we're always bummed when people/businesses try to scam or take advantage of others. We were made aware earlier this week through a trusted partner that there is a phony website called www.canecreekstore.com.
We have no affiliation with this website, they are not an authorized reseller, and we do not recommend anyone attempt to purchase anything from this website.
Please note that our official websites are canecreek.com and canecreekhelp.freshdesk.com/support/home, and we have no affiliation with any other URL or website.
As always- Cane Creek wants to support riders out there to the best of our ability, if you have any questions please feel free to reach out!—Cane Creek
With the global parts shortage, Cane Creek isn't the first brand to be targeted by a scheme like this. In October last year, Shimano warned against a fake website that was offering more than 50% off its components
.
31 Comments
Just a good reinforcement for your common sense detector: if it seems like it’s too good to be true, that’s likely because it is.
Companies trying to protect the integrity of their product and brands, also good
(evil thought) “if we claim anything less than MSRP is a scam, we never have to discount our products”
