Cane Creek Warns Against Scam Website Offering Large Discounts

Well folks, we're always bummed when people/businesses try to scam or take advantage of others. We were made aware earlier this week through a trusted partner that there is a phony website called www.canecreekstore.com. ⁠

⁠

We have no affiliation with this website, they are not an authorized reseller, and we do not recommend anyone attempt to purchase anything from this website.⁠

⁠

Please note that our official websites are canecreek.com and canecreekhelp.freshdesk.com/support/home, and we have no affiliation with any other URL or website.⁠

⁠

As always- Cane Creek wants to support riders out there to the best of our ability, if you have any questions please feel free to reach out! — Cane Creek