Cane Creek Announces Limited Edition 'IPA Inspired' Fork, BB, Crank Preloader & Headset

Nov 10, 2020
by Cane Creek  

PRESS RELEASE: Cane Creek Cycling Components

Introducing Cane Creek Small Batch 2020 - IPA
bigquotesWestern North Carolina is known for many things - flowing singletrack followed by rugged descents, miles of beautiful and serene country roads, seemingly endless gravel tracks… and really good beerSam Anderson, Cane Creek Cycling Components

A staple of that regional beer culture is the “small batch” brew. These are unique and interesting beers that are produced in limited quantities for a limited time. They give both the brewer and the beer lover a chance to try something new and have some fun with the beer that they love.

This one-time run will have extremely limited quantities; notably, there are only 25 HELM MKII's available

This year, in honor of the brewing heritage of western North Carolina, we are offering our own small batch series of products. Starting today, we will offer our HELM MKII fork, Hellbender 70 headset, Hellbender 70 bottom bracket and crank preloader in a deep amber color we are calling IPA after the iconic brew. These products are available in extremely limited quantities and are only available factory-direct through www.canecreek.com.

HELM MKII FRONT FORK - CANE CREEK SMALL BATCH 2020- IPA


HELLBENDER 70 BOTTOM BRACKET - CANE CREEK SMALL BATCH 2020-IPA
CRANK PRELOADER - CANE CREEK SMALL BATCH 2020- IPA
HELLBENDER 70 HEADSET - CANE CREEK SMALL BATCH 2020-IPA



Every order of a Cane Creek Small Batch IPA product will include a commemorative poster designed in the spirit of some of the great beer labels we’ve seen over the years. Orders over $200 will also include a pint glass featuring the same commemorative design.
Like the beers they are named after, these small batch products are expected to go quick so visit www.canecreek.com and get your order in today.


Cane Creek Cycling Components Small Batch 2020 - IPA

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Drivetrain Headsets Suspension Fork Cane Creek


Must Read This Week
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
86475 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
78823 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
67304 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
38120 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
29710 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
29632 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
29522 views
Video: Guided Kettlebell Workout with Dialed Health
26789 views

44 Comments

  • 30 1
 Wow, tough crowd here. It's just a limited edition colour, nobody is hurting you.
  • 2 0
 it could be called unicorn jizz and we'd be offended!! This is pinkbike gawdamit
  • 1 0
 My Marzocchi Z1 works great, but these would look absolutely stunning on my similar coloured 2019 Sight C1!
  • 19 0
 Waiting for a SRAM SX Coors Light edition.
  • 8 0
 How's coors light like sex in a canoe?

f*cking close to water
  • 21 5
 If you buy this fork do you get a flannel shirt and an obnoxious attitude free of charge?
  • 3 0
 You also have to buy $12 coffee and grow a beard, and never forget that VW van (in the UK anyway)
  • 1 0
 @sewer-rat: more like the benz sprinter van...
  • 2 0
 @sewer-rat: sir this is america, we use ford raptors for commuting to our accounting jobs here
  • 10 0
 What IBU is the fork oil supposed to be?
  • 3 0
 7%W-120
  • 4 0
 Color aside, all my RaceFace cranksets have had the garbage preload adjuster replaced with a Cane Creek. No more adjustments and possible stripping of the threads/tiny bolt every 3 rides. Highly recommend.
  • 5 0
 So they facked up a batch of anodizing and said rather than throw it out let's call it a limited edition. Brilliant!
  • 11 7
 Nukeproof make some pretty nice bronze ano bits you can buy without the wank. Just saying...
  • 18 0
 Sometimes all you need is a good wank.
  • 7 2
 @adrennan: not this month
  • 18 13
 Basic white guy marketing.
  • 4 5
 I assume neg props are people that felt personally attacked by this.
  • 3 1
 difficult to resolve the true color with that busy fall leaves background... and the text does not help you love it. let's see at least one product shot on a plain white background.
  • 3 1
 Felt a rush to ride right now.... or to drink IPAs. Not sure which one I ll chose first.
  • 1 0
 And if you act now, the first 100 customers will receive a fake beard for only the cost of shipping and handling.
  • 1 0
 This fork + an EXT Storia in the back would make for some nice looking suspension
  • 1 0
 Finally some root beer parts!
  • 3 0
 RIP the days of root beer and Rasta components.
  • 2 1
 hahahahahahahahahahahahaha
  • 3 3
 I dont know...promoting things with a reference to american beer will not help selling that stuff here in germany :-D
  • 5 0
 You are clearly poorly informed about the quality of American micro brews.
  • 3 0
 @mi-bike: clearly, germans should not give a damn about american beer ; ).
  • 3 0
 I would too have to echo what mi-bike states below. Being a dual citizen, spending time between Germany and NC I somewhat reluctanctly have to share that my friends in Germany ask for me to bring NC IPA's on return trips to Germany!!! Crazy world and took me a while too, to convert away from Pilsner and Lager. NC IPA are not possible in Germany due to the Reinheitsgebot.
  • 1 0
 Don’t you worry, I think that’s where the “limited run” works.
  • 1 0
 Micro-brews shouldn't even be classified as American beer. They are so much better than the big brands. Watching someone walk out of a store with Budweiser or Coors is just as sad as watching someone walk out of a big box store with a bike.
  • 1 0
 @JSpeedy: Meh...some people like IPAs and some people think they're horrible, undrinkable crap.

They're a love/hate kind of beer.
  • 1 0
 All yours for roughly the price of 2500 pints of ice cold IPA
  • 2 0
 CC does cool stuff.
  • 1 0
 Looks more like a champagne color to me, except the headset and BB.
  • 1 0
 That fork looks really nice. I wish it was a standard color...
  • 1 0
 They make them in black too...
  • 1 0
 Would look amazing on my bamboo hardtail!
  • 1 1
 I'm looking forward to the EPO inspired versions
  • 2 2
 No, No, MM MM, No, No, No, No, No, No, Hell No, No, No, I refu No, No...
  • 2 4
 Don't be tricked by this garbage!
  • 1 1
 They are illegal fraudulent forks!
  • 1 1
 I’m launching a court order to investigate.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012465
Mobile Version of Website