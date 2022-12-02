Canfield Bikes Announces New Colors & Builds for Tilt and Lithium Models

by Canfield Bikes  
Canfield’s best-selling CBF 29ers now available for pre-order with new colors, build options.

PRESS RELEASE - Canfield Bikes

Canfield Bikes, high-end boutique mountain bike manufacturer, today announces new colors and build options for the Tilt and Lithium, our popular 29-inch mountain bikes built around the patented Canfield Balance Formula suspension system.

The Tilt, a mid-travel trail bike featuring 138 millimeters of rear-wheel travel and a 140-millimeter fork is available in an all-new Pinkle and Sandstorm powder coats as well as a Stealth Silver anodized finish. The Lithium, a long-travel AM/enduro bike, boasting 163 millimeters of rear-wheel travel paired with a 170-millimeter fork, makes its debut in Gnarigold and Blue Velvet powder coats as well as Stealth Black anodized.

We aim to provide riders with personalized builds to fit their budget and riding style. Rather than offering set builds, most individual components on complete bikes are now customizable, including shock, fork, wheels, brakes, drivetrain, crank length and even chain color.

Notably, there are now "Rolling Chassis" upgrades which allow customers to add steeply discounted wheelsets from e*thirteen, Atomik and RideFast Racing to frameset and frame & fork packages, including a free e*thirteen LG1 Plus wheelset with any Tilt or Lithium frame & fork package for a limited time.

bigquotes“We like having the ability to allow customers to customize builds and upgrade where it matters rather than forcing them to jump into the most expensive build to get certain components.Lance Canfield



CANFIELD LITHIUM - 29" WHEELS // 163MM REAR // 170MM FRONT
Canfield Lithium Long-Travel 29er 29er Enduro Bike CBF Suspension
Canfield Lithium Long-Travel 29er 29er Enduro Bike CBF Suspension
Canfield Lithium Long-Travel 29er 29er Enduro Bike CBF Suspension
Canfield Lithium Long-Travel 29er 29er Enduro Bike CBF Suspension
Canfield Lithium Long-Travel 29er 29er Enduro Bike CBF Suspension

The Lithium is the first long-travel 29er worthy of wearing a skull on the head tube. Designed to destroy big descents with reckless abandon, unafraid of the effort required to earn them. From enduro stages to bike park laps and backcountry adventures, the Lithium is a big-wheeled warrior ready for anything the mountain throws your way thanks to the secret sauce of the patented Canfield Balance Formula™ suspension.

With 163 millimeters of rear wheel travel paired to the active and efficient CBF™ tuned linkage, the Lithium has a penchant for ludicrous speed and stands ready to flatten any terrain and wage all-out war on the Strava segments of lesser bikes.

But don’t think for a second fun was forgone in favor of going flat out. The signature Canfield geo has been optimized to create a bike as lively and intuitive as it is stable and confidence inspiring. The 430-millimeter chainstays make last-second maneuvers and manuals second nature, and a 64.5-degree head angle paired with a 170-millimeter fork makes any line choice possible.

CANFIELD LITHIUM GEO & SIZING


Canfield Lithium Long-Travel 29er 29er Enduro Bike CBF Suspension
The Canfield Lithium is the drug of choice for gravity junkies afflicted by big climbs standing between them and their fix.

EXPLORE LITHIUM



CANFIELD TILT - 29" WHEELS // 138MM REAR // 140MM FRONT
Canfield Tilt Mid-Travel 29er 29er Trail Bike CBF Suspension
Canfield Tilt Mid-Travel 29er 29er Trail Bike CBF Suspension
Canfield Tilt Mid-Travel 29er 29er Trail Bike CBF Suspension
Canfield Tilt Mid-Travel 29er 29er Trail Bike CBF Suspension
Canfield Tilt Mid-Travel 29er 29er Trail Bike CBF Suspension

The Tilt is a 29er trail-slayer built around the patented Canfield Balance Formula™ suspension. The Tilt is a mid-travel 29-inch mountain bike designed from the dirt up to be the most fun you can have on two wheels, whether it’s an after-work rip or an all-day epic.

With 138 millimeters of rear wheel travel paired to CBF ™ linkage that’s been tuned to be slightly more progressive, the Tilt is an efficient all-rounder that climbs like a mountain goat with a meth habit. But make no mistake—like any bike with a skull on the headtube, it’s ready to party when gravity takes over.

The geo has been dialed to strike the perfect balance of snappy, responsive handling and stability at speed. A 65-degree head angle leads the charge when the going gets rowdy and 425-millimeter chainstays let you change direction just by thinking about your next line choice. A 77-degree effective seat angle keeps you in the power position while climbing.

CANFIELD TILT GEO & SIZING


Canfield Tilt Mid-Travel 29er Trail Bike CBF Suspension
Canfield Tilt Mid-Travel 29er Trail Bike CBF Suspension
The Canfield Tilt is destined to be your weapon of choice regardless of where the ride takes you.

EXPLORE TILT



The Tilt and Lithium are available as complete bikes, frame, fork & shock, framesets and an all-new "rolling chassis" option that pairs wheels with framesets or frame, shock and fork.

Pre-orders are open now at special discounted pricing with extra Cyber Week discounts available for a limited time. Delivery is expected as soon as January, 2023 via optional expedited air shipping.

Visit CanfieldBikes.com for more info.

2023 Canfield Tilt Lithium


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Canfield Bikes


42 Comments

  • 24 9
 The Lithium is such a great bike and I would love to own one, but for the downtube water bottle mount. To me, that's much more inexcusable than the headset routing everyone bitches about on here.
  • 11 6
 I wouldn't buy a frame these days that didn't take a full size water bottle inside the frame. Under the downtube is a no for me.
  • 7 4
 I have a bike with a downtube water bottle mount. I have a fidlock bottle on it, and it stays in place... but I'll never buy another bike with a downtube water bottle mount. It's 2022, if you're not able to fit a bottle in the frame I'm ignoring you as a manufacturer honestly.
  • 6 4
 Even a proprietary bottle & cage in the space that's left above or below the shock inside the triangle would be better than under the downtube.
  • 2 2
 I agree.
  • 1 2
 Seems like Canfield could take a queue from Revel and modify their Al frame profile to fit at least a medium bottle inside the triangle. My wallet would itch more for a Balance or Lithium then.
  • 8 6
 I swear Pinkers are Cro-Magnons. Let me solve this for you. www.camelbak.com/recreation/shop/bottles/sports/podium-dirt-series-21oz-bike-bottle/CB-1902001062.html?googleMerchant=1&source=shoppingads&locale=en-US&utm_id=go_cmp-18395410995_adg-_ad-__dev-c_ext-_prd-1902001062_mca-115128402_sig-Cj0KCQiA4aacBhCUARIsAI55maGX_tgDqdw6-ZxN0rH8Tuz-bAtk83IfyhLQrqDIDL0LxSr9tYUd4NEaAumlEALw_wcB&utm_source=google&radscid=18395410995&gclid=Cj0KCQiA4aacBhCUARIsAI55maGX_tgDqdw6-ZxN0rH8Tuz-bAtk83IfyhLQrqDIDL0LxSr9tYUd4NEaAumlEALw_wcB
  • 3 0
 @whitebirdfeathers: I can't even believe it exists as an option outside of touring bikes.
  • 3 0
 @chrod: this is literally why Revel exists
  • 4 0
 @kokofosho: Yep, Pinkbikers are dumb enough to swap their whole bike out because they don't know about water bottles with spout covers. /s

It can't possibly be that:
- Bottle loss from hard riding is more likely with hanging downtube mounting
- Hard to reach/return while riding
- Aesthetics (yep, some people don't like downtube warts)

With so many brands offering in-triangle water bottles, it's unfortunate for manufacturers who don't prioritize bottle placement that they'll be ignored
  • 1 0
 @jloosener: Yep, that and carbon. Revel have solved Canfield's bottle and weight tradeoffs, but at a price.
  • 1 0
 @chrod: to be fair, Revel had to use a yoke and more complex linkage to accomplish it which side loads shocks. While I haven't ridden one, I hear they're not as stiff as Canfields and prone to creaking/roaching bearings.
  • 1 0
 @DCS1138: Yes, this exactly. Even with my distaste of downtube mounts, I still might take a Canfield over any Revel bike.
  • 9 1
 Rode a lithium last summer, great on everything from all day single track to bike park. I ended up with a rear triangle issue and they replaced it no questions asked, even pressed in new bearings for me! Lance himself even called me, incredible customer service!! Buy One!!
  • 9 2
 I had a 2022 Tilt, WONDERFUL riding bike. Climbed line a goat, floated on the chunk. CBF is no joke. But the water bottle location just sucks, i resorted to a back pack or a hip pack with bottles.
  • 3 5
 BRUV JUST GET THIS www.rei.com/product/170540/camelbak-podium-dirt-series-chill-insulated-water-bottle-21-fl-oz?sku=1705400003&store=20&cm_mmc=PLA_Google%7C21700000001700551_1705400003%7C92700057791434039%7CNB%7C71700000074090541&gclid=Cj0KCQiA4aacBhCUARIsAI55maHqI9PVJg_TX0myCGrvyNanzec89K4CQ-i7RYt2FVaFqpxJrENNELcaAu4rEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds
  • 3 0
 @kokofosho: how is that gonna help the water bottle mounts being on the downtube
  • 3 0
 @ZanderShredsMtb: He's just saying you can flip the cap and the nipple is still clean. But that's not really a solution.
  • 1 0
 @krka73: yeah... good thing you won't be touching a bottle with dog sh$t /s
  • 7 1
 Both Tilt and Lithium are looking sick! That Pinkle color is awesome. Way to go Lance, keep em coming
  • 8 1
 Props to any company that still takes alu seriously.
  • 5 0
 Ordered a Lithium frame, really looking forward to building it up and riding!
  • 1 0
 what color?
  • 1 0
 @TheRamma: Black. Flashy bikes aren't my thing.
  • 5 1
 The Lithium is on my wish list. I've heard too many good things about the CBF platform.
  • 1 0
 I miss my Riot. Short stays are part of the Canfield story, but I am really coming around on longer ones... a Tilt with longer stays and a bottle in the frame would be a dream bike. While we're dreaming, go back to the Riot style external cable routing for everything - fantastic execution. Simple, clean, serviceable.
  • 5 0
 Purps all day.
  • 3 1
 All you whiners going on about the water bottle thing have obviously never ridden a Tilt. If/when you do, you will stop and figure it out.
  • 1 0
 This. Can't believe anyone would prioritize bottle placement over whole bike performance. Worthwhile trade-off in my opinion, but I'm also a camel and can only get away with a bottle and no pack for a short ride under an hour anyway...
  • 1 0
 Psshhh! There are no headset-routed cables. How can I ridicule the manufacturer if there are no headset-routed cables? Pass...because I'm broke as f#(, but I really want one!
  • 4 1
 Great looking bikes and photos!
  • 3 1
 Now that is a some serious seat tube angles going on there!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Love all the colors, wish there was a way to make alloy bikes domestically. Maybe someday the margins and scale will be available.
  • 4 1
 Love that purple!
  • 3 2
 Their two year warranty kills me. Five year and I’m a customer
  • 9 0
 IDK, I'd call and talk to Canfield bikes. A lot of the companies offering longer warranties give themselves a ton of outs. Kona (a company with a good warranty rep when I bought) treated me pretty badly when I had a strange frame failure. Their "crash replacement" on a front triangle is more expensive than a frame + shock from Canfield.

Bought a Lithium a few months ago, had a weird BB issue, and they just replaced it for free.
  • 3 0
 @TheRamma: my last three bikes are from Nicolai. Zero question warranty support with express shipping from Germany. If Canfield wanted to offer a longer warranty, they would.
  • 3 0
 Thats what kept me out of getting Banshee Legend
  • 1 1
 I have a Tilt build in progress. I'm torn on the water bottle issue, but the borrowed bikeI rode was so nice.
  • 1 1
 What an upgrade, add fast strips sticker, make an announcement
Below threshold threads are hidden





