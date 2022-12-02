Canfield Bikes Announces New Colors & Builds for Tilt and Lithium Models

Canfield’s best-selling CBF 29ers now available for pre-order with new colors, build options.PRESS RELEASE - Canfield BikesCanfield Bikes
, high-end boutique mountain bike manufacturer, today announces new colors and build options for the Tilt and Lithium, our popular 29-inch mountain bikes built around the patented Canfield Balance Formula
suspension system.
The Tilt, a mid-travel trail bike featuring 138 millimeters of rear-wheel travel and a 140-millimeter fork is available in an all-new Pinkle and Sandstorm powder coats as well as a Stealth Silver anodized finish. The Lithium, a long-travel AM/enduro bike, boasting 163 millimeters of rear-wheel travel paired with a 170-millimeter fork, makes its debut in Gnarigold and Blue Velvet powder coats as well as Stealth Black anodized.
We aim to provide riders with personalized builds to fit their budget and riding style. Rather than offering set builds, most individual components on complete bikes are now customizable, including shock, fork, wheels, brakes, drivetrain, crank length and even chain color.
Notably, there are now "Rolling Chassis"
upgrades which allow customers to add steeply discounted wheelsets from e*thirteen, Atomik and RideFast Racing to frameset and frame & fork packages, including a free e*thirteen LG1 Plus wheelset with any Tilt or Lithium frame & fork package for a limited time.
|“We like having the ability to allow customers to customize builds and upgrade where it matters rather than forcing them to jump into the most expensive build to get certain components.—Lance Canfield
CANFIELD LITHIUM - 29" WHEELS // 163MM REAR // 170MM FRONT
The Lithium is the first long-travel 29er worthy of wearing a skull on the head tube. Designed to destroy big descents with reckless abandon, unafraid of the effort required to earn them. From enduro stages to bike park laps and backcountry adventures, the Lithium is a big-wheeled warrior ready for anything the mountain throws your way thanks to the secret sauce of the patented Canfield Balance Formula™ suspension.
With 163 millimeters of rear wheel travel paired to the active and efficient CBF™ tuned linkage, the Lithium has a penchant for ludicrous speed and stands ready to flatten any terrain and wage all-out war on the Strava segments of lesser bikes.
But don’t think for a second fun was forgone in favor of going flat out. The signature Canfield geo has been optimized to create a bike as lively and intuitive as it is stable and confidence inspiring. The 430-millimeter chainstays make last-second maneuvers and manuals second nature, and a 64.5-degree head angle paired with a 170-millimeter fork makes any line choice possible.CANFIELD LITHIUM GEO & SIZING
The Canfield Lithium is the drug of choice for gravity junkies afflicted by big climbs standing between them and their fix.EXPLORE LITHIUM
CANFIELD TILT - 29" WHEELS // 138MM REAR // 140MM FRONT
The Tilt is a 29er trail-slayer built around the patented Canfield Balance Formula™ suspension. The Tilt is a mid-travel 29-inch mountain bike designed from the dirt up to be the most fun you can have on two wheels, whether it’s an after-work rip or an all-day epic.
With 138 millimeters of rear wheel travel paired to CBF ™ linkage that’s been tuned to be slightly more progressive, the Tilt is an efficient all-rounder that climbs like a mountain goat with a meth habit. But make no mistake—like any bike with a skull on the headtube, it’s ready to party when gravity takes over.
The geo has been dialed to strike the perfect balance of snappy, responsive handling and stability at speed. A 65-degree head angle leads the charge when the going gets rowdy and 425-millimeter chainstays let you change direction just by thinking about your next line choice. A 77-degree effective seat angle keeps you in the power position while climbing.CANFIELD TILT GEO & SIZING
The Canfield Tilt is destined to be your weapon of choice regardless of where the ride takes you.EXPLORE TILT
The Tilt and Lithium are available as complete bikes, frame, fork & shock, framesets and an all-new "rolling chassis" option that pairs wheels with framesets or frame, shock and fork.
Pre-orders are open now at special discounted pricing with extra Cyber Week discounts available for a limited time. Delivery is expected as soon as January, 2023 via optional expedited air shipping.
Visit CanfieldBikes.com
for more info.
42 Comments
It can't possibly be that:
- Bottle loss from hard riding is more likely with hanging downtube mounting
- Hard to reach/return while riding
- Aesthetics (yep, some people don't like downtube warts)
With so many brands offering in-triangle water bottles, it's unfortunate for manufacturers who don't prioritize bottle placement that they'll be ignored
Bought a Lithium a few months ago, had a weird BB issue, and they just replaced it for free.